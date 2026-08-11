Falcons Camp Report: Tua Tagovailoa looks comfortable in offense; 'He's really come on'

Notes and observations from practice

Roll call: There were a good number of players not suited up for Tuesday's practice, which raises the possibility that many of the absences were due to planned off days and not injuries. More clarity on specific plays should come Wednesday when Stefanski is next scheduled to address the media. Right tackle Jawaan Taylor, who was activated off the PUP list Monday, was not a participant in practice after getting in some limited work the day prior. The team has an acclimation plan in place for the veteran tackle, which means he'll be worked back into the mix gradually. Rookie cornerback Avieon Terrell did not practice Tuesday after he left practice briefly on Monday following individual drills. He returned later in that practice but did not participate in the full-team periods. Cornerback Natrone Brooks also did not practice.

A few defensive linemen did not practice on Tuesday: Bralen Trice, LaCale London and Da'Shawn Hand. Behind them, linebacker Divine Deablo missed his second straight practice. Stefanski said Deablo got "rolled up for a second" during Saturday's practice at Lanier High School but that he should be back "sooner than later." Safety Jessie Bates III also missed another practice but is "getting better," according to Stefanski.

The right tackle rotation: Without Taylor on the field Tuesday, clarity on the team's right tackle situation is still on hold for the moment. One clear development over the last few practices, though, is an increase in first-team reps for rookie Ethan Onianwa. He first began working with the starting unit on Saturday and has held that spot since. The 6-foot-7, 331-pound rookie has impressive size at the position and has used it well in 1-on-1 battles and live periods.

It's been a fast-and-furious learning period for Onianwa, who had an amusing way of explaining the feeling on Monday.

"The biggest thing was just watching how they're professionals," Onianwa said of watching his veteran teammates. "Always on top of their routines, pre-practice, post-practice, before they go to bed. I've loved talking to them about football, hearing their experiences, and it's really opened my eyes to the game. It's like I'm seeing all this new stuff, like 'Star Wars' out there. They've been great resources that have really helped slow the game down for me."

Onianwa was immediately asked to clarify how his first training camp made him think of Star Wars.

"Like when Luke Skywalker was flying, that's how it felt. Everything's happening around you, and you're trying to figure out what to do."

Before Onianwa got his turn with the starters, third-year pro Michael Jerrell had been the first-team right tackle for the majority of the offseason and first couple of weeks of camp. Jerrell has now been working with the second-team unit. For the first time on Tuesday, however, Jerrell saw time at left tackle with the second-team offense. He swapped places with Wanya Morris, who had been running in that spot during camp. This is part of the cross-training Stefanski has emphasized with the team, and an indicator that Atlanta continues to search for the best combination.

Tyler Goodson is fast: One of the most explosive players on the field so far in camp has been running back Tyler Goodson. The Georgia native has ripped off multiple long runs, and he did so again Tuesday on a play that highlighted his speed. It was a carry off the left side, blocked beautifully by tight end Charlie Woerner and wide receiver Dylan Drummond. Goodson has the lateral agility and home-run speed to be a good complementary back to Bijan Robinson and Brian Robinson Jr. He figured to get a lot of work in the preseason alongside Nathan Carter and Cash Jones.

Chris Blair and Dylan Drummond showing value: Two players who have quietly been developing the last few seasons for Atlanta are Blair and Drummond. Blair has been with the Falcons since 2023, spending time on both the practice squad and active roster. He's a physical receiver who has mostly been working in bigger packages or behind Drake London with the second-team offense. Drummond is a smooth route runner who began on Atlanta's practice squad in 2024 before seeing action in nine games last season. Despite working with a new staff, Blair and Drummond have continued to make a positive name for themselves.

"Those guys have become very valuable," Stefanski said. "They're diligent and trustworthy, so the coaches and players understand that they can play multiple roles. Again, this is at the point in camp where we're finding roles for guys to do. I think both those guys have shown up."

Heavy personnel looks: Atlanta got creative with some big-bodied sets during what appeared to be a live period near the end of practice. They started the session by lining up both tackles Ethan Onianwa and Michael Jerrell next to one another on the right side of the line in a jumbo look. They also had moments where all tight ends and wide receivers were bunched together to create what looked like a single, unbroken line. Formational creativity within various personnel groupings is a creative sandbox for today's offenses, and the Falcons are trying some things out in that area.

Brian Robinson Jr. looks good in live work: The standout player during the live 11-on-11 period that began with Onianwa and Jerrell next to one another was Brian Robinson Jr. The running back showed a combination of physicality, vision and burst to help march Atlanta's offense down the field against the defense. He then finished the job with a leg-churning run up the middle that overpowered a staunch wall of Falcons defenders. Robinson hasn't gotten much attention in camp, but he's been rock-steady for the last few weeks and should have an important role for the offense this season.

Rookie linebackers still running with starters: This was the primary topic of Monday's camp report, so it will just get a brief mention here, but rookie linebackers Kendal Daniels and Harold Perkins Jr. again worked with the starters while veteran Divine Deablo is sidelined. At the start of camp, Deablo and Christian Harris were the consistent first-team inside linebackers. Then, during the second week of camp, Daniels and Perkins began to rotate in alongside Deablo with the starters. Since Deablo has been out, however, the two rookies have been the first pair out at inside linebacker.

A look at the kick return rotation: Preseason games could go a long way towards determining kick return roles for the Falcons this season, but here are the guys who lined up back there on Tuesday and figure to see work when the exhibition games begin (in alphabetical order).