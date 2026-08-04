Where Bijan Robinson ranks among running backs in Falcons history

As a receiving back, Robinson can already make the case he’s the best the franchise has ever seen. He is third at the position in all-time receiving yards behind William Andrews and Freeman. However, Robinson has played in 26 fewer games than Freeman and 36 fewer games than Andrews, so his pace should put him ahead of them if it continues.

It's likely Robinson can gain the 278 receiving yards needed to overtake Freeman this year, but passing Andrews will require another step forward. San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey led all backs with 924 receiving yards last season, and Robinson would need to virtually match that to catch Andrews.

He wasn't too far off last year, but there have been only three seasons in league history with a running back gaining over 900 receiving yards, and two of those belong to McCaffrey. So, while it's possible for a player of Robinson's ability, it would be a rare feat in the history of the NFL.