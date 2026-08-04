Where Bijan Robinson ranks among running backs in Falcons history

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — In only three NFL seasons, Bijan Robinson has vaulted himself among the Top 10 rushers in Atlanta Falcons history.
In the final game of the 2025 season, Robinson moved past former star quarterback Michael Vick, who revolutionized running at the quarterback position, on the Falcons' all-time rushing list. With another standout season on the ground, Robinson could push into the Top 5.
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Robinson has reportedly agreed to terms on a contract that will keep the former No. 8 overall pick in Atlanta for the foreseeable future and help him cement a lasting legacy with the Falcons. Let's take a closer look at where he stands among the top offensive weapons in team history.
Since joining the league in 2023, Robinson has amassed 3,910 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns on the ground. He's gained more rushing yards through his first 51 games than any other player in Falcons history. As a receiver, he's caught 198 passes for 1,738 yards and 9 touchdowns, bringing his overall total production to 5,648 yards and 34 touchdowns.
Join us as we take a look back on our favorite photos of the Atlanta Falcons offense during the 2025-2026 season.
Players with the most rushing yards in Falcons history
|Player
|Years with Falcons
|Rushing Attempts
|Rushing Yards
|Touchdowns
|RB Gerald Riggs
|1982-88
|1,587
|6,631
|48
|RB Michael Turner
|2008-12
|1,411
|6,081
|60
|FB William Andrews
|1979-1986
|1,315
|5,986
|30
|RB Warrick Dunn
|2002-07
|1,413
|5,981
|30
|RB Jamal Anderson
|1994-2001
|1,329
|5,336
|34
|RB Devonta Freeman
|2014-19
|951
|3,972
|32
|RB Bijan Robinson
|2023-25
|805
|3,910
|25
|QB Michael Vick
|2001-06
|529
|3,859
|21
|FB Dave Hampton
|1972-76
|882
|3,482
|17
|RB Tyler Allgeier
|2022-25
|676
|2,876
|18
There's a very real chance Robinson moves past former running back Devonta Freeman on this list early in the 2026 season, perhaps even in the season opener. He needs just 63 yards to accomplish that, and he's currently averaging 76.7 rushing yards per game for his career.
However, after Freeman, it will take a bit of work for Robinson to continue to make his climb. Jamal Anderson currently sits in the fifth spot on the team's all-time rushing list with 5,336 yards — 1,426 more than Robinson has entering the season. The fourth-year running back has surpassed 1,450 yards on the ground in each of the past two seasons, putting the fifth spot within reach.
The all-time rushing yards leader for the Falcons is Gerald Riggs, who gained 6,631 yards on 1,587 carries from 1982-88.
In his third NFL season, Robinson greatly increased his production as a receiver. After averaging 459 receiving yards per season in Years 1 and 2, Robinson gained 820 receiving yards in 2025. That total ranked second among all running backs and showed how Robinson can continue to evolve his game to impact all facets of action on Sunday.
RBs with the most receiving yards in Falcons history
|Player
|Years with Falcons
|Receptions
|Receiving Yards
|Touchdowns
|FB William Andrews
|1979-1986
|277
|2,647
|11
|RB Devonta Freeman
|2014-2019
|257
|2,015
|11
|RB Bijan Robinson
|2023-2025
|198
|1,738
|9
|RB Jamal Anderson
|1994-2001
|156
|1,645
|7
|RB Warrick Dunn
|2002-2007
|204
|1,635
|6
As a receiving back, Robinson can already make the case he’s the best the franchise has ever seen. He is third at the position in all-time receiving yards behind William Andrews and Freeman. However, Robinson has played in 26 fewer games than Freeman and 36 fewer games than Andrews, so his pace should put him ahead of them if it continues.
It's likely Robinson can gain the 278 receiving yards needed to overtake Freeman this year, but passing Andrews will require another step forward. San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey led all backs with 924 receiving yards last season, and Robinson would need to virtually match that to catch Andrews.
He wasn't too far off last year, but there have been only three seasons in league history with a running back gaining over 900 receiving yards, and two of those belong to McCaffrey. So, while it's possible for a player of Robinson's ability, it would be a rare feat in the history of the NFL.
Given his well-rounded skill set, the best metric to gauge Robinson's production is often total yards from scrimmage, which combines both rushing and receiving yards.
Players with the most scrimmage yards in Falcons history
|Player
|Years with Falcons
|Touches
|Scrimmage Yards
|Total Touchdowns
|WR Julio Jones
|2011-2020
|867
|13,014
|60
|WR Roddy White
|2005-2015
|817
|10,882
|63
|RB William Andrews
|1979-1986
|1,592
|8,633
|41
|RB Gerald Riggs
|1982-1988
|1,773
|8,015
|48
|RB Warrick Dunn
|2002-2007
|1,617
|7,616
|36
|WR Terance Mathis
|1994-2001
|579
|7,373
|57
|RB Jamal Anderson
|1994-2001
|1,485
|6,981
|41
|RB Michael Turner
|2008-2012
|1,470
|6,538
|61
|WR Alfred Jenkins
|1975-1983
|362
|6,274
|40
|RB Devonta Freeman
|2014-2019
|1,208
|5,987
|43
|RB Bijan Robinson
|2023-2025
|1,003
|5,648
|34
On the Falcons' all-time scrimmage yards list, Robinson is knocking on the door of the Top 10. His 5,648 yards are the eleventh-most in team history, but he's 339 yards behind Freeman, who sits at No. 10.
Given that Robinson led all NFL players with 2,298 scrimmage yards in 2025, this is the category where he stands to make up the most ground. If he repeats his production from last year, he would leap all the way up to No. 5, surpassing Warrick Dunn, who gained 7,616 scrimmage yards during his time with the Falcons.
That spot seems to be the ceiling for what Robinson could do in 2026, barring anything truly historic. For Robinson to already have a chance at claiming a Top-5 spot in numerous all-time Falcons rankings is a testament to how exceptional he's been in his NFL career thus far.
The Falcons have had their share of electrifying offensive weapons, but Robinson is shaping up to be in a class of his own.