Falcons Camp Report: Intensity goes up as pads go on

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The pads went on for the first time Monday. And when they did, the intensity rose. As is expected.
Like Saturday's practice, if you weren't able to get out to the practice facility today, the Atlanta Falcons digital team has got you covered with an exclusive look a practice through the Training Camp Live show (linked below).
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Taylor Vismor and Dave Archer were the guides once again through the early portions of practice, walking you through some intense 1-on-1 matchups between receivers and defensive backs. They also held an exclusive interview with Matt Ryan that you can catch in full right off the top.
Tori McElhaney caught up with defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus prior to practice, and had a chance to touch base with Dorlus' position coach Nate Ollie and Ollie's offensive counterpart, Bill Callahan. Those interviews can be found throughout the show's entirety.
Then, to wrap up the show, Will McFadden joined the desk once more to provide practice updates as well as how rotations have been shaping up as the practice days are stacked.
Notes and observations from practice
(QB) Roll Call: Like Saturday, Monday's first padded practice continued to see Jack Strand and Cooper Rush get the bulk of 11-on-11 team work.
However, Tua Tagovailoa did get the main reps of the first team period. Unlike last week when he was in for team looks and the team only operated at walk through speed, this period was a bit more live and moved at a quicker pace. The first couple plays of the period were either screens or handoffs, but it was still progress in the right direction seeing Tagovailoa out there during a more live 11-on-11 look.
There were just a few sightings of Michael Penix Jr. for majority of practice. He participated in individual quarterback drills as well as 1-on-1s, but that was it until the very last portion of practice.
The Falcons went straight into 11-team work after the first special teams period. For the first couple days of practice, that following period has usually been reserved for Penix's 7-on-7 work, but that didn't happen until the "opportunity" period of practice which is the final portion of each day in which (usually) younger players and non-starters get more reps.
Penix finished the day connecting with receiver Antwane Wells Jr. down the sideline for a big throw that Wells brought in for a touchdown to the delight of the crowd.
Installing screens: A major focus of the first portion of practice was both the offense and defense repping their screen play cadences. Directly following 1-on-1 drills, the defensive backs and receivers stayed on the field for a few more minutes, this time in a 3-on-3 look as receivers went trips left and the group worked on blocking and pacing.
As stated previously, this carried over into the first 11-on-11 period when the first couple plays involved screen looks. A group of secondary guys were seen later in practice walking back through their blocking and assignments during a field goal period.
The unfortunate side effect of the pads going on: It happens every year. The first couple days of the pads going on are usually an acclimation period for players as their bodies adjust to the added weight of pads plus the extra intensity their counterparts are coming at them with. That said, injuries are more likely during this time.
The Falcons were not immune to guys leaving practice early. After the first couple of team periods, offensive tackle Wanya Morris spent a while working with trainers on the sideline after coming up limping following a play. He stayed out for the very next rep, but couldn't manage to put much weight on his front leg so trainers took a look at him. Though he stayed out for the practice's entirety, walking gingerly up and down the sideline with the team, he did not return to action.
Defensive lineman De'Shawn Hand also left practice early, heading to the locker room around the same time the trainers were tending to Morris. By my account, he did not return to the field.
Keep an eye on Harold Perkins Jr.: The rookie inside linebacker continued to get a bit of run with Divine Deablo and the first-team defense. Though Christian Harris took the first bunch of team reps, it wasn't long until Perkins rotated in.
After practice, Deablo was asked about Perkins and Kendal Daniels. He was complimentary of the two rookies, saying he considers them "way ahead" of where he'd assume a normal rookie to be mentally this early in camp. He said they do not mess up often.
Something new for Avieon Terrell: Speaking of rookies, Terrell's responsibilities grew when the pads came on. For the first time in team drills, Terrell got some run at nickel. A.J. Woods took what seemed to be the bulk of reps with the 1s, but Terrell rotated in a couple times throughout practice at the spot. When the reserves rotated in, Terrell went back outside, but it was interesting seeing Terrell at nickel even if only for a handful of reps. Notable that those reps came with the 1s, too.
That said, follow Kevin Stefanski's talking point from the weekend: Don't get too caught up in these rotations and packages. It's very obvious that when it comes to some of the top position battles, coaches are being intentional about seeing a number of different players at nickel, linebacker and right tackle to see what they have and who (ultimately) they want to start come Week 1.
Speaking of which: This was a heavy rotation day at tackle, and it wasn't just because Morris' practice was shortened. Oh no, there was a very obvious rotation at right tackle even more the injury occurred.
For much of the first four days of practice, Michael Jerrell had taken the bulk of first-team right tackle reps. The Falcons saw fit to add a couple cards to the deck Monday. Rookie Ethan Onianwa as well as three-year veteran Brandon Walton both got some run with the first-team offensive line. Though Jerrell went back to the spot he had previously held up to this point, it was Onianwa and Walton who were getting the bulk of the first-team looks in the early team periods.
Dirty pockets and defensive line play: The day was punctuated with solid penetration from the defensive line. Edge rusher Samson Ebukam had a really good day. Looked long and powerful in pass rush and seemed to collapse the pocket often, making life difficult for Strand and Rush. All-in-all, the defensive line kept majority of the pockets dirty for quarterbacks.
Still, the offense got a little get-back halfway through practice, when RB Nathan Carter picked up a blitz with a linebacker coming untouched through the heart of the protection. Watching with the first team, Chris Lindstrom was the first (and loudest) to congratulate Carter on a pick up well done. Bijan Robinson (who was a non-participant Monday) was as hype as anyone too as he was on Lindstrom's heels trying to get to Carter.
Defenders grumbled that the play was already dead, a sack already secured by the time Carter stepped into the rush lane. Still, it didn't deter the first-team offense from patting Carter on the back.
Welcome back, Brich: Jeff Ulbrich was in attendance at practice Monday. The defensive coordinator lost his beloved wife, Cristina, last week after a courageous battle with cancer.
Players and coaches alike welcomed Ulbrich back with love, and they were met with excitement and energy from their defensive coordinator. Prior to the start of the first team period, Ulbrich was in the middle of the defensive huddle, hyping his unit up, giving high fives, and even a couple shoulder bumps that were a closing in on full headbutts.
After practice ILB Divine Deablo said it was great seeing Ulbrich back out on the field, and that the team is really rallying around Ulbrich and his children during this incredibly difficult time.
"Everybody just wants to play for Brich at the end of the day," Deablo concluded.
Take a look at the best photos from the Atlanta Falcons' Back Together Saturday practice as fans showed up for a day of football and fun at the 2026 AT&T Training Camp.