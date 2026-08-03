Falcons Camp Report: Intensity goes up as pads go on

Installing screens: A major focus of the first portion of practice was both the offense and defense repping their screen play cadences. Directly following 1-on-1 drills, the defensive backs and receivers stayed on the field for a few more minutes, this time in a 3-on-3 look as receivers went trips left and the group worked on blocking and pacing.

As stated previously, this carried over into the first 11-on-11 period when the first couple plays involved screen looks. A group of secondary guys were seen later in practice walking back through their blocking and assignments during a field goal period.

The unfortunate side effect of the pads going on: It happens every year. The first couple days of the pads going on are usually an acclimation period for players as their bodies adjust to the added weight of pads plus the extra intensity their counterparts are coming at them with. That said, injuries are more likely during this time.

The Falcons were not immune to guys leaving practice early. After the first couple of team periods, offensive tackle Wanya Morris spent a while working with trainers on the sideline after coming up limping following a play. He stayed out for the very next rep, but couldn't manage to put much weight on his front leg so trainers took a look at him. Though he stayed out for the practice's entirety, walking gingerly up and down the sideline with the team, he did not return to action.

Defensive lineman De'Shawn Hand also left practice early, heading to the locker room around the same time the trainers were tending to Morris. By my account, he did not return to the field.

Keep an eye on Harold Perkins Jr.: The rookie inside linebacker continued to get a bit of run with Divine Deablo and the first-team defense. Though Christian Harris took the first bunch of team reps, it wasn't long until Perkins rotated in.

After practice, Deablo was asked about Perkins and Kendal Daniels. He was complimentary of the two rookies, saying he considers them "way ahead" of where he'd assume a normal rookie to be mentally this early in camp. He said they do not mess up often.

Something new for Avieon Terrell: Speaking of rookies, Terrell's responsibilities grew when the pads came on. For the first time in team drills, Terrell got some run at nickel. A.J. Woods took what seemed to be the bulk of reps with the 1s, but Terrell rotated in a couple times throughout practice at the spot. When the reserves rotated in, Terrell went back outside, but it was interesting seeing Terrell at nickel even if only for a handful of reps. Notable that those reps came with the 1s, too.