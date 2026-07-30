 Skip to main content

Falcons release defensive lineman, reunite with former linebacker

Atlanta made a pair of moves ahead of Thursday's training camp practice.

Jul 30, 2026 at 09:10 AM
Author Image
Will McFadden

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Falcons made a slight roster adjustment Thursday morning ahead of their second practice of AT&T Training Camp.

Atlanta released veteran defensive tackle Ross Blacklock and signed linebacker Josh Woods. It's a reunion for the Falcons and Woods, who played in 17 games for Atlanta the last two seasons. Woods has played seven seasons in the NFL since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2019 with the Chicago Bears. He was a standout special teams player the last two seasons for Atlanta and played 82% of snaps in that phase in 2025. Another linebacker with a large special teams role, DeAngelo Malone, began training camp on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List, and Woods is a good candidate to fill that spot.

The Falcons signed Blacklock this offseason as a free agent after a rookie minicamp tryout. A former second-round pick by the Houston Texans in 2020, Blacklock has appeared in 44 games with three starts since entering the league.

Atlanta's second training camp practice is set to get underway on Thursday morning, and the Falcons will host their first two open practices for fans on Friday and Saturday. For a full look at the team's training camp schedule, click here.

AF_26_MKT-Home-Opponents-16x9-CTA (3)

Related Content

news

Falcons Camp Report: Jack Strand enjoying his moment behind center

Notes and observations from the second day of Atlanta Falcons AT&T Training Camp.

news

Drake London, Bijan Robinson among top offensive players in 'Madden NFL 27'

London and Robinson have initial grades that rank them among the top 10 players at their position in the popular video game.

news

'I met him in the huddle': Recapping Cooper Rush's first hours as an Atlanta Falcon

Amidst quarterback news, Falcons welcome a new face to the room.

news

Falcons Camp Report: Michael Penix Jr. looks good in limited work

Atlanta's first practice of AT&T Training Camp is in the books. Here's what we learned on a busy Day 1.

news

QB Tua Tagovailoa to miss time with injury

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said the veteran quarterback "will be out there sooner rather than later"

news

Atlanta Falcons sign QB Cooper Rush

On the first day of training camp, the Falcons added another quarterback to their roster.

news

QB Michael Penix Jr. still working towards full medical clearance

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said Penix is not cleared to participate in team drills as training camp begins.

news

Falcons make flurry of roster moves as training camp begins

Atlanta places four players on the PUP list, two on the NFI list and releases a quarterback.

news

'Madden NFL 27' grades for Falcons rookie class revealed

See the initial ratings for Avieon Terrell, Zachariah Branch and the rest of the Falcons' draft class.

news

Falcons News Now: Recapping the summer, prepping for training camp

Your one-stop shop for all the Atlanta Falcons news you may have missed this week.

news

Falcons 2026 training camp preview: Full team review

Your one stop shop for all the position previews heading into training camp.

Top News

Falcons Camp Report: Jack Strand enjoying his moment behind center

Falcons release defensive lineman, reunite with former linebacker

'I met him in the huddle': Recapping Cooper Rush's first hours as an Atlanta Falcon

Drake London, Bijan Robinson among top offensive players in 'Madden NFL 27'