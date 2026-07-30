Falcons release defensive lineman, reunite with former linebacker

Atlanta released veteran defensive tackle Ross Blacklock and signed linebacker Josh Woods. It's a reunion for the Falcons and Woods, who played in 17 games for Atlanta the last two seasons. Woods has played seven seasons in the NFL since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2019 with the Chicago Bears. He was a standout special teams player the last two seasons for Atlanta and played 82% of snaps in that phase in 2025. Another linebacker with a large special teams role, DeAngelo Malone, began training camp on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List, and Woods is a good candidate to fill that spot.