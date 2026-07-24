Falcons News Now: Recapping the summer, prepping for training camp

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Falcons News Now is your home base for everything happening in and around Flowery Branch, even when the games aren't on the schedule.
The offseason is where Sundays are built, and each week we bring you a clear-eyed look at how the Falcons are shaping the future: roster decisions, contract moves, draft buzz, coaching priorities and the players working to earn their next opportunity.
From front-office strategy and practice intel to emerging storylines and long-term vision, this isn't just a recap of headlines — it's context for what's coming next in Atlanta.
If it matters inside this building, it belongs here.
So if you eat, sleep, and breathe Falcons football, this is your inside edge all year long. Every move, every trend, every storyline, all in one place.
The News, Now
Key developments across the organization, from the front office to the coaching staff and everything in between
Prior to the organization breaking for the summer dead period, the Falcons were busy in the weeks leading up to the break, coming to terms with both Drake London and Kyle Pitts on deals that keep them in Atlanta for — at least — the next few years.
After that, things quieted down in Flowery Branch as players and coaches went their separate ways. For the 24-hour news cycle, though, it was the perfect time for pre-season rankings to roll out.
ESPN recently wrapped up its series highlighting the top 10 players at each position as voted on by scouts, coaches and front office personnel, and the Falcons were represented well. In total, the Falcons had four players ranked at their respective positions. Will McFadden spent the last couple weeks highlighting said players. You can read those stories below.
FALCONS IN THE TOP 10
Meanwhile, the NFL Top 100 list began rolling out in the midst of the summer. So far, Drake London is the lone Falcon represented. He was announced as the No. 66 player on the list.
DRAKE LONDON TOP 100
Fan Zone Highlights
Tweets, videos and podcasts you may have missed
In the Nest
Behind-the-scenes stories, locker room insight into team culture
Over the course of the summer, Tori McElhaney and Will McFadden published individual stories for each position group detailing any offseason personnel changes, notable stats from the 2025 season and key questions entering training camp.
With this series officially at its end and training camp heating up with the Falcons' first practice set to take place on July 29, you can use this guide as your refresher before lathering up that sunscreen, grabbing a bottle of water and heading to practice.
Offseason Intel
Upcoming important dates and information
Training camp has arrived! Here's a snapshot of the key dates of open practice ahead:
2026 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp Open Dates
Friday, July 31 | IBM Performance Field | 9:15 a.m.* Season Ticket Members Only
Saturday, August 1 | IBM Performance Field | 9:15 a.m. *SOLD OUT*
Monday, August 3 | IBM Performance Field | 9:15 a.m.
Tuesday, August 4 | IBM Performance Field | 1:55 p.m.
Wednesday, August 5 | IBM Performance Field | 9:15 a.m.
Friday, August 7 | IBM Performance Field | 9:15 a.m.
Saturday, August 8 | Lanier High School | 7:00 p.m.* Saturday Night Lights
Monday, August 10 | IBM Performance Field | 1:55 p.m.
Tuesday, August 11 | IBM Performance Field | 9:15 a.m.
Wednesday, August 12 | IBM Performance Field | 1:55 p.m.
Wednesday, August 19 | Joint practices at Indianapolis | 3:00 p.m.
Thursday, August 20 | Joint practices at Indianapolis | 3:00 p.m.
Players report back to the Falcons' facility this coming Tuesday. They'll go through a ramp up practice period — including Saturday's Back Together Saturday event — before putting the pads on Monday, Aug. 3.
You can still get tickets here, and get answers to any frequently asked questions here before you make your way to practice very soon!