Falcons News Now: Recapping the summer, prepping for training camp

The News, Now

Key developments across the organization, from the front office to the coaching staff and everything in between

Prior to the organization breaking for the summer dead period, the Falcons were busy in the weeks leading up to the break, coming to terms with both Drake London and Kyle Pitts on deals that keep them in Atlanta for — at least — the next few years.

After that, things quieted down in Flowery Branch as players and coaches went their separate ways. For the 24-hour news cycle, though, it was the perfect time for pre-season rankings to roll out.

ESPN recently wrapped up its series highlighting the top 10 players at each position as voted on by scouts, coaches and front office personnel, and the Falcons were represented well. In total, the Falcons had four players ranked at their respective positions. Will McFadden spent the last couple weeks highlighting said players. You can read those stories below.

FALCONS IN THE TOP 10

Meanwhile, the NFL Top 100 list began rolling out in the midst of the summer. So far, Drake London is the lone Falcon represented. He was announced as the No. 66 player on the list.