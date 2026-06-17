2026 Atlanta Falcons training camp schedule announced

Rookies will report a few days ahead of veterans, and the first full-team practice of training camp will be held on July 29. The Falcons will have a total of 10 practices open to fans, including a practice for season-ticket members on Friday, July 31 and an "Under the Lights" practice at a local high school on Saturday, Aug. 8.

The Falcons have three preseason games on tap following the conclusion of training camp. Their first exhibition game will take place on Aug. 14 at home against the Denver Broncos. Their second game is on Saturday, Aug. 22 in Indianapolis, and it will be preceded by a pair of joint practices against the Colts. Atlanta will play its final preseason game on the road against the Miami Dolphins on Friday, Aug. 28.