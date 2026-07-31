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Bralen Trice is back on the field at Falcons training camp and 'feeling great'

After missing his first two seasons due to injury, the Falcons edge rusher feels as good as ever and is ready to show it.

Jul 31, 2026 at 04:00 PM
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Will McFadden

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Bralen Trice's NFL journey so far has not been easy.

The former third-round pick and two-time defensive MVP at the University of Washington had a strong start to training camp as a rookie before tearing his ACL in the second quarter of his first NFL preseason game. That injury ultimately cost Trice the first two seasons of his professional career.

Now, multiple years removed from the initial injury, Trice is on the field at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp feeling as good as ever and ready to use everything he's learned to take his game to new heights.

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"I'll be the same, if not better," Trice said. "Just because I've had this time to really figure out how I want to be on the field, how I want to take care of my body, how I want to prep myself before games, take care of myself after games. A lot of people know that, but a lot of people don't. That's a huge part of the game outside of the field is just doing all you can for your body, and that's where I'm at now."

After missing the entirety of his rookie season, Trice returned for training camp in 2025 and made the Falcons' initial 53-man roster. He was placed on injured reserve shortly after roster cutdowns, however, and it was explained that he re-aggravated his knee. The bye in Week 5 was mentioned as the earliest time he could return, but Trice did not return then nor at any point during the 2025 season.

While he was sidelined for his second season, Atlanta's defense had a breakout year under coordinator Jeff Ulbrich. That was particularly true of the defensive front, which utilized defensive line coach Nate Ollie's attack-style front to set a new franchise record for most sacks in a single season.

Adding Trice back into that mix should immediately boost the team's pass-rush depth, which is important in a scheme that frequently rotates out players.

"He's fluid. Very fluid," defensive end Samson Ebukam said of Trice. "I've been seeing him, just how he moves. He's very fluid. He doesn't waste a lot of movement. Because of that, I'm excited to see what he brings."

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Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. runs out to the field through purple smoke before an NCAA college football game against Oregon, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
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Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. runs out to the field through purple smoke before an NCAA college football game against Oregon, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

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Clemson defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro (33) plays against Florida State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Clemson defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro (33) plays against Florida State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

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FILE - Oregon defensive end Brandon Dorlus (3) sacks Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee (18) as defensive lineman Casey Rogers (98) comes in on the play during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. Oregon opens their season at home against Portland State on Sept. 2. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson, File)
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FILE - Oregon defensive end Brandon Dorlus (3) sacks Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee (18) as defensive lineman Casey Rogers (98) comes in on the play during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. Oregon opens their season at home against Portland State on Sept. 2. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson, File)

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Oregon defensive end Brandon Dorlus (3) celebrates after making a tackle during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Utah Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
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Oregon defensive end Brandon Dorlus (3) celebrates after making a tackle during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Utah Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

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Alabama running back Jase McClellan (2) celebrates as he scores a rushing touchdown during the first half in the Rose Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game against Michigan, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
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Alabama running back Jase McClellan (2) celebrates as he scores a rushing touchdown during the first half in the Rose Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game against Michigan, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

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Illinois wide receiver Casey Washington (14) runs up field during an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
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Illinois wide receiver Casey Washington (14) runs up field during an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

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Georgia defensive lineman Zion Logue (96) works against Florida offensive lineman Jean Delance (56) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
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Georgia defensive lineman Zion Logue (96) works against Florida offensive lineman Jean Delance (56) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro (33) looks on during an NCAA college football game against North Carolina Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Clemson defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro (33) looks on during an NCAA college football game against North Carolina Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

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Notre Dame linebacker JD Bertrand (27) runs the ball after a catch during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
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Notre Dame linebacker JD Bertrand (27) runs the ball after a catch during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

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Alabama running back Jase McClellan (2) reacts after an interception in the end zone during the first half of Alabama's A-Day NCAA college football scrimmage, Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
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Alabama running back Jase McClellan (2) reacts after an interception in the end zone during the first half of Alabama's A-Day NCAA college football scrimmage, Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

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Alabama running back Jase McClellan (2) outruns Kansas State safety VJ Payne (19) to the end zone for a touchdown during the second half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
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Alabama running back Jase McClellan (2) outruns Kansas State safety VJ Payne (19) to the end zone for a touchdown during the second half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

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East's Zion Logue, of Georgia, pursues the play during the East West Shrine Bowl NCAA college football game in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
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East's Zion Logue, of Georgia, pursues the play during the East West Shrine Bowl NCAA college football game in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Tony Gutierrez/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro (33) sacks Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis (13) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)
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Clemson defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro (33) sacks Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis (13) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

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Notre Dame linebacker JD Bertrand (27) plays against Purdue during the second half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Notre Dame defeated Purdue 27-13. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Notre Dame linebacker JD Bertrand (27) plays against Purdue during the second half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Notre Dame defeated Purdue 27-13. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. smiles on the field following a 35-28 victory over Utah in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
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Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. smiles on the field following a 35-28 victory over Utah in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Iowa defensive back Jermari Harris (27) breaks up pass intended for Illinois wide receiver Casey Washington (14) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 15-13. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
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Iowa defensive back Jermari Harris (27) breaks up pass intended for Illinois wide receiver Casey Washington (14) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 15-13. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

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Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. carries against Oregon during the second half of the Pac-12 championship NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
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Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. carries against Oregon during the second half of the Pac-12 championship NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

David Becker/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Illinois wide receiver Casey Washington (14) runs up field during an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
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Illinois wide receiver Casey Washington (14) runs up field during an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Washington defensive end Bralen Trice (8) looks towards Utah quarterback Bryson Barnes (16) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Seattle. Washington won 35-28. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
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Washington defensive end Bralen Trice (8) looks towards Utah quarterback Bryson Barnes (16) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Seattle. Washington won 35-28. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

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Washington defensive end Bralen Trice (8) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
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Washington defensive end Bralen Trice (8) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

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Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. warms up before the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game between Washington and Michigan Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez)
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Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. warms up before the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game between Washington and Michigan Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez)

Godofredo A. Vasquez/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama running back Jase McClellan (2) runs for touchdown past Michigan defensive back Quinten Johnson (28) during the second half in the Rose Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
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Alabama running back Jase McClellan (2) runs for touchdown past Michigan defensive back Quinten Johnson (28) during the second half in the Rose Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Ryan Sun/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Washington defensive end Bralen Trice (8) reacts after a play against Utah with defensive end Zion Tupuola-Fetui (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
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Washington defensive end Bralen Trice (8) reacts after a play against Utah with defensive end Zion Tupuola-Fetui (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oregon defensive end Brandon Dorlus (3) celebrates a stop against Portland State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)
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Oregon defensive end Brandon Dorlus (3) celebrates a stop against Portland State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)

Andy Nelson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Utah, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
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Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Utah, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oregon defensive end Brandon Dorlus (3) smiles on the sidelines during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Utah Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
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Oregon defensive end Brandon Dorlus (3) smiles on the sidelines during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Utah Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Rick Bowmer/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro (33) runs onto the field at the start of an NCAA college football game against Florida State Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Clemson defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro (33) runs onto the field at the start of an NCAA college football game against Florida State Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

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Washington defensive end Bralen Trice is pictured during an NCAA football game against Boise State on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Seattle. Washington won 56-19. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
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Washington defensive end Bralen Trice is pictured during an NCAA football game against Boise State on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Seattle. Washington won 56-19. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Stephen Brashear/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Notre Dame linebacker JD Bertrand (27) plays against Clemson during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Notre Dame linebacker JD Bertrand (27) plays against Clemson during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) is sacked by Georgia defensive lineman Zion Logue (96) and linebacker Jalon Walker (11) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
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Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) is sacked by Georgia defensive lineman Zion Logue (96) and linebacker Jalon Walker (11) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
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At Washington, Trice was a team captain and fiery leader of a good Huskies defense. He had 16 sacks and 23.5 tackles for a loss during his final two college seasons, but those stats don't fully encapsulate the well-roundedness of his game.

Returning from injury, particularly a season-ending one, can be tricky for any player, however. Not only are there the physical hurdles to overcome, but there is a mental component that can, for some, be an even greater obstacle. Trusting one's body to hold up completely is necessary to compete at the highest possible athletic level. For Trice, he's at peace with his body and the injury isn't lingering in his mind.

"The health stuff never was an issue for me," Trice said. "It's just been about getting out there and getting the reps. We're at that point now, and I feel 100% comfortable out on the field and doing what I can do, and I'm going to do that to the best of my ability."

So far in training camp, Trice has been getting consistent run as part of a defensive line rotation that features several newcomers. In a way, Trice is a bit of a newcomer himself. The flashes he's shown since he was drafted have been tantalizing, and that includes several moments from practices this offseason.

If he can remain on the field, Trice has the skills to be a good and productive NFL player. The journey back from injury can be hard for anyone, but Trice found the positives in his situation. Growth is often a defining aspect of the first few years of a football player's career in this league, and Trice sought that growth even while away from the field.

Now back on it, he's ready to show how his game has evolved.

"It's just been a lot of work, but I feel like I've grown through it all. I've become a better player, and I've become a better person. On and off the field, there's been a lot of different things to juggle, but it's been fun. I've enjoyed the work and the process, and now I'm out here feeling great."

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