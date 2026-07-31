Bralen Trice is back on the field at Falcons training camp and 'feeling great'

At Washington, Trice was a team captain and fiery leader of a good Huskies defense. He had 16 sacks and 23.5 tackles for a loss during his final two college seasons, but those stats don't fully encapsulate the well-roundedness of his game.

Returning from injury, particularly a season-ending one, can be tricky for any player, however. Not only are there the physical hurdles to overcome, but there is a mental component that can, for some, be an even greater obstacle. Trusting one's body to hold up completely is necessary to compete at the highest possible athletic level. For Trice, he's at peace with his body and the injury isn't lingering in his mind.

"The health stuff never was an issue for me," Trice said. "It's just been about getting out there and getting the reps. We're at that point now, and I feel 100% comfortable out on the field and doing what I can do, and I'm going to do that to the best of my ability."

So far in training camp, Trice has been getting consistent run as part of a defensive line rotation that features several newcomers. In a way, Trice is a bit of a newcomer himself. The flashes he's shown since he was drafted have been tantalizing, and that includes several moments from practices this offseason.

If he can remain on the field, Trice has the skills to be a good and productive NFL player. The journey back from injury can be hard for anyone, but Trice found the positives in his situation. Growth is often a defining aspect of the first few years of a football player's career in this league, and Trice sought that growth even while away from the field.

Now back on it, he's ready to show how his game has evolved.