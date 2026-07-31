Bralen Trice is back on the field at Falcons training camp and 'feeling great'

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Bralen Trice's NFL journey so far has not been easy.
The former third-round pick and two-time defensive MVP at the University of Washington had a strong start to training camp as a rookie before tearing his ACL in the second quarter of his first NFL preseason game. That injury ultimately cost Trice the first two seasons of his professional career.
Now, multiple years removed from the initial injury, Trice is on the field at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp feeling as good as ever and ready to use everything he's learned to take his game to new heights.
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"I'll be the same, if not better," Trice said. "Just because I've had this time to really figure out how I want to be on the field, how I want to take care of my body, how I want to prep myself before games, take care of myself after games. A lot of people know that, but a lot of people don't. That's a huge part of the game outside of the field is just doing all you can for your body, and that's where I'm at now."
After missing the entirety of his rookie season, Trice returned for training camp in 2025 and made the Falcons' initial 53-man roster. He was placed on injured reserve shortly after roster cutdowns, however, and it was explained that he re-aggravated his knee. The bye in Week 5 was mentioned as the earliest time he could return, but Trice did not return then nor at any point during the 2025 season.
While he was sidelined for his second season, Atlanta's defense had a breakout year under coordinator Jeff Ulbrich. That was particularly true of the defensive front, which utilized defensive line coach Nate Ollie's attack-style front to set a new franchise record for most sacks in a single season.
Adding Trice back into that mix should immediately boost the team's pass-rush depth, which is important in a scheme that frequently rotates out players.
"He's fluid. Very fluid," defensive end Samson Ebukam said of Trice. "I've been seeing him, just how he moves. He's very fluid. He doesn't waste a lot of movement. Because of that, I'm excited to see what he brings."
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At Washington, Trice was a team captain and fiery leader of a good Huskies defense. He had 16 sacks and 23.5 tackles for a loss during his final two college seasons, but those stats don't fully encapsulate the well-roundedness of his game.
Returning from injury, particularly a season-ending one, can be tricky for any player, however. Not only are there the physical hurdles to overcome, but there is a mental component that can, for some, be an even greater obstacle. Trusting one's body to hold up completely is necessary to compete at the highest possible athletic level. For Trice, he's at peace with his body and the injury isn't lingering in his mind.
"The health stuff never was an issue for me," Trice said. "It's just been about getting out there and getting the reps. We're at that point now, and I feel 100% comfortable out on the field and doing what I can do, and I'm going to do that to the best of my ability."
So far in training camp, Trice has been getting consistent run as part of a defensive line rotation that features several newcomers. In a way, Trice is a bit of a newcomer himself. The flashes he's shown since he was drafted have been tantalizing, and that includes several moments from practices this offseason.
If he can remain on the field, Trice has the skills to be a good and productive NFL player. The journey back from injury can be hard for anyone, but Trice found the positives in his situation. Growth is often a defining aspect of the first few years of a football player's career in this league, and Trice sought that growth even while away from the field.
Now back on it, he's ready to show how his game has evolved.
"It's just been a lot of work, but I feel like I've grown through it all. I've become a better player, and I've become a better person. On and off the field, there's been a lot of different things to juggle, but it's been fun. I've enjoyed the work and the process, and now I'm out here feeling great."