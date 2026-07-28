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'Madden NFL 27' grades for Falcons rookie class revealed

See the initial ratings for Avieon Terrell, Zachariah Branch and the rest of the Falcons' draft class. 

Jul 28, 2026 at 12:35 PM
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Will McFadden

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Player grades for the forthcoming "Madden NFL 27," the latest entry in the storied video game franchise, are being released this week as training camps kick off around the country.

After announcing the players with grades of 99 in the game on Monday, the folks at EA Sports revealed the grades for the 2026 rookie class. Naturally, these grades typically coordinate with where a player was drafted, so the higher someone was selected, the better their grade would be.

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avieon Terrell #12 during workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, June 2, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons

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Second-round cornerback Avieon Terrell is the highest-graded rookie for Atlanta in the game, earning a 75-overall base grade. That is the third-highest grade among rookie cornerbacks, behind only Kansas City's Mansoor Delane and Miami's Chris Johnson. Giants corner Colton Hood and Jets corner D'Angelo Ponds also have a base grade of 75 overall.

Notable 'Madden' ratings for Avieon Terrell

OverallSpeedAccelerationAgilityMan CoverageZone CoverageCatchingChange of Direction
7588919170737288
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 during a mandatory minicamp practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday June 17, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons

The next Falcons player to appear on the list of rookie grades is third-round receiver Zachariah Branch, who earned an overall mark of 73. It is tied for the ninth-highest grade by a rookie wide receiver with Washington's Antonio Williams and New York's Malachi Fields.

Notably, though, Branch is among the fastest rookies in the game. He has a speed score of 95, which is the third-highest grade in that category among first-year receivers. And when it comes to agility, nobody tops Branch's grade of 93. With that combination, Branch's playmaking reputation should translate easily to the game.

Notable 'Madden' ratings for Zachariah Branch

OverallSpeedAccelerationAgilityChange of DirectionCatchingSpectacular CatchKick Return
7395959388817981
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 during Rookie Mini Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, May 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons

Fourth-round pick Kendal Daniels is among a large number of rookies with an overall grade of 69, which is the 11th-highest grade for first-year linebackers. Daniels' background as a safety shows up in his speed and agility scores, which stack up well compared to the top rookies at the position. He's a highly athletic second-level defender who should be a fun player to utilize in the game.

Notable 'Madden' ratings for Kendal Daniels

OverallSpeedAccelerationAgilityTacklePursuitHit PowerZone Coverage
6986888181837968
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ethan Onianwa #75 during Rookie Mini Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, May 8, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons

Defensive tackle Anterio Thompson and offensive lineman Ethan Onianwa, who were taken in the sixth and seventh rounds, respectively, each clock in with a 67-overall grade in the game. Thompson's grade ranks 19th among rookie defensive tackles, while Onianwa's grade ranks 21st among offensive guards, which is where he is listed in the game. It should be noted, though, that Onianwa is officially listed as a tackle by the Falcons.

Notable 'Madden' ratings for Anterio Thompson

OverallSpeedAccelerationStrengthTackleHit PowerPursuitBlock Shedding
6778768879797572

Notable 'Madden' ratings for Ethan Onianwa

OverallSpeedAccelerationStrengthRun BlockPass BlockImpact BlockingLead Block
6765668470708182
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. #56 during Rookie Minicamp Practice at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Saturday, May 9, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons

The final draft pick whose grade has been revealed for the Falcons is sixth-round linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. A former standout for the LSU Tigers, Perkins is a player many fans are intrigued to see on the field in training camp and during preseason games. He's got good overall athleticism and seems hungry to prove himself. Perkins has an overall grade of 64 in the game, but he's got strong scores in speed and agility. With a good preseason, Perkins' grade could quickly rise.

Notable 'Madden' ratings for Harold Perkins Jr.

OverallSpeedAccelerationAgilityPursuitTackleHit PowerChange of Direction
6488998283777675
Atlanta Falcons center James Brockermeyer #66 and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Jack Strand #18 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons

There is one undrafted Falcons rookie who has been given a grade already. Center James Brockermeyer also clocks in with an overall grade of 64, which is the seventh-best grade for a rookie at the position. Brockermeyer got a good amount of action during OTAs and minicamp, and he could see a lot of work in the preseason. Atlanta has a history of developing players at the center position, and Brockermeyer could be the next player in that pipeline.

Notable 'Madden' ratings for James Brockermeyer

OverallSpeedAccelerationStrengthRun BlockPass BlockImpact BlockingLead Block
6462708372687680

That's it for the Falcons' rookies. Stay tuned throughout the week for more information on the initial grades for Atlanta players in the latest 'Madden' game.

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