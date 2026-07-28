'Madden NFL 27' grades for Falcons rookie class revealed

There is one undrafted Falcons rookie who has been given a grade already. Center James Brockermeyer also clocks in with an overall grade of 64, which is the seventh-best grade for a rookie at the position. Brockermeyer got a good amount of action during OTAs and minicamp, and he could see a lot of work in the preseason. Atlanta has a history of developing players at the center position, and Brockermeyer could be the next player in that pipeline.