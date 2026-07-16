Drake London's top 5 moments as an Atlanta Falcon 

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — It's been a big offseason for Drake London. The fifth-year receiver signed a major contract extension this summer that will keep London in Atlanta through the 2030 season. Now, he's been ranked the No. 66 player in the NFL Top 100.
Through London's first four seasons, he has gained 3,961 receiving yards, which already ranks 10th in team history. He has topped 900 yards in a season three times.
With London's selection as one of the league's top players heading into the 2026 season, we look back at some of the best plays and moments of his career thus far.
Game-winning touchdown vs. the Eagles (Week 2, 2024)
Final stat line: 6 receptions on 7 targets (85.7%) | 54 yards | 9.0 yards per catch avg. | 1 TD
Hat trick in New England (Week 9, 2025)
Final stat line: 9 receptions on 14 targets (64.3%) | 118 yards | 13.1 yards per catch avg. | 3 TDs
Top night on Thursday Night Football in overtime win vs. Tampa Bay (Week 5, 2024)
Final stat line: 12 receptions on 13 targets (92.3%) | 154 yards | 12.8 yards per catch avg. | 1 TD
First career 100-yard performance, rookie record notched against Buccaneers (Week 18, 2022)
Final stat line: 6 receptions on 8 targets (75.0%) | 120 yards | 20 yards per catch avg.
Career night in 2024 season finale against Carolina (Week 18, 2024)
Final stat line: 10 receptions on 18 targets (55.6%) | 187 yards | 18.7 yards per catch avg. | 2 TDs
Atlanta locks in one of the league's top receivers through the 2030 season. Take a look at some of our favorite images of Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London.