Falcons 2026 training camp preview: Inside linebackers

3 key questions for the Falcons outside linebackers

1. How do the Falcons replace Kaden Elliss?

The quick answer is: You can't. That is, not with just one person. And that's exactly how defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich sees it.

"What we had asked Kaden to do, I had never been around anything like that before in the past," Ulbrich said this spring. "There were days when he was an outside backer, days when he was a defensive end, days he was an inside backer, days he was — in some ways — a nickel. That's hard to replace."

So, it'll be by committee. And what that committee could look like on any given down could change. One thing known for sure is Divine Deablo's role in this defense grows. He has the green dot, which was Elliss' responsibility last year. That much is certain to this point.

Beyond that, however, is up for debate.

Who ultimately starts alongside Deablo? We talk more about this in the next section. But more than that, though, how does each individual's role play into what ultimately happens in the heart of Atlanta's defense. Kendal Daniels played an extremely hybrid safety/nickel/linebacker role last season at Oklahoma. Jalon Walker — though still expected to have his home off the edge — has off-ball backing in his past. Their versatility matters. As, too, does Harold Perkins Jr.'s development, as well as other contributors.

The fact of the matter is that Elliss started all 17 games he played last year, accumulating 107 total tackles (10 for a loss), 3.5 sacks, six pass break ups and one interception. That's not small production to account for, but from Ulbrich's perspective, it won't be on one person's shoulders to carry the load.

2. Who starts alongside Divine Deablo?

Since OTAs began and through mandatory minicamp, Christian Harris has been the one taking the primary reps alongside Deablo in team periods. Asked about his position with the would-be first team lineup, Ruud said Harris' placement had a lot to do with his history and coming from a Houston Texans system that looks and feels similar to what Atlanta has in place. That, and he's played a lot of ball, to the tune of 27 starts in his four NFL seasons.

His best season came in 2023, when he when he recorded 101 tackles, 7 tackles for a loss, 7 pass defenses, 2 sacks and a forced fumble.

That said, it's not a done deal that Harris takes over as a starter for the entirety of 2026. The dog days of camp could see the emergence of someone else through the ranks.

It wouldn't be at all shocking to see other players get some time with Deablo throughout training camp. Think Perkins, Tindall, Andersen if he gets healthy, or even Daniels once he recovers from an injury that kept him out of spring practices. Perhaps we see a very large chunk of players within this group get a lot of pre-season game reps as the Falcons decide their direction. That wouldn't be surprising considering the lineup as it stands now.

Harris may be the current leader in the clubhouse, but that lone spot at inside linebacker could be a sneaky good training camp battle this August.

3. How quickly can Kendal Daniels, Harold Perkins Jr.'s presence be felt?

This is always a key question every year, right? How quickly can rookies emerge as playmakers?

This season is no different as Daniels and Perkins join the fold in Atlanta. Both players have high upside, with the potential to carve out roles for themselves with consistent play in 2026. Daniels is a big more of a hybrid guy, someone who could act as a near clone to Deablo while also giving Ulbrich a big nickel look in certain packages. Perkins, meanwhile, had the early college makings of an All-Pro years before the draft was ever in his sights. Injuries and coaching changes impeded Perkins in his final two collegiate seasons, but not so much so that the Falcons weren't interested. Now in Atlanta, does Perkins have the health and infrastructure to get back to what was once so clearly envisioned for him as an All-American true freshman at LSU? Perhaps.