Report: Atlanta Falcons agree to terms with Kyle Pitts on contract extension 

This extension reportedly replaces the franchise tag Pitts signed earlier this spring, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Per the report, Pitts will not play on the $15 million franchise tag and instead receive the $36 million fully guaranteed on the new deal over the next two seasons.

The No. 4 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Pitts had a resurgent year in 2025 and showcased the playmaking abilities that made him such an enticing prospect. He caught a career-high 88 passes for 928 yards and five touchdowns, his most as a pro. Atlanta placed the franchise tag on Pitts earlier this offseason, ensuring he remained a Falcon for the 2026 season.

"They trusted that they see something in (me), and that's pretty cool to see," Pitts said of the franchise tag during OTAs. "It's a new year. It's already signed, and it's going to be a good year."

With an extension reportedly in place, Pitts is part of the team's future for years to come.

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Pitts turns 26 next season and is entering his first year working with head coach Kevin Stefanski, who got strong production from the tight end position while coaching the Cleveland Browns. That was particularly true of David Njoku, who has some similarities to Pitts. However, Pitts gives Stefanski and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees a weapon unlike any they've had.

The early reviews through OTAs and mandatory minicamp have been strong for Pitts. The new staff has praised Pitts' buy-in with their program and the effort he's shown both on and off the field.

"Kyle's, again, a guy that is here working like crazy. Takes coaching," Stefanski said during OTAs. "The physical skill set is obvious when Kyle's on the field, with how big he is and how he moves. But I've been impressed with what we're asking him to do, a couple new things for him. As your players continue on in their career, you want to find out more, what else is in there and what else can we do, and what can we help you with? So I think Kyle's been outstanding in that regard of trying to continue to get better in so many areas."

At his best, he offers the kind of matchup maneuverability that ignites an offensive coordinator's imagination. That ability was most clearly on display in the Falcons' thrilling 29-28 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football in Week 15 last season. As the focal point of Atlanta's offense, Pitts caught 11 passes for 166 yards and three touchdowns.

"I love the position because of the versatility that it provides an offense," Stefanski said. "And you've seen it around the league. This is nothing new or Earth-shattering, but tight ends that can line up all over make life hard on a defense. Whether you can line them up outside, in the backfield, in line, you name it, we love versatility at that position."

As a rookie, Pitts burst onto the scene and finished the 2021 season with the second-most yards ever by a rookie tight end. His second year was cut short by a knee injury, the impact of which carried throughout the 2023 season as well. With the injuries and changes at the quarterback position since his arrival, consistency has been a focus for Pitts.

Despite those factors, Pitts has gained the third-most receiving yards by a tight end since he entered the league. He has averaged 12.6 yards per reception, which ranks fourth among his position, and has caught 15 touchdowns. Notably, he has improved in that metric with each successive season.

This report comes soon after wide receiver Drake London signed a new extension with the organization, keeping one of the best young outside weapons in the NFL on the roster. With Pitts now reportedly in the fold with a new extension and Bijan Robinson entering his fourth year, the Falcons will continue to have a trio of dynamic playmakers on offense.

A second-team All-Pro in 2025, the arrow is pointing up for Pitts. He is currently 13th on that Falcons' all-time receiving yards list and has the fourth-most career yards by an Atlanta tight end. With 650 yards next season, Pitts will climb to second on the career yardage list for Falcons tight ends. If he repeats what he did last year, Pitts will not only take over the top spot, surpassing the great Jim Mitchell, but he will climb to sixth on the Falcons' all-time receiving list, regardless of position.