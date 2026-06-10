National perspective on Kyle Pitts shifting after late-2025 surge

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — For the last few seasons, the conversation surrounding Kyle Pitts (at least from a national perspective) has centered on his health.
Following a knee injury that shortened his second professional season, certain aspects of Pitts' production declined as the Falcons offense worked through growing pains and searched for consistency and balance between the run and pass. However, that is no longer the primary topic of discussion surrounding the tight end heading into 2026.
For really the first time since his true rookie season, there is renewed optimism surrounding Pitts as he enters his sixth NFL season, which he will play under the franchise tag.
Last season did not truly begin the way Pitts envisioned. Early on, he could feel himself drifting down a familiar path, one in which he gradually played himself out of the offense. According to tight ends coach Kevin Koger, everything changed in Week 12.
The Falcons traveled to New Orleans to face the Saints for the first time that season. Although Atlanta earned a convincing 24-10 victory, one moment lingered with Pitts long after the game ended.
Running an out-breaking route, Pitts dropped a pass that Koger described as an "easy drop."
"One that we expect him to catch," Koger said. "One that he expects to catch."
On the way back to Atlanta, even amid the satisfaction of a win, Pitts scheduled an early meeting with Koger for the following week as the Falcons prepared for a Week 13 road trip to face the Jets in New York. The conversation was candid, focusing on both the standard Koger expects from Pitts and the standard Pitts expects from himself.
"He knew he was below that bar," Koger said candidly. "But we got him to where he needed to be, and its a testament to him and him having that awareness of where he wants to be and where he needs to be."
From Week 12 onward, Pitts elevated his game. Over the final six games of the season, he averaged 78 receiving yards per game after averaging just 42 receiving yards per game over his previous six outings.
There is some important context to that surge. Drake London missed four games during the second half of the season, increasing Pitts' target share. Even so, Pitts' production remains a testament to what he did with those additional opportunities.
That stretch may have played a significant role in shaping how the Falcons' new leadership group of Kevin Stefanski, Ian Cunningham and company views Pitts' future in Atlanta. Simply put, they want more time to evaluate him, which is one of the benefits of utilizing the franchise tag.
"Kyle's been a really good player in this league for a number of years now," offensive coordinator Tommy Rees said. "He's coming off a great season where he's shown where his talent is and what his level of commitment is."
Now, the conversation around Pitts has shifted.
During a recent segment on NFL Network, reporter Cam Wolfe named Pitts as one of the players on his short list who could "make or break the 2026 season."
"I know there is all this talk about a trade, and whatnot, it sounds like the status quo is he's playing on the franchise tag, no extension imminent at this time," Wolfe reported. "So, it's a chance for Kyle Pitts to prove his play. If he does what he did last year, having a great year, maybe — just maybe — he's in free agency next year trying to re-set the tight end market."
According to Wolfe, Pitts could be positioned for another productive season because of the changes around him in Atlanta.
"He joins a Falcons offense that has added pieces that are really tight end friendly," Wolfe explained. "First, the head coach, Kevin Stefanski. He's been really great for tight ends throughout his career. And if Tua Tagovailoa does win that starting quarterback job, he has done really great with tight ends in his career as well, from Mike Gesicki to Jonnu Smith to Darren Waller. They have all had great years there."
Earlier in the OTA period, Pitts said he could already feel Stefanski's influence on the position through the concepts being installed in the offense.
"I would say (I'm) adding more tools to my tool box," Pitts said. "(They're) letting me do a couple more things in terms of route running, schematically. Just being an asset in this offense."
If the Falcons can find the right balance for Pitts in Year 6, it could unlock another level of production for both the player and the offense.
"If he can be the guy, to be that third piece with Drake London, Bijan Robinson," Wolfe said of Pitts, "maybe this Falcons team can be better that we expect."