National perspective on Kyle Pitts shifting after late-2025 surge

Last season did not truly begin the way Pitts envisioned. Early on, he could feel himself drifting down a familiar path, one in which he gradually played himself out of the offense. According to tight ends coach Kevin Koger, everything changed in Week 12.

The Falcons traveled to New Orleans to face the Saints for the first time that season. Although Atlanta earned a convincing 24-10 victory, one moment lingered with Pitts long after the game ended.

Running an out-breaking route, Pitts dropped a pass that Koger described as an "easy drop."

"One that we expect him to catch," Koger said. "One that he expects to catch."

On the way back to Atlanta, even amid the satisfaction of a win, Pitts scheduled an early meeting with Koger for the following week as the Falcons prepared for a Week 13 road trip to face the Jets in New York. The conversation was candid, focusing on both the standard Koger expects from Pitts and the standard Pitts expects from himself.

"He knew he was below that bar," Koger said candidly. "But we got him to where he needed to be, and its a testament to him and him having that awareness of where he wants to be and where he needs to be."

From Week 12 onward, Pitts elevated his game. Over the final six games of the season, he averaged 78 receiving yards per game after averaging just 42 receiving yards per game over his previous six outings.

There is some important context to that surge. Drake London missed four games during the second half of the season, increasing Pitts' target share. Even so, Pitts' production remains a testament to what he did with those additional opportunities.

That stretch may have played a significant role in shaping how the Falcons' new leadership group of Kevin Stefanski, Ian Cunningham and company views Pitts' future in Atlanta. Simply put, they want more time to evaluate him, which is one of the benefits of utilizing the franchise tag.

"Kyle's been a really good player in this league for a number of years now," offensive coordinator Tommy Rees said. "He's coming off a great season where he's shown where his talent is and what his level of commitment is."

Now, the conversation around Pitts has shifted.

During a recent segment on NFL Network, reporter Cam Wolfe named Pitts as one of the players on his short list who could "make or break the 2026 season."