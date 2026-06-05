Tony Dungy says it's key for Atlanta to establish 'the Falcons way'

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Few coaches in the NFL's history have reshaped the league the way Tony Dungy has.
The Hall of Famer is one of only four people to win the Super Bowl as both a player and a coach, and he became the first African-American head coach to win the big game. His philosophy on leadership, which emphasized coaches as teachers instead of drill sergeants and stressed the next-man-up approach so the entire roster received the same level of coaching, has proliferated throughout the league.
Under the tutelage of Hall of Fame coach Chuck Noll, Dungy learned early in his career what it took to develop a successful program; his career win percentage of 66.8% ranks 13th in NFL history. During a recent visit to the Atlanta Falcons' practice facility, Dungy sat down with atlantafalcons.com to discuss the team's new leadership structure and what it takes to come together and achieve success as a group.
"There are many ways to do it, and a lot of ways to be successful, but we've got to decide what is the Falcons way," Dungy said. "What is that going to look like? And then, when you get that, then all three of us are on the same page, we're marching together, and it works. But that is, to me, the key thing: What is our way going to be?"
Atlanta's current leadership structure began to take form in January, when Matt Ryan was hired in a new president of football role. Kevin Stefanski then joined as head coach, and Ian Cunningham as general manager shortly thereafter. Each member of that trio has enjoyed immense individual success in his career, but the challenge now is coming together to create an organizational culture that leads to group achievement.
Their work began in earnest with draft and free agency meetings and has continued into on-field practices during OTAs. Throughout that process, however, they have maintained the importance of relationship building.
"In our conversations, which are many, you try to get a feel for, there's no shortage of things you can do, it's just, okay, what are we going to do," Stefanski said at the NFL Combine. "(I) have spent a lot of time with Matt and Ian talking through all those things."
As with any partnership, the goal is to make sure everyone is rowing in the same direction. The various experiences are synthesized into a winning formula for the Falcons.
Join the Atlanta Falcons on the practice fields during Week One of OTAs at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga.
Team owner and chairman Arthur Blank put it plainly during Ryan’s introduction as president of football: The head coach will do the normal job of a head coach, and the general manager will do the normal job of a general manager. Ryan has maintained that his focus is on supporting Stefanski and Cunningham in their efforts, not taking over their responsibilities.
"I think they've made some good choices," Dungy said. "Now it's getting to know one another and what everybody needs and desires and putting it together. And that takes a little time."
One key area of support Ryan can offer is the direct experience of what it takes to play the game at the highest level. A former league MVP, Ryan was demanding of teammates and coaches alike during his time as Falcons quarterback. He knows what aids a player's preparation and what can detract from it. Thus far, his background and perspective have been celebrated by those currently on the Falcons' roster.
Dungy understands better than most what it takes to successfully transition from player to decision-maker. He believes Ryan's time as a player will be an asset in his new role.
"When I started with the Steelers, I hadn't coached before," Dungy said. "Coach Noll hired me, and I asked him, 'What am I supposed to do? What's my job?' And he said, 'Your job is to help the players.' When that came through to me, then I started thinking, well, what helped me the most? What coaches helped me? What setups helped me? How did I get help? And Matt is going to have that perspective. If we're helping our players, what do they need?
"And that's what I think he's going to bring to the table. That's going to be fantastic. A lot of times when you're out of it for a while, you have this (mentality of), 'Well, maybe we should do this, maybe we should do that, I think this.' But when you play, you say, 'Now this is what's really going to be impactful to these guys. This is what we need to do.' And that's going to be a help."
With the team's final open practice of the NFL's OTA period happening on Monday, and minicamp set to take place later this month, the Falcons are well on their way towards building a standard for the 2026 season. Everyone is settling into their roles both on and off the field.
The Falcons will face new challenges in training camp and the regular season, but strong relationships and a clarified vision allow the best franchises to weather the ups and downs. These past months have been spent defining what Atlanta's path to success will look like, and those are conversations that will continue to take place.
Dungy believes it all starts at the top because he's seen what winning looks like from nearly every vantage point. He's a fan of the moves Atlanta made this offseason at the leadership level and will be watching to see how it all plays out.
"When it comes together, then they'll go in that direction," Dungy said. "And it's going to be awesome."