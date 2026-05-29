Falcons players feel 'super fortunate' to have Matt Ryan in leadership role

His journey as a player lends weight to Ryan's words and helps them resonate with players. It's one thing to share advice. It's another thing to share experiences.

"I think that's really special when he can get in front of them and give them his perspective of things, because not many people can do that like Matt, (who has) been at the pinnacle of this profession and now is in a role where he's helping guide this franchise," Stefanski said.

Ryan's wealth of knowledge has not just benefited the players. Coaches and front office members have also sought his opinion on everything from quarterback technique to the cornerback prospects in the draft he would have least liked to throw against.

Even when the team is on the field, Ryan is ready to be of service. The 41-year-old has stepped in to assist with drills during OTA practices, throwing to various receivers when the Falcons need another arm. In 2021, Ryan threw the ball to tight end Kyle Pitts 110 times, helping him become just the second rookie at the position to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards in a single season. Now, Ryan is back out there tossing it to Pitts on the practice field as he prepares to enter his sixth year in the NFL.

"Yeah, it's a nostalgic moment," Pitts said. "It's great having Matt out here, and he can still spin it. He can still play. So, it's pretty cool to see. … He still talks the same. He's very rash, that won't ever change. That's Matt. But, he's just in a different role. He's still the same person. He's still, I feel like he's wrapping me tighter under his wing from a different perspective as a front office guy now."

When he was introduced as the Falcons' president of football, Ryan stated his goal was to do everything in his power to help the franchise win a championship. He recalled the numerous times he helped Atlanta knock on the door of a league title, saying there was "a sense of unfinished business" fueling him.

Since he first joined the franchise as a fresh-faced quarterback out of Boston College, that drive has served him well. Ryan's first two years in the league resulted in the back-to-back winning seasons in Falcons history, and he reached the postseason in four of his first five years and six times overall. He also stands as the winningest quarterback in Atlanta history, and his 120 victories are more than double those of the No. 2 player on that list.

Ryan's drive to succeed on the field led the Falcons to new heights, and he's renewing those efforts for a new generation of players. Already, his presence has been felt.