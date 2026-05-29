Falcons players feel 'super fortunate' to have Matt Ryan in leadership role

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — He's had less than five months on the job, and yet Matt Ryan's new role as the Atlanta Falcons' president of football already has players excited.
Currently in the midst of their first Organized Team Activities under head coach Kevin Stefanski and his staff, Falcons players are pleased to have the man who helped lead Atlanta to its most successful stretch in history back in a high-level role.
"It's lovely to have somebody that knows the Falcon way, the ultimate leader," cornerback A.J. Terrell said. "I'm just glad that he's a part of the program now, and the organization is able to have his input on things and know what it looks like to get us to a (championship). I'm super glad with that."
The third-overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft, Ryan quickly became the face of the franchise and ended his 14-year run in Atlanta as the most accomplished player in team history. In 222 starts with the Falcons, Ryan completed 65.5% of his passes for 59,735 yards and 367 touchdowns.
His magnum opus season came in 2016, when Ryan led the league in several passing statistics, including yards per attempt, yards per completion, quarterback rating and the rate at which he threw touchdown passes. For his efforts, Ryan became the first Falcons player to win league MVP.
"I think Matt is probably the greatest Falcon ever," guard Chris Lindstrom said. "Obviously, he's smart, a league MVP, and his eyes, opinion, and everything is always a value. He was an incredible teammate, so just having him around is great. The competitor energy that he (has) is awesome. I'm super fortunate, I think we all are, to have Matt around."
The vast majority of Ryan's time on the job has been spent helping Stefanski and general manager Ian Cunningham augment the roster through free agency and the draft. In their roles with Atlanta for the first time, each of the three brings individual strengths to the table.
One of Ryan's abilities is understanding how decisions at the organizational level can impact players. Having lived through the rigors of an NFL season for 15 years, Ryan is intimately aware of what it takes to play at a high level on Sundays. He knows what is beneficial and what is detrimental.
As he learns the ropes of being an executive, Ryan is leaning into that to help inform his perspective.
"The thing I'll never lose is the player's mindset," Ryan told Kay Adams during the NFL's Annual League Meeting. "I think that's why I'm here, to provide that lens and that thought process as decisions are being made."
When speaking to the Falcons' rookies during the club's offseason program, Ryan started by explaining that the team meeting room is the one thing in the facility that had not changed since he was drafted in 2008. "I've literally sat in your seat," he told the assembled group before sharing how he made the most of his time sitting there.
His journey as a player lends weight to Ryan's words and helps them resonate with players. It's one thing to share advice. It's another thing to share experiences.
"I think that's really special when he can get in front of them and give them his perspective of things, because not many people can do that like Matt, (who has) been at the pinnacle of this profession and now is in a role where he's helping guide this franchise," Stefanski said.
Ryan's wealth of knowledge has not just benefited the players. Coaches and front office members have also sought his opinion on everything from quarterback technique to the cornerback prospects in the draft he would have least liked to throw against.
Even when the team is on the field, Ryan is ready to be of service. The 41-year-old has stepped in to assist with drills during OTA practices, throwing to various receivers when the Falcons need another arm. In 2021, Ryan threw the ball to tight end Kyle Pitts 110 times, helping him become just the second rookie at the position to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards in a single season. Now, Ryan is back out there tossing it to Pitts on the practice field as he prepares to enter his sixth year in the NFL.
"Yeah, it's a nostalgic moment," Pitts said. "It's great having Matt out here, and he can still spin it. He can still play. So, it's pretty cool to see. … He still talks the same. He's very rash, that won't ever change. That's Matt. But, he's just in a different role. He's still the same person. He's still, I feel like he's wrapping me tighter under his wing from a different perspective as a front office guy now."
When he was introduced as the Falcons' president of football, Ryan stated his goal was to do everything in his power to help the franchise win a championship. He recalled the numerous times he helped Atlanta knock on the door of a league title, saying there was "a sense of unfinished business" fueling him.
Since he first joined the franchise as a fresh-faced quarterback out of Boston College, that drive has served him well. Ryan's first two years in the league resulted in the back-to-back winning seasons in Falcons history, and he reached the postseason in four of his first five years and six times overall. He also stands as the winningest quarterback in Atlanta history, and his 120 victories are more than double those of the No. 2 player on that list.
Ryan's drive to succeed on the field led the Falcons to new heights, and he's renewing those efforts for a new generation of players. Already, his presence has been felt.
"It's great, and he's awesome, and somebody I looked up to growing up in the Boston area," Lindstrom said. "I obviously went to Boston College, following Matt. So, to now be here, and to watch his career, and how amazing it's been. He's awesome in what he's doing now."
Join the Atlanta Falcons on the practice fields during Week One of OTAs at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga.