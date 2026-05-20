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Falcons still taking deliberate approach with Jalon Walker's versatility

Atlanta coaches have discussed expanding Walker’s responsibilities, but his foundation remains on the edge. The opportunity for more, however, remains intact. 

May 20, 2026 at 01:57 PM
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Tori McElhaney

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — From the moment Jalon Walker was selected by the Atlanta Falcons with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, it felt like the organization was on a pitch clock, counting down the moments until it fully unleashed the versatility he displayed at the University of Georgia. Draft analysts everywhere labeled Walker a Swiss Army knife. Need him stacked? He can do it. Need him rushing the passer? Absolutely. Need him off-ball? Over a guard? The tape backs it all up. Give him an assignment and let him work.

But after the first round concluded a year ago, Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich stepped into a podcast studio to discuss Walker, and something he said immediately slowed the ticking clock.

Ulbrich was firm in his vision for Walker's rookie season. He wanted Walker to master life as an edge rusher first.

"On first and second down, I want, especially Jalon, to really have an opportunity to just master playing on the edge because I think that there's something there that's really special," Ulbrich said. "Give him an opportunity just to have one home initially and become as good as he can at that."

Ulbrich was intentional about managing Walker's workload as a rookie. Just because Walker could do everything didn't mean he needed to do everything immediately. The Falcons had Kaden Elliss, a unique talent in and of himself in his ability to do a bunch of different things across the front seven as the Mike linebacker.

Elliss, however, signed with the New Orleans Saints this offseason, leaving a void in the middle of Atlanta's defense. Earlier this offseason, Ulbrich said replacing Elliss would require more than one player. But for many observers — this author included — the original pitch clock that began ticking on draft night started up again.

Did Ulbrich really need multiple players to replace Elliss when someone like Walker was already on the roster?

The ticking grew louder this spring when Ulbrich was asked about expectations for Walker entering Year 2.

"I'll say this, the vision for him is so much clearer in Year 2," Ulbrich said at Georgia's pro day to Glory Glory. "He's going to make huge strides this year in every way — from a pass rush perspective, a pure end perspective. But then also we're going to start to utilize his versatility off the ball and all the stuff he can do."

On Tuesday, the Falcons held their second OTA practice, the first session open to media observation during team drills. Attention quickly turned to Walker's role. Where would he line up during 7-on-7 work? What about full 11-on-11 reps? With linebackers Divine Deablo and Troy Andersen not participating in team drills, would Walker finally be seen dropping off the edge and operating more like the hybrid linebacker he was in college?

The answer, at least on Tuesday, was no.

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Walker participated in individual drills with the edge rushers and worked exclusively off the edge during team periods.

Even with Deablo sidelined, Christian Harris and Channing Tindell handled most of the inside linebacker reps.

The pitch clock quieted.

After practice, Walker offered some insight into his role entering his second professional season. While he acknowledged conversations have taken place about expanding his responsibilities, he emphasized that, for now, his home remains at edge rusher.

"Just the edge. Nothing has changed in that realm," Walker explained. "We're getting better every day, learning that edge spot. My craft sharpens every day being on the edge."

Still, that doesn't mean his role won't expand in 2026. The clock hasn't stopped entirely. According to Walker, those conversations are ongoing.

"I feel like we have talked about many ways to move me around along our defensive front, whether it's over the ball, over a guard, off the edge, could be stacked back at any point in time. Who knows," Walker said. "But I am just happy for the evolution being there with Brich going throughout the year. So, we'll see more (once) we're getting towards training camp."

The opportunity remains there. The clock is still ticking. And for Walker, that's all he needs.

Last season, Walker battled a hamstring injury that limited his training camp work and sidelined him for a couple of games early in 2025. Once he returned to full health, though, the progress became evident. He started impacting games. As Ulbrich described it, he began mastering the art of the pass rush.

He simply needed an opportunity.

"Unfortunately, last year, I did battle an injury," Walker said. "Once I got over that hump, that's all I needed. That, and the opportunity. For me, you take no opportunity lightly. You don't know when your last opportunity is. Each opportunity I get on the field I just go to the full maximum. Put my full effort, my full force. Being ready. That's all it is."

Does the opportunity in 2026 look different for Walker than it did in 2025? That's the next piece of the puzzle, which is why the clock continues to tick faintly in the background.

Photos | Offseason Workouts - Week Six

Join the Atlanta Falcons on the practice fields and in the weight room as they tackle an offseason workout at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga.

Former Atlanta Falcons wider receiver Roddy White, Atlanta Falcons President of Football Matt Ryan and Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, May 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Former Atlanta Falcons wider receiver Roddy White, Atlanta Falcons President of Football Matt Ryan and Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, May 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Former Atlanta Falcons wider receiver Roddy White and Atlanta Falcons President of Football Matt Ryan during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, May 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Former Atlanta Falcons wider receiver Roddy White and Atlanta Falcons President of Football Matt Ryan during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, May 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Keelan Marion #85 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 12, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Keelan Marion #85 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 12, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 12, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 12, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avieon Terrell #12 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 12, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avieon Terrell #12 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 12, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. #56 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 12, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. #56 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 12, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avieon Terrell #12 and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during OTA Phase 2 workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 12, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avieon Terrell #12 and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during OTA Phase 2 workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 12, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darnay Holmes #30 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 12, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darnay Holmes #30 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 12, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Goodson #25 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 12, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Goodson #25 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 12, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 12, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 12, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 during OTA Phase 2 workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 12, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 during OTA Phase 2 workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 12, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. #24 and Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avieon Terrell #12 during OTA Phase 2 workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 12, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. #24 and Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avieon Terrell #12 during OTA Phase 2 workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 12, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Elijah Garcia #91 during OTA Phase 2 workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 12, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Elijah Garcia #91 during OTA Phase 2 workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 12, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 12, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 12, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 12, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 12, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons linebacker Channing Tindall #55 during OTA Phase 2 workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 12, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons linebacker Channing Tindall #55 during OTA Phase 2 workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 12, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 12, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 12, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons running back Cash Jones #32 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 12, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Cash Jones #32 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 12, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during OTA Phase 2 workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 12, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during OTA Phase 2 workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 12, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sydney Brown #29 during OTA Phase 2 workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 12, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sydney Brown #29 during OTA Phase 2 workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 12, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 12, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 12, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 12, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 12, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Goodson #25 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 12, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Goodson #25 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 12, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Goodson #25 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Goodson #25 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 during a phase 2 workout at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 during a phase 2 workout at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 during a phase 2 workout at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 during a phase 2 workout at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons cornerback Cobee Bryant #37 during a phase 2 workout at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback Cobee Bryant #37 during a phase 2 workout at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avieon Terrell #12 during a phase 2 workout at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avieon Terrell #12 during a phase 2 workout at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 during a phase 2 workout at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 during a phase 2 workout at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sydney Brown #29 during a phase 2 workout at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sydney Brown #29 during a phase 2 workout at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons safety Jammie Robinson #34 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons safety Jammie Robinson #34 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70 during a phase 2 workout at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70 during a phase 2 workout at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Chris Williams #93 during a phase 2 workout at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Chris Williams #93 during a phase 2 workout at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Elijah Garcia #91 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Elijah Garcia #91 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Carlos Allen Jr. #79 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Carlos Allen Jr. #79 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman LaCale London #94 during a phase 2 workout at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman LaCale London #94 during a phase 2 workout at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 during a phase 2 workout at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 during a phase 2 workout at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Chris Williams #93 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Chris Williams #93 during offseason workouts at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons edge rusher Jalon Walker #11 during a phase 2 workout at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons edge rusher Jalon Walker #11 during a phase 2 workout at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari #51 during a phase 2 workout at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari #51 during a phase 2 workout at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons defensive end Cameron Thomas #99 during a phase 2 workout at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive end Cameron Thomas #99 during a phase 2 workout at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons linebacker Channing Tindall #55 during a phase 2 workout at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons linebacker Channing Tindall #55 during a phase 2 workout at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Chris Williams #93 during a phase 2 workout at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Chris Williams #93 during a phase 2 workout at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avieon Terrell #12 during a phase 2 workout at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avieon Terrell #12 during a phase 2 workout at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during a phase 2 workout at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during a phase 2 workout at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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