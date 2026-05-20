Falcons still taking deliberate approach with Jalon Walker's versatility

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — From the moment Jalon Walker was selected by the Atlanta Falcons with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, it felt like the organization was on a pitch clock, counting down the moments until it fully unleashed the versatility he displayed at the University of Georgia. Draft analysts everywhere labeled Walker a Swiss Army knife. Need him stacked? He can do it. Need him rushing the passer? Absolutely. Need him off-ball? Over a guard? The tape backs it all up. Give him an assignment and let him work.

But after the first round concluded a year ago, Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich stepped into a podcast studio to discuss Walker, and something he said immediately slowed the ticking clock.

Ulbrich was firm in his vision for Walker's rookie season. He wanted Walker to master life as an edge rusher first.

"On first and second down, I want, especially Jalon, to really have an opportunity to just master playing on the edge because I think that there's something there that's really special," Ulbrich said. "Give him an opportunity just to have one home initially and become as good as he can at that."

Ulbrich was intentional about managing Walker's workload as a rookie. Just because Walker could do everything didn't mean he needed to do everything immediately. The Falcons had Kaden Elliss, a unique talent in and of himself in his ability to do a bunch of different things across the front seven as the Mike linebacker.

Elliss, however, signed with the New Orleans Saints this offseason, leaving a void in the middle of Atlanta's defense. Earlier this offseason, Ulbrich said replacing Elliss would require more than one player. But for many observers — this author included — the original pitch clock that began ticking on draft night started up again.

Did Ulbrich really need multiple players to replace Elliss when someone like Walker was already on the roster?

The ticking grew louder this spring when Ulbrich was asked about expectations for Walker entering Year 2.

"I'll say this, the vision for him is so much clearer in Year 2," Ulbrich said at Georgia's pro day to Glory Glory. "He's going to make huge strides this year in every way — from a pass rush perspective, a pure end perspective. But then also we're going to start to utilize his versatility off the ball and all the stuff he can do."

On Tuesday, the Falcons held their second OTA practice, the first session open to media observation during team drills. Attention quickly turned to Walker's role. Where would he line up during 7-on-7 work? What about full 11-on-11 reps? With linebackers Divine Deablo and Troy Andersen not participating in team drills, would Walker finally be seen dropping off the edge and operating more like the hybrid linebacker he was in college?