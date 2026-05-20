Falcons still taking deliberate approach with Jalon Walker's versatility

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — From the moment Jalon Walker was selected by the Atlanta Falcons with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, it felt like the organization was on a pitch clock, counting down the moments until it fully unleashed the versatility he displayed at the University of Georgia. Draft analysts everywhere labeled Walker a Swiss Army knife. Need him stacked? He can do it. Need him rushing the passer? Absolutely. Need him off-ball? Over a guard? The tape backs it all up. Give him an assignment and let him work.
But after the first round concluded a year ago, Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich stepped into a podcast studio to discuss Walker, and something he said immediately slowed the ticking clock.
Ulbrich was firm in his vision for Walker's rookie season. He wanted Walker to master life as an edge rusher first.
"On first and second down, I want, especially Jalon, to really have an opportunity to just master playing on the edge because I think that there's something there that's really special," Ulbrich said. "Give him an opportunity just to have one home initially and become as good as he can at that."
Ulbrich was intentional about managing Walker's workload as a rookie. Just because Walker could do everything didn't mean he needed to do everything immediately. The Falcons had Kaden Elliss, a unique talent in and of himself in his ability to do a bunch of different things across the front seven as the Mike linebacker.
Elliss, however, signed with the New Orleans Saints this offseason, leaving a void in the middle of Atlanta's defense. Earlier this offseason, Ulbrich said replacing Elliss would require more than one player. But for many observers — this author included — the original pitch clock that began ticking on draft night started up again.
Did Ulbrich really need multiple players to replace Elliss when someone like Walker was already on the roster?
The ticking grew louder this spring when Ulbrich was asked about expectations for Walker entering Year 2.
"I'll say this, the vision for him is so much clearer in Year 2," Ulbrich said at Georgia's pro day to Glory Glory. "He's going to make huge strides this year in every way — from a pass rush perspective, a pure end perspective. But then also we're going to start to utilize his versatility off the ball and all the stuff he can do."
On Tuesday, the Falcons held their second OTA practice, the first session open to media observation during team drills. Attention quickly turned to Walker's role. Where would he line up during 7-on-7 work? What about full 11-on-11 reps? With linebackers Divine Deablo and Troy Andersen not participating in team drills, would Walker finally be seen dropping off the edge and operating more like the hybrid linebacker he was in college?
The answer, at least on Tuesday, was no.
Walker participated in individual drills with the edge rushers and worked exclusively off the edge during team periods.
Even with Deablo sidelined, Christian Harris and Channing Tindell handled most of the inside linebacker reps.
The pitch clock quieted.
After practice, Walker offered some insight into his role entering his second professional season. While he acknowledged conversations have taken place about expanding his responsibilities, he emphasized that, for now, his home remains at edge rusher.
"Just the edge. Nothing has changed in that realm," Walker explained. "We're getting better every day, learning that edge spot. My craft sharpens every day being on the edge."
Still, that doesn't mean his role won't expand in 2026. The clock hasn't stopped entirely. According to Walker, those conversations are ongoing.
"I feel like we have talked about many ways to move me around along our defensive front, whether it's over the ball, over a guard, off the edge, could be stacked back at any point in time. Who knows," Walker said. "But I am just happy for the evolution being there with Brich going throughout the year. So, we'll see more (once) we're getting towards training camp."
The opportunity remains there. The clock is still ticking. And for Walker, that's all he needs.
Last season, Walker battled a hamstring injury that limited his training camp work and sidelined him for a couple of games early in 2025. Once he returned to full health, though, the progress became evident. He started impacting games. As Ulbrich described it, he began mastering the art of the pass rush.
He simply needed an opportunity.
"Unfortunately, last year, I did battle an injury," Walker said. "Once I got over that hump, that's all I needed. That, and the opportunity. For me, you take no opportunity lightly. You don't know when your last opportunity is. Each opportunity I get on the field I just go to the full maximum. Put my full effort, my full force. Being ready. That's all it is."
Does the opportunity in 2026 look different for Walker than it did in 2025? That's the next piece of the puzzle, which is why the clock continues to tick faintly in the background.
Join the Atlanta Falcons on the practice fields and in the weight room as they tackle an offseason workout at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga.