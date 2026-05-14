Atlanta Falcons agree to terms with DL Anterio Thompson on rookie deal 

Quotes

Ian Cunningham, Atlanta Falcons general manager: "He's sawed off, powerful, explosive, really good hand strength, good instincts. He plays the brand of ball that our defensive staff looks for. He's powerful. We look forward to bringing him in and helping him add to the group in the run and in the pass game."

Raymond Lucas Jr., Yahoo Sports: "Thompson is an athlete. If his name is called in the NFL Draft, it'll be because his raw athleticism is appealing to teams that believe they can develop him into a contributor. In an era where mobile quarterbacks are becoming more prevalent year by year, quick defensive linemen become more valuable. It is tougher than ever to tackle quarterbacks in space, and that's an era where Thompson could flourish if he puts it all together."