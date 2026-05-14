Atlanta Falcons agree to terms with DL Anterio Thompson on rookie deal 

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to terms with defensive lineman Anterio Thompson on his rookie deal.
Thompson was drafted with the No. 208 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. He joins a position group that includes returnees Zach Harrison, Brandon Dorlus and LaCale London, along with new faces like Da'Shawn Hard and Maason Smith, who the team picked up via a trade of Ruke Orhorhoro to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Find everything you need to know about Thompson below.
Thompson's rookie deal is estimated to be $4.39 million in total value, according to OverTheCap.com. He would carry a cap number of $949,777 in 2026 before topping out at $1.34 million in 2029.
Height: 6-2
Weight: 306
Age: 23
School: University of Washington
2025 stats: Three starts through 13 games played | 30 total tackles (2.5 for a loss) | 1.5 sacks | Three blocked punts in last two seasons
Quotes
Ian Cunningham, Atlanta Falcons general manager: "He's sawed off, powerful, explosive, really good hand strength, good instincts. He plays the brand of ball that our defensive staff looks for. He's powerful. We look forward to bringing him in and helping him add to the group in the run and in the pass game."
Raymond Lucas Jr., Yahoo Sports: "Thompson is an athlete. If his name is called in the NFL Draft, it'll be because his raw athleticism is appealing to teams that believe they can develop him into a contributor. In an era where mobile quarterbacks are becoming more prevalent year by year, quick defensive linemen become more valuable. It is tougher than ever to tackle quarterbacks in space, and that's an era where Thompson could flourish if he puts it all together."
Read (and see) more
Check out these photos of Anterio Thompson in action prior to being selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2026 NFL Draft.