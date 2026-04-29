Anterio Thompson was nearly out of football; now he's an Atlanta Falcon

After leaving Iowa Western, Thompson spent a year apiece at the University of Iowa, Western Michigan University and the University of Washington from 2023-25. In his final two college seasons, Thompson had a combined 64 tackles, 4 tackles for a loss, 4 pass defenses and 2.5 sacks. He also had three career blocked punts in college.

The Falcons' interest in Thompson, though, may have more to do with his style than his stats. Thompson plays with a ferocity that fits what the Falcons are looking for on their defensive line. He can beat an offensive lineman off the snap and explode into the backfield, or he can get hold of a blocker and toss him aside with his strong hands. In their conversations, Atlanta defensive line coach Nate Ollie made it clear why he felt Thompson would thrive in his system.

"He just outlined my explosiveness, the way I play, the feistiness I play [with]," Thompson said. "He just told me, I fit best in his scheme — in their attack scheme — just getting off the ball and just causing havoc."

Thompson possesses the tools to become a good player at the NFL level, and his pro day testing confirmed the athleticism he displayed on tape. His ran the 40-yard dash in 4.73 seconds, which would have been the fastest time among defensive tackles at the combine. His broad jump of 9 feet, 6 inches would have tied for second best among combine defensive tackles, as would his 30 reps on bench press.

"He's sawed off, powerful, explosive, really good hand strength, good instincts," Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham said of Thompson. "He plays the brand of ball that our defensive staff looks for. He's powerful. We look forward to bringing him in and helping him add to the group in the run and in the pass game."

In his first year with the Falcons, Ollie's group produced in the pass rush. Atlanta set a franchise record with 57 sacks in 2025, including 25.5 from the team's defensive tackles.

Now, the team is looking for similar improvement against the run. The addition of players like Da'Shawn Hand and Maason Smith this offseason were made to help bolster the interior run defense, and Thompson plays with a level of violence that could earn him a role against the run as well.

When Coach Horner urged Thompson to play football as a senior, he not only helped him chart a career course but also gave him a crucial outlet. The violent play that has become Thompson's superpower first manifested in his final year of high school. As a younger player, he explained that he would "hug them safely and put them on the ground," instead of delivering a true hit.

During an emotional period, however, Thompson needed a way to channel his feelings. He found one that unlocked his untapped potential.

"I'd say it kind of flipped my senior year," Thompson said. "I was going through a lot of family things, and football is the only sport where it's violent and you don't go to jail for it. So, I kind of started practicing and playing with a little bit more anger, but as I got into college, that's when my violence and everything got to this point."