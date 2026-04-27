Zachariah Branch ready to help Falcons however he can: 'I'm all about winning'

Following the 2024 season, Branch entered the transfer portal and left USC to play for the Georgia Bulldogs. At the time, he cited the winning culture at Georgia as a major factor in his decision. A year spent in that culture left an impression on Branch.

"Georgia, [the competitiveness] was times a thousand," Branch said. "So definitely wanted to get back into an environment that was along those competitive lines because Coach Smart will hold you to that standard. And if you're not on that standard, then you're forced to elevate. And he's going to yell at you on that mic if you're not up to par. And that forces players to be like, 'I'm not trying to get yelled at again, so I need to be on my stuff.' So iron sharpens iron. I love competing, and I don't like losing. So I definitely think everything accumulated to my drive and competitiveness for sure."

The Bulldogs primarily used Branch as a short-area weapon with the open-field skills to run away from defenders after catching the ball in space. In that role, he thrived. Branch caught an SEC-best 81 passes for 811 yards and six touchdowns. He also continued to make an impact in the return game with 180 yards on punt returns and 205 yards on kick returns.

Atlanta is poised to benefit from Branch's athleticism in a variety of ways. With Drake London, who has developed a relationship with Branch over the years, already in place as a downfield contested-catch artist, and Kyle Pitts continuing to present mismatches at the second and third levels, the Falcons' rookie receiver could operate cleanly on short and intermediate routes. He should also compete immediately for a starting return job as the Falcons seek to improve a unit that ranked 27th in average punt return yardage and 32nd in yards per kick return last season.

"We've spent a lot of time with him, the coaches have. He really has a great schematic fit, also a great personal fit for what we believe in and how hard he works," Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "Just a player that you can really line up all over the field. If you go back and watch his tape over the course of his different stops and the way he was utilized, I think there's a ton of versatility there. Also, he provides value in the return game, which is no small thing."

It's clear why Branch will be an asset for the Falcons on the field. His instant acceleration and blazing speed simply cannot be taught. Those qualities, alone, are valuable and will stress NFL defenses and special teams units. The way Branch approaches his craft, and the mindset he'll bring to the Falcons' locker room each day, though, could prove even more impactful.