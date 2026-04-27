Zachariah Branch ready to help Falcons however he can: 'I'm all about winning'

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The first thing that jumps out to anyone who watches Zachariah Branch play football is his ability to create highlight-worthy plays out of thin air. That quality played a role in the Atlanta Falcons selecting the former University of Georgia wide receiver with the 79th pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
But there's another side to Branch that is much harder to discern through film review and far more important.
"I'm all about winning," Branch said in a call with Atlanta media. "That's what I love about Georgia as well. Everybody loves trying to win and things like that. Whatever position they want me to be in to be able to help our team win is what I'm going to do. Whether it's special teams, receiver, I'm with it all."
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Branch not only adds playmaking qualities to Atlanta's offense, he also possesses the competitive mindset the Falcons are looking for. It became clear at a young age that Branch was a uniquely gifted athlete. His father, Sheva, a performance trainer who once worked with Serena Williams, developed a plan to help his son become as fast as possible and reach his goals on the field.
As a kid, Branch would routinely travel multiple hours to play youth football and spend time in the summer playing 7-on-7 games. These years helped develop in Branch a dedication to winning that has served him well each step of the way. They helped him become a legend at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas and the top-rated wide receiver in the 2023 recruiting class.
"I think I probably lost like three times ever at Gorman," Branch said. "So we weren't used to losing. We didn't take losing lightly. If we lost, we was hot. We was going to figure something out to try to make sure we didn't lose again. So I always had that competitive edge. And then given my brother too, like growing up with him, we're close in age, so that's my best friend. So I always just grew up competing at little stuff. Who can drink a shake the fastest? Like I'm always just being competitive. And then going to a school like Bishop Gorman definitely helped elevate that competitiveness for sure."
Branch spent his first two college seasons at the University of Southern California, where his speed immediately stood out on offense and special teams. As a true freshman, Branch averaged nearly 10 yards per touch on offense and scored three touchdowns. He also gained 332 yards with one touchdown on punt returns and 442 yards with another touchdown on kick returns. As a sophomore, Branch's production increased slightly on offense as he became more involved in the receiver rotation.
Following the 2024 season, Branch entered the transfer portal and left USC to play for the Georgia Bulldogs. At the time, he cited the winning culture at Georgia as a major factor in his decision. A year spent in that culture left an impression on Branch.
"Georgia, [the competitiveness] was times a thousand," Branch said. "So definitely wanted to get back into an environment that was along those competitive lines because Coach Smart will hold you to that standard. And if you're not on that standard, then you're forced to elevate. And he's going to yell at you on that mic if you're not up to par. And that forces players to be like, 'I'm not trying to get yelled at again, so I need to be on my stuff.' So iron sharpens iron. I love competing, and I don't like losing. So I definitely think everything accumulated to my drive and competitiveness for sure."
The Bulldogs primarily used Branch as a short-area weapon with the open-field skills to run away from defenders after catching the ball in space. In that role, he thrived. Branch caught an SEC-best 81 passes for 811 yards and six touchdowns. He also continued to make an impact in the return game with 180 yards on punt returns and 205 yards on kick returns.
Atlanta is poised to benefit from Branch's athleticism in a variety of ways. With Drake London, who has developed a relationship with Branch over the years, already in place as a downfield contested-catch artist, and Kyle Pitts continuing to present mismatches at the second and third levels, the Falcons' rookie receiver could operate cleanly on short and intermediate routes. He should also compete immediately for a starting return job as the Falcons seek to improve a unit that ranked 27th in average punt return yardage and 32nd in yards per kick return last season.
"We've spent a lot of time with him, the coaches have. He really has a great schematic fit, also a great personal fit for what we believe in and how hard he works," Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "Just a player that you can really line up all over the field. If you go back and watch his tape over the course of his different stops and the way he was utilized, I think there's a ton of versatility there. Also, he provides value in the return game, which is no small thing."
It's clear why Branch will be an asset for the Falcons on the field. His instant acceleration and blazing speed simply cannot be taught. Those qualities, alone, are valuable and will stress NFL defenses and special teams units. The way Branch approaches his craft, and the mindset he'll bring to the Falcons' locker room each day, though, could prove even more impactful.
"I feel like you've got to take care of your body. You only have one body, and the best ability is availability. So I take pride in that," Branch said. "I take pride in my sleep and things like that because I feel like when I am on the field, I feel like I'm a different breed. So I got to just control everything I can, in order to set myself up in the best position possible. And I think I found a good routine. I worked for myself, and ultimately, it was in Georgia already. So I'm just going to stick to what worked for me and hopefully continue to have more blessings in the future."