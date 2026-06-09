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Drake London's next goal may not be what you think

The newly extended Falcons receiver wants championships and accolades, of course. But the honor he covets most is earning a captain's "C" on his chest.

Jun 09, 2026 at 01:56 PM
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Tori McElhaney

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — In the immediate aftermath of signing a contract extension that will keep him in Atlanta through the 2030 season, Drake London reflected on what he has accomplished so far in his career and what he hopes to achieve by the time the deal expires. By then, London will be nearly a decade into his NFL journey.

First and foremost, London wants to win. Super Bowls, if they're in the cards; and he certainly hopes they are. On an individual level, Pro Bowl nods and All-Pro honors remain goals, too. Had he not missed a month of the 2025 season because of injury, he might already have earned those accolades. Regardless, they're still on his list.

The goal that stands above the rest, however, speaks to London's maturation.

More than any award or accomplishment, he wants a different kind of recognition.

"The biggest thing I want is I want that 'C' on my chest," London said.

Being named a team captain is a rite of passage for many of the NFL's biggest stars. Among the league's awards and honors, it's one that can often be overlooked. Teams announce their captains before the season begins, and for fans, the designation is most visible during the coin toss before kickoff. Inside the locker room, though, it carries much greater significance.

NFL locker rooms operate as democracies when it comes to choosing captains. Players vote, and the process is one they take seriously. That's what makes the distinction so meaningful to London.

"I think that is the ultimate honor as a teammate," London explained, "as somebody in the building, to be labeled as a captain would be huge."

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London believes he has grown as a leader since entering the league four years ago. He was just 20 years old when he became an Atlanta Falcon. Demonstrating leadership at that age can be difficult for anyone, especially in a locker room filled with players who may be a decade older.

"I think every year that I have been here I have tried to inch closer and closer to becoming that for these guys," London said. "I came into the league at 20. I am 24 right now. But policing other men is hard. Not policing like (what you think), but really being a leader amongst men who are much older than you, when they have feelings of their own, that's a hard thing."

Now, with the ink dry on a contract that locks him in for four more years and makes him one of the highest-paid receivers in the NFL, London believes his voice — and the credibility that comes with it — has grown. That, he hopes, will allow him to continue naturally stepping into the role he desires.

"I think moving forward now, especially from the top office down, I kind of have the respect that I need to step into that role," he said. "And just keep on being the person that I am being, but also, too, to set an example, not only for myself but others around me and keep on pushing that needle forward."

Despite the new contract, London hasn't changed. He's still the same person his parents raised him to be, and he takes pride in that.

"I think people change when they get certain stuff. I kind of try to weigh that in on myself, and not changing who I was when I was younger and that I grew up to who those people (his family and friends) made me to be," London said. "I think I try to pride myself on that. I hope I am the same. If I'm not, please tell me. Whoop me into shape."

As London begins a new chapter of his career, his overall goal remains the same: to continue "leveling up" in every way possible. But among all his aspirations, one stands above the rest. He wants to be a captain — a recognized leader in the locker room and within the organization.

For London, that's the next goal.

50 Photos of 5: Drake London Extended

Atlanta locks in one of the league's top receivers through the 2030 season. Take a look at some of our favorite images of Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 poses for a photo in the new uniform at PC&E Studio in Atlanta, Ga. On Thursday, March 5th, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 poses for a photo in the new uniform at PC&E Studio in Atlanta, Ga. On Thursday, March 5th, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 poses for a photo in the new uniform at PC&E Studio in Atlanta, Ga. On Thursday, March 5th, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 poses for a photo in the new uniform at PC&E Studio in Atlanta, Ga. On Thursday, March 5th, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 poses for a photo in the new uniform at PC&E Studio in Atlanta, Ga. On Thursday, March 5th, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 in the locker room prior to the Week 6 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, October 13, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a touchdown pass during the second quarter of the Week 10 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Olympic Stadium in Berlin, Germany on Sunday, November 9, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts during the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 4, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Drake London poses during 2022 Creative Day at CW Davis Middle School in Flowery Branch, GA, on June 13, 2022. (Photo by Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during the National Anthem before the Week 16 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, December 21, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 poses for a photo during 2024 Creative Days at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday June 10, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts during the Week 11 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 16, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs out before the Week 11 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 16, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 walks out of the locker room before the Week 11 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 16, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 arrives before the Week 16 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, December 21, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during the Week 9 Game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. on Sunday, November 2, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 scores a touchdown during the Week 9 Game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts on Sunday, November 2, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 makes a catch during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, October 19, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the Week 6 Game against the Buffalo Bills at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Monday, October 13, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs out before the Week 6 Game against the Buffalo Bills at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Monday, October 13, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, October 10, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the Meggi Matthews Pajama Shopping Event at Arthur M. Blank Hospital in Atlanta, Ga. on Tuesday, December 16, 2025. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)
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Casey Sykes/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 poses during 2022 Creative Day at CW Davis Middle School in Flowery Branch, GA, on June 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 makes a big catch during the Week 4 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, September 28, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts after a long first down reception during the second quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 28, 2025. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a pass during the second quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 28, 2025. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 on the sideline during the third quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 28, 2025. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5, Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7, and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Darnell Mooney #1 celebrate after a touchdown during the Week 4 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 28, 2025. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 celebrates after a touchdown during the Week 4 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 28, 2025. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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AJ Reynolds/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 poses for a photo during 2025 Creative Days at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. On Monday, June 9, 2025. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 celebrates with Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 after scoring a touchdown during the Week 18 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 5, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs out during before the Week 7 Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 20, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 carries the ball during the Week 16 Game against the New York Giants at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 22, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 before the Week 15 Game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Monday, December 16, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 celebrates a reception during the Week 15 Game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Monday, December 16, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 scores a touchdown during the Week 15 Game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Monday, December 16, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs after catching a pass during the third quarter of the Week 14 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Sunday, December 8, 2024. (Photo by Brad Rempel/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brad Rempel/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during Creative Days in Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, June 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during the Week 13 Game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 1, 2024. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Atlanta Falcons)
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Donald Miralle/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs out of the tunnel before the Week 7 Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 20, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 walks out before the Week 13 Game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 1, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during the National Anthem before the Week 11 Game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Sunday, November 17, 2024. (Photo by Tyler Schank/Atlanta Falcons)
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Tyler Schank/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a touchdown pass during the Week 9 Game against the Dallas Cowboys at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 3, 2024. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)
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Kevin Liles/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 preps in the locker room before the Week 7 Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 20, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 walks out of the tunnel before the Week 6 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. on Sunday, October 13, 2024. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 warms up before the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 29, 2024. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs out prior to the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 8, 2024. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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AJ Reynolds/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reception during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Washington Commanders at Commanders Field in Greater Landover, Maryland on Sunday, December 29, 2024. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Atlanta Falcons)
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Johnnie Izquierdo/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Southern California wide receiver Drake London stands with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by the Atlanta Falcons with the eighth pick of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
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John Locher/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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