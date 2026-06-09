Drake London's next goal may not be what you think

London believes he has grown as a leader since entering the league four years ago. He was just 20 years old when he became an Atlanta Falcon. Demonstrating leadership at that age can be difficult for anyone, especially in a locker room filled with players who may be a decade older.

"I think every year that I have been here I have tried to inch closer and closer to becoming that for these guys," London said. "I came into the league at 20. I am 24 right now. But policing other men is hard. Not policing like (what you think), but really being a leader amongst men who are much older than you, when they have feelings of their own, that's a hard thing."

Now, with the ink dry on a contract that locks him in for four more years and makes him one of the highest-paid receivers in the NFL, London believes his voice — and the credibility that comes with it — has grown. That, he hopes, will allow him to continue naturally stepping into the role he desires.

"I think moving forward now, especially from the top office down, I kind of have the respect that I need to step into that role," he said. "And just keep on being the person that I am being, but also, too, to set an example, not only for myself but others around me and keep on pushing that needle forward."

Despite the new contract, London hasn't changed. He's still the same person his parents raised him to be, and he takes pride in that.

"I think people change when they get certain stuff. I kind of try to weigh that in on myself, and not changing who I was when I was younger and that I grew up to who those people (his family and friends) made me to be," London said. "I think I try to pride myself on that. I hope I am the same. If I'm not, please tell me. Whoop me into shape."

As London begins a new chapter of his career, his overall goal remains the same: to continue "leveling up" in every way possible. But among all his aspirations, one stands above the rest. He wants to be a captain — a recognized leader in the locker room and within the organization.