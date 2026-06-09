Drake London's next goal may not be what you think

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — In the immediate aftermath of signing a contract extension that will keep him in Atlanta through the 2030 season, Drake London reflected on what he has accomplished so far in his career and what he hopes to achieve by the time the deal expires. By then, London will be nearly a decade into his NFL journey.
First and foremost, London wants to win. Super Bowls, if they're in the cards; and he certainly hopes they are. On an individual level, Pro Bowl nods and All-Pro honors remain goals, too. Had he not missed a month of the 2025 season because of injury, he might already have earned those accolades. Regardless, they're still on his list.
The goal that stands above the rest, however, speaks to London's maturation.
More than any award or accomplishment, he wants a different kind of recognition.
"The biggest thing I want is I want that 'C' on my chest," London said.
Being named a team captain is a rite of passage for many of the NFL's biggest stars. Among the league's awards and honors, it's one that can often be overlooked. Teams announce their captains before the season begins, and for fans, the designation is most visible during the coin toss before kickoff. Inside the locker room, though, it carries much greater significance.
NFL locker rooms operate as democracies when it comes to choosing captains. Players vote, and the process is one they take seriously. That's what makes the distinction so meaningful to London.
"I think that is the ultimate honor as a teammate," London explained, "as somebody in the building, to be labeled as a captain would be huge."
London believes he has grown as a leader since entering the league four years ago. He was just 20 years old when he became an Atlanta Falcon. Demonstrating leadership at that age can be difficult for anyone, especially in a locker room filled with players who may be a decade older.
"I think every year that I have been here I have tried to inch closer and closer to becoming that for these guys," London said. "I came into the league at 20. I am 24 right now. But policing other men is hard. Not policing like (what you think), but really being a leader amongst men who are much older than you, when they have feelings of their own, that's a hard thing."
Now, with the ink dry on a contract that locks him in for four more years and makes him one of the highest-paid receivers in the NFL, London believes his voice — and the credibility that comes with it — has grown. That, he hopes, will allow him to continue naturally stepping into the role he desires.
"I think moving forward now, especially from the top office down, I kind of have the respect that I need to step into that role," he said. "And just keep on being the person that I am being, but also, too, to set an example, not only for myself but others around me and keep on pushing that needle forward."
Despite the new contract, London hasn't changed. He's still the same person his parents raised him to be, and he takes pride in that.
"I think people change when they get certain stuff. I kind of try to weigh that in on myself, and not changing who I was when I was younger and that I grew up to who those people (his family and friends) made me to be," London said. "I think I try to pride myself on that. I hope I am the same. If I'm not, please tell me. Whoop me into shape."
As London begins a new chapter of his career, his overall goal remains the same: to continue "leveling up" in every way possible. But among all his aspirations, one stands above the rest. He wants to be a captain — a recognized leader in the locker room and within the organization.
For London, that's the next goal.
Atlanta locks in one of the league's top receivers through the 2030 season. Take a look at some of our favorite images of Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London.