Where Drake London ranks among wide receivers in Falcons history

"Hearing that I am 10th in receiving yards, it means that I am in the right step," London told atlantafalcons.com. "It means that my name might be up on a wall somewhere around the facility. I want at least my last name to live on as long as it possibly can, whether that is in history books here or wherever it might be. I want to live on for as long as I can, so that shows that I am taking the right steps, the right direction, and all I can do is work harder and try to get that No. 1 spot. But Julio (Jones), he's tough to catch."

On a per-game basis, London is already in rarified air. He ranks fifth in both yards (63.9) and receptions (5) per game, and if he keeps this pace, he will continue his push up the all-time rankings.

Where London ranks in Falcons history

4 th in yards per target (minimum 400 targets)

in yards per target (minimum 400 targets) 5 th in yards per game

in yards per game 5 th in receptions per game

in receptions per game 7 th in yards per reception (minimum 300 receptions)

in yards per reception (minimum 300 receptions) 8 th in receptions

in receptions 10 th in receiving yards

in receiving yards 13th in touchdown catches

London, who was taken with the eighth-overall pick, was the first of six wide receivers taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The receiver group was considered one of the top position groups in that class, featuring both strong high-end talent and overall depth. It's a class that has largely lived up to its billing, and London leads the way.

Among the six players taken in the first round of that draft, London has the most receiving yards, touchdowns, first downs and explosive plays. The only player with more yards from that class is Dallas wide receiver George Pickens, who has 4,270 yards in three more games played.

Expanding even further, it's clear that London is already one of the most productive wideouts in the entire NFL. He entered the league as a contested-catch artist, and he's maintained that ability despite the rise in the level of competition. London has the fourth-most tight-window receptions in the league since 2022, according to TruMedia.