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Where Drake London ranks among wide receivers in Falcons history

Plus, a look at where London stands among NFL receivers in some key metrics since entering the league in 2022. 

Jun 09, 2026 at 09:57 AM
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Will McFadden

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Drake London signed an extension with the Atlanta Falcons on Monday, keeping the former first-round pick in the fold for the foreseeable future.

It is a four-year extension that makes London one of the highest-paid receivers in the league. Emerging as the team's top receiver as a rookie, London has garnered at least 110 targets and topped 850 yards in each of his first four NFL seasons.

His best season came in 2024, when London caught 100 passes for 1,271 yards and nine touchdowns, all of which set new career marks. He was on pace to surpass those totals last season before injuries cost him five games. Still, London finished the year with 919 yards and seven touchdowns on 68 catches, and he ranked seventh among all receivers with an average of 76.6 yards per game.

"Drake London represents exactly what we're building here," General manager Ian Cunningham told atlantafalcons.com. "His work ethic, competitive drive, and team-first mindset is refreshing to witness. He's an ascending player who has earned the respect of everyone in this building through the way he prepares and performs."

London's first four seasons already have him in elite company. His 3,961 career receiving yards are the 10th-most in team history and trail only Julio Jones's 4,330 yards as the second-most ever by an Atlanta player through his first four seasons.

In his fifth, London has the opportunity to vault past some iconic names on Atlanta's all-time receiving yards list.

With 227 yards, London would move past Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez and take over the ninth spot. He is 252 yards away from Falcons great Alge Crumpler, who is in the eighth spot with 4,212 career receiving yards. Just a stone's throw away from Crumpler is wide receiver Michael Haynes, who finished his seven-year run in Atlanta with 4,220 yards. Another tight end, Jim Mitchell, gained 4,358 yards across 11 years of work with the Falcons and holds the sixth spot.

Fewer than 400 yards separate him and Mitchell, meaning London could be knocking on the door of becoming a top-5 receiver in team history early during the 2026 season. It would take another career year from him to break into the top five next season, however, as Andre Rison holds the fifth spot with 5,633 receiving yards — 1,672 more than London's current total.

Players with the most receiving yards in Falcons history

PlayerYears with FalconsReceptionsReceiving yardsTouchdowns
WR Julio Jones2011-20 (10)84812,89660
WR Roddy White2005-15 (11)80810,86362
WR Terance Mathis1994-2001 (8)5737,34957
WR Alfred Jenkins1975-83 (9)3606,26740
WR Andre Rison1990-94 (5)4235,63356
TE Jim Mitchell1969-79 (11)3054,35828
WR Michael Haynes1988-97 (10)2664,22034
TE Alge Crumpler2001-07 (7)3164,21235
TE Tony Gonzalez2009-13 (5)4094,18735
WR Drake London2022-25 (4)3093,96122

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"Hearing that I am 10th in receiving yards, it means that I am in the right step," London told atlantafalcons.com. "It means that my name might be up on a wall somewhere around the facility. I want at least my last name to live on as long as it possibly can, whether that is in history books here or wherever it might be. I want to live on for as long as I can, so that shows that I am taking the right steps, the right direction, and all I can do is work harder and try to get that No. 1 spot. But Julio (Jones), he's tough to catch."

On a per-game basis, London is already in rarified air. He ranks fifth in both yards (63.9) and receptions (5) per game, and if he keeps this pace, he will continue his push up the all-time rankings.

Where London ranks in Falcons history

  • 4th in yards per target (minimum 400 targets)
  • 5th in yards per game
  • 5th in receptions per game
  • 7th in yards per reception (minimum 300 receptions)
  • 8th in receptions
  • 10th in receiving yards
  • 13th in touchdown catches

London, who was taken with the eighth-overall pick, was the first of six wide receivers taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The receiver group was considered one of the top position groups in that class, featuring both strong high-end talent and overall depth. It's a class that has largely lived up to its billing, and London leads the way.

Among the six players taken in the first round of that draft, London has the most receiving yards, touchdowns, first downs and explosive plays. The only player with more yards from that class is Dallas wide receiver George Pickens, who has 4,270 yards in three more games played.

Expanding even further, it's clear that London is already one of the most productive wideouts in the entire NFL. He entered the league as a contested-catch artist, and he's maintained that ability despite the rise in the level of competition. London has the fourth-most tight-window receptions in the league since 2022, according to TruMedia.

His plays have been impactful for the Falcons as well. Of his 310 touches, 41.5% have resulted in either a first down or a touchdown, which is the eighth-best rate among wide receivers in the league. London also ranks 10th at his position in the number of first downs he's gained and his usage on third down places him 11th among NFL wideouts.

50 Photos of 5: Drake London Extended

Atlanta locks in one of the league's top receivers through the 2030 season. Take a look at some of our favorite images of Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 poses for a photo in the new uniform at PC&E Studio in Atlanta, Ga. On Thursday, March 5th, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 poses for a photo in the new uniform at PC&E Studio in Atlanta, Ga. On Thursday, March 5th, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 poses for a photo in the new uniform at PC&E Studio in Atlanta, Ga. On Thursday, March 5th, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 poses for a photo in the new uniform at PC&E Studio in Atlanta, Ga. On Thursday, March 5th, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 poses for a photo in the new uniform at PC&E Studio in Atlanta, Ga. On Thursday, March 5th, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 in the locker room prior to the Week 6 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, October 13, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a touchdown pass during the second quarter of the Week 10 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Olympic Stadium in Berlin, Germany on Sunday, November 9, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts during the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 4, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Drake London poses during 2022 Creative Day at CW Davis Middle School in Flowery Branch, GA, on June 13, 2022. (Photo by Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during the National Anthem before the Week 16 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, December 21, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 poses for a photo during 2024 Creative Days at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday June 10, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts during the Week 11 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 16, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs out before the Week 11 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 16, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 walks out of the locker room before the Week 11 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 16, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 arrives before the Week 16 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, December 21, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during the Week 9 Game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. on Sunday, November 2, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 scores a touchdown during the Week 9 Game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts on Sunday, November 2, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 makes a catch during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, October 19, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the Week 6 Game against the Buffalo Bills at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Monday, October 13, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs out before the Week 6 Game against the Buffalo Bills at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Monday, October 13, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday, October 10, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the Meggi Matthews Pajama Shopping Event at Arthur M. Blank Hospital in Atlanta, Ga. on Tuesday, December 16, 2025. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)
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Casey Sykes/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 poses during 2022 Creative Day at CW Davis Middle School in Flowery Branch, GA, on June 13, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 makes a big catch during the Week 4 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, September 28, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts after a long first down reception during the second quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 28, 2025. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a pass during the second quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 28, 2025. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 on the sideline during the third quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 28, 2025. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5, Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7, and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Darnell Mooney #1 celebrate after a touchdown during the Week 4 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 28, 2025. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 celebrates after a touchdown during the Week 4 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 28, 2025. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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AJ Reynolds/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 poses for a photo during 2025 Creative Days at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. On Monday, June 9, 2025. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 celebrates with Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 after scoring a touchdown during the Week 18 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 5, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs out during before the Week 7 Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 20, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 carries the ball during the Week 16 Game against the New York Giants at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 22, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 before the Week 15 Game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Monday, December 16, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 celebrates a reception during the Week 15 Game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Monday, December 16, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 scores a touchdown during the Week 15 Game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Monday, December 16, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs after catching a pass during the third quarter of the Week 14 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Sunday, December 8, 2024. (Photo by Brad Rempel/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brad Rempel/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during Creative Days in Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, June 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during the Week 13 Game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 1, 2024. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Atlanta Falcons)
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Donald Miralle/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs out of the tunnel before the Week 7 Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 20, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 walks out before the Week 13 Game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 1, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during the National Anthem before the Week 11 Game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Sunday, November 17, 2024. (Photo by Tyler Schank/Atlanta Falcons)
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Tyler Schank/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a touchdown pass during the Week 9 Game against the Dallas Cowboys at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 3, 2024. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)
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Kevin Liles/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 preps in the locker room before the Week 7 Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 20, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 walks out of the tunnel before the Week 6 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. on Sunday, October 13, 2024. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 warms up before the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 29, 2024. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs out prior to the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 8, 2024. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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AJ Reynolds/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reception during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Washington Commanders at Commanders Field in Greater Landover, Maryland on Sunday, December 29, 2024. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Atlanta Falcons)
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Johnnie Izquierdo/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Southern California wide receiver Drake London stands with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by the Atlanta Falcons with the eighth pick of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
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John Locher/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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Here is a full breakdown of where London ranks among the league's wide receivers.

Where London ranks among NFL receivers since 2022*

  • 4th in tight window receptions
  • 8th in percentage of plays that result in a first down or touchdown
  • 8th in plays of 10-plus yards
  • 9th in successful play rate
  • 10th in receptions for a first down
  • 10th in targets
  • 10th in rate of tight window receptions (min. 300 receptions)
  • 11th in percentage of plays that come on third down
  • 11th in plays of 20-plus yards
  • 14th in plays of 25-plus yards
  • 14th in yards per route run
  • 15th in receptions
  • 15th in receiving yards
  • 16th in games with 100-plus receiving yards
  • 17th in explosive receptions
  • T-18th in receiving touchdowns

*Rankings according to TruMedia

Part of what made the 2022 draft so interesting, particularly at wide receiver, was how difficult it was to predict which of the prospects would pan out. There were reasons to believe each prospect, a group that also included Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave and Jameson Williams, could have a bright future. But, knowing that projection is inherent to the draft process, there were also reasons to believe some individuals in that group might not live up to their high selections.

Atlanta took the first receiver off the board in 2022, and London has lived up to every expectation, despite entering each season of his career with a different starting quarterback.

He joined the franchise and immediately produced, gaining 866 yards as a rookie, which is the second-best total — behind only Jones once again — by a first-year wide receiver in Falcons history. He's continued to improve his game and has become a figure fans and teammates alike can look to as a tone-setter on game day. A figure they can continue to look to for years to come.

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