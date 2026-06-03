Bijan Robinson, Drake London, Kyle Pitts share thoughts on offseason additions 

That was the goal. But how are things progressing now, months later, with OTAs in full swing?

We checked in with Robinson, London and Pitts to find out. Hear directly from them:

Kyle Pitts on Austin Hooper and what he has learned from him so far:

"Actually a lot. You know he went to Stanford? So, he's gifted. Hoop is going on Year 11 so that tells you a lot that he's been able to sustain and play at a high level going on 11 years now. He is very mentally sharp. So, it's cool to hear about some things about how I can think quicker on the field and see things quicker that will allow me to play faster."

Drake London on the full complement of receivers around him:

"It's just ball players. Jahan, you got OZ (Zaccheaus) back, which I am stoked about, CB (Chris Blair), you got ZB (Branch) — you could go down the list, really, Drum (Dylan Drummond), Casey (Washington). I think we have a lot of versatile guys.

"... Guys who are flying under the radar a little bit who can really, really ball. I am really excited for them to showcase that, and show the team their value right now."

Bijan Robinson on rookies he has connected with since the draft:

"Zach, we talk all the time, just about how we set up people, how to break tackles. I am slowing just trying to get in his ear. And if he ever has any questions, he already knows he can always come to me. I want to make sure those guys are playing at their best no matter what the situation is."

The Falcons didn't overhaul their offensive core this offseason. Instead, Cunningham and Stefanski prioritized complementary pieces around their existing stars, betting that improved depth and role specialization would elevate the offensive unit as a whole.

And while it's still early (with the team in the throws of the offseason program) the early returns suggest the Falcons have accomplished what they set out to do. Hooper has already become a sounding board for Pitts, Robinson has taken Branch under his wing and London's praise for the receiver room reflects a group that believes it has more depth and versatility than a year ago.