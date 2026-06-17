Falcons sign three UFL standouts

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons announced several transactions on Wednesday after concluding their second practice of mandatory minicamp.

After conducting workouts earlier in the week, the Falcons are signing defensive end Keshawn Banks, defensive tackle Devonnsha Maxwell and wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr., all of whom played in the UFL during their 2026 season.

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Banks appeared in 10 games for the Orlando Storm and recorded 24 tackles, 11 tackles for a loss and 5 sacks, which were tied for the sixth-most in the league. His most recent stint in the NFL came in 2024, when he spent time with the Green Bay Packers, New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals.

Maxwell played for the DC Defenders in both the 2025 and 2026 UFL seasons. He had 23 tackles, 7 tackles for a loss and 4 sacks last season. Maxwell spent time with the Cincinnati Bengals during the 2024 season after an impressive career at UT-Chattanooga, where he registered 45.5 tackles for a loss and 28 sacks. He set a school record with five sacks in a single game.

Wells appeared in nine games for the Columbus Aviators. He caught 25 passes for 237 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also had success as a punt returner for the Aviators, returning 16 kicks for 205 yards, which was the second-highest total in the league.

In corresponding moves, the Falcons released wide receiver Casey Washington, defensive tackle Elijah Garcia and defensive end CJ Nunnally IV.

The Falcons drafted Washington in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He played in 15 games and made two starts across his two seasons with Atlanta. Washington caught seven passes for 108 yards and showed blossoming chemistry with Michael Penix Jr. when the two shared the field, but injuries kept him from consistently seeing action.

Garcia joined the Falcons late during the 2025 season after Atlanta signed him off the New York Giants practice squad. The 6-foot-5, 302-pound defensive lineman appeared in three games for Atlanta and made five tackles.