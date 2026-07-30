Drake London, Bijan Robinson among top offensive players in 'Madden NFL 27'

After joining the Falcons as the No. 8 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, London has emerged as one of the most reliable young wide receivers in the game. Despite missing five games in 2025, London finished the year with 68 catches for 919 yards and seven scores, and ranked among the top receivers in multiple categories before his injury. London's play caught the attention of the 'Madden' graders, who gave him an initial rating of 92 in the game, which places him seventh among receivers and tied with Philadelphia's Devonta Smith. London is one spot behind CeeDee Lamb and ahead of Terry McLaurin and Mike Evans, who round out the top 10.