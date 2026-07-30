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Drake London, Bijan Robinson among top offensive players in 'Madden NFL 27'

London and Robinson have initial grades that rank them among the top 10 players at their position in the popular video game.

Jul 30, 2026 at 08:00 AM
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Will McFadden

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Player grades for the forthcoming "Madden NFL 27," the latest entry in the storied video game franchise, are being released this week as training camps kick off around the country.

After announcing the players with grades of 99 in the game on Monday, and the grades for the 2026 rookie class on Tuesday, the folks at Madden announced grades for the top offensive players in the game. They rolled out the grades on social media throughout the afternoon, highlighting the top 10 players at the offensive skill positions and some of the top offensive linemen.

The Falcons have invested top draft capital in offensive weapons over the last five seasons, and they've been able to form an offensive identity around players like Kyle Pitts, Drake London and Bijan Robinson. Coming off a strong end to the 2025 season, which helped earn him a new contract in Atlanta, Pitts did not rank among the top 10 tight ends in the upcoming 'Madden' game. There's no doubt that Pitts can break into that group next year with another good season.

We know the grades for the other two players on that list, however.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons

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After joining the Falcons as the No. 8 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, London has emerged as one of the most reliable young wide receivers in the game. Despite missing five games in 2025, London finished the year with 68 catches for 919 yards and seven scores, and ranked among the top receivers in multiple categories before his injury. London's play caught the attention of the 'Madden' graders, who gave him an initial rating of 92 in the game, which places him seventh among receivers and tied with Philadelphia's Devonta Smith. London is one spot behind CeeDee Lamb and ahead of Terry McLaurin and Mike Evans, who round out the top 10.

The grades that really set London apart from is peers are his jumping and catching, both of which are a 97, and his spectacular catch and route release grades, both of which are a 95.

Notable 'Madden' ratings for Drake London

OverallSpeedAccelerationAgilityJumpingCatchingCatch in Traffic
92889288979794
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during a mandatory minicamp practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday June 17, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons

Robinson, who led the NFL in scrimmage yards during the 2025 season, has an initial grade of 95 in the game. A skilled ankle-breaker, Robinson can create video-game-like plays on a weekly basis and is one of the most fun players in the league to watch. He is the fourth-highest-graded running back in the game, behind Jahmyr Gibbs, Christian McCaffrey and Jonathan Taylor. Entering his fourth NFL season, Robinson remains a consistent force out of Atlanta's backfield and will look to once again stake his claim as one of the league's best backs.

Notable 'Madden' ratings for Bijan Robinson

OverallSpeedAccelerationAgilityJuke MoveChange of DirectionSpin Move
95919292979593
AF_26_Mini-Plan-1920x1080

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Drake London, Bijan Robinson among top offensive players in 'Madden NFL 27'