Players on the Falcons' 2026 schedule who made an ESPN Top 10 list

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons' 2026 schedule has been known for some time now, and fans have had plenty of opportunity to familiarize themselves with the teams and players on it.

The duration and grueling nature of the NFL season mean that many of these teams will change between now and when the Falcons actually face them, but with the regular season still more than a month away, we'll discuss the landscape as it currently stands. The Worldwide Leader inspired a new way to look at Atlanta's 2026 slate. ESPN recently wrapped up its series highlighting the top 10 players at each position as voted on by scouts, coaches and front office personnel, and the Falcons were represented well. In total, the Falcons had four players ranked at their respective positions. You can read more about each one of them below.

FALCONS IN THE TOP 10

The focus of today's piece, however, isn't the Falcons. It's the players they will face this fall. Specifically, the opposing players good enough to warrant inclusion on ESPN's top 10 lists. I've combed through each of the stories published by Jeremy Fowler to compile a list of all the players Atlanta will face who rank among the very best at their position. This exercise illuminated a few interesting insights about the Falcons' 2026 schedule that I will share at the bottom.