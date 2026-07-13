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Kyle Pitts ranked among NFL's top tight ends for 2026 season

Pitts was a second-team All-Pro selection last year and had more yards than any other tight end during the final six weeks of the season.

Jul 13, 2026 at 02:11 PM
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Will McFadden

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — In the midst of the NFL offseason, ESPN is conducting its annual ranking of players at each position. For this exercise, Jeremy Fowler has reached out to several NFL coaches, scouts and front office members to compile a consensus ranking of the league's top pros.

Fresh off signing a new contract to remain in Atlanta, Kyle Pitts landed at the No. 8 spot on the ranking. The highest ranking he earned from a poll voter was fourth, which indicates the range of opinions around the league.

"If he's confident and you believe in him, he will ball out," one NFL coordinator told Fowler. "If he gets involved early, he can be the most dominant player on the field."

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Pitts caught 88 passes for 928 yards during the 2025 season, which ranked second among tight ends. He was a second-team All-Pro selection and had more yards than any other tight end during the final six weeks of the season. As it stands, Pitts' 3,579 career receiving yards are the fourth-most by a tight end in team history. The names ahead of him on that list are beloved players in Falcons lore, but there's a chance he vaults atop it by the end of the season.

"I want to do my part very well and whatever the coach asks me to do, whether that's blocking, running, being a leader to the rookies, or pulling somebody aside to come along with me to do anything," Pitts said after signing his contract. "Whatever needs to be done for us to get to meaningful ball, I'm in. That's how I have been, and now it's just more enhanced."

Pitts enters his first season under new head coach Kevin Stefanski and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees. Stefanski has a long history of getting production out of the tight end position, which he was able to do in both Cleveland and Minnesota. Pitts, however, is a uniquely gifted player for Stefanski to work with, and the new contract is a sign of the organization's continued belief in what he can provide.

Last season, Pitts reminded those around the league why he was the No. 4 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He displayed the versatility that made him a generational prospect and an enticing piece for Rees and Stefanski to utilize. With a similar season this fall, Pitts should continue to climb these rankings and assert himself as one of the league's best tight ends.

Best Photos of Kyle Pitts: Atlanta Falcons Tight End Signs New Contract

Locked in for the future. Browse 50 photos of Kyle Pitts Sr. after signing a new contract, featuring the star tight end's best plays, celebrations, and career moments.

2021: Kyle Pitts
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Gregory Payan/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Images of first round draft pick Kyle Pitts arriving at Atlanta Falcons Training Ground in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Saturday May 1, 2021. (Photo by Austin Hittle/Atlanta Falcons)
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Kyle Pitts/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after catching a pass during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after catching a pass during the first half against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
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Adam Hagy/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 celebrates after making a catch against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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Shanna Lockwood/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after catching a pass during the first half against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York on Sunday, January 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 kneels before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
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Matthew Grimes/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 catches a pass during warmups before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
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Matthew Grimes/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 celebrates after a touchdown during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
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Matthew Grimes/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after a catch during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 stands for the national anthem before facing the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during Creative Days in Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, June 12, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 makes a catch during the Week 1 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, September 21, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 scores a touchdown during the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 prior to the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 catches a touchdown pass during the first quarter of the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 poses for a photo during 2024 Creative Days at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. On Monday, June 10, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 celebrates during the Week 3 Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 22, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs out of the tunnel before the Week 7 Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 20, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 celebrates after a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 27, 2024. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brennan Asplen/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 catches a pass during the third quarter of the Week 10 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, November 10, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 during the Week 1 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, September 7, 2025. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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AJ Reynolds/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 during the Week 1 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 7, 2025. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 reacts after a first down during the Week 2 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Sunday, September 14, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 and Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 celebrate after a touchdown during the Week 4 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 28, 2025. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Steven Burroughs/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 scores a touchdown during the Week 4 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 28, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the Week 4 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 28, 2025. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 during player introductions before the Week 6 Game against the Buffalo Bills at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Monday, October 13, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 prepares to run out during the Week 6 Game against the Buffalo Bills at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Monday, October 13, 2025. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 reacts during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, October 19, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 runs with the ball during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, November 30, 2025. (Photo by Caean Couto/Atlanta Falcons)
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Caean Couto/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 arrives before the Week 14 Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 7, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 catches a pass during the second quarter of the Week 14 Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 7, 2025. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)
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Kevin Liles/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 scores a touchdwon during the Week 15 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Thursday, December 11, 2025. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mitch Martin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 celebrates during the Week 15 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Thursday, December 11, 2025. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mitch Martin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 celebrates his touchdown during the Week 15 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Thursday, December 11, 2025. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 during the Week 15 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Thursday, December 11, 2025. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during the Week 16 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Sunday, December 21, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 prepares in the locker room before the Week 17 Game against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Monday, December 29, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 during the Week 17 Game against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Monday, December 29, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 reacts after the touchdown during the Week 17 Game against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Monday, December 29, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 reacts after a catch during the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 4, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 runs with the ball during the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 4, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 21, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 poses for a photo during 2026 Creative Days at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, June 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 poses for a photo during 2026 Creative Days at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, June 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 poses for a photo during 2026 Creative Days at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, June 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
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