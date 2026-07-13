Kyle Pitts ranked among NFL's top tight ends for 2026 season

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — In the midst of the NFL offseason, ESPN is conducting its annual ranking of players at each position. For this exercise, Jeremy Fowler has reached out to several NFL coaches, scouts and front office members to compile a consensus ranking of the league's top pros.

Fresh off signing a new contract to remain in Atlanta, Kyle Pitts landed at the No. 8 spot on the ranking. The highest ranking he earned from a poll voter was fourth, which indicates the range of opinions around the league.

"If he's confident and you believe in him, he will ball out," one NFL coordinator told Fowler. "If he gets involved early, he can be the most dominant player on the field."

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Pitts caught 88 passes for 928 yards during the 2025 season, which ranked second among tight ends. He was a second-team All-Pro selection and had more yards than any other tight end during the final six weeks of the season. As it stands, Pitts' 3,579 career receiving yards are the fourth-most by a tight end in team history. The names ahead of him on that list are beloved players in Falcons lore, but there's a chance he vaults atop it by the end of the season.

"I want to do my part very well and whatever the coach asks me to do, whether that's blocking, running, being a leader to the rookies, or pulling somebody aside to come along with me to do anything," Pitts said after signing his contract. "Whatever needs to be done for us to get to meaningful ball, I'm in. That's how I have been, and now it's just more enhanced."

Pitts enters his first season under new head coach Kevin Stefanski and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees. Stefanski has a long history of getting production out of the tight end position, which he was able to do in both Cleveland and Minnesota. Pitts, however, is a uniquely gifted player for Stefanski to work with, and the new contract is a sign of the organization's continued belief in what he can provide.