Where Kyle Pitts ranks among tight ends in Falcons history

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — When the Atlanta Falcons drafted Kyle Pitts earlier than any tight end had been taken in the history of the NFL Draft, expectations for what he could become as a professional were sky high.
Through Pitts' first five seasons, the Falcons tight end has experienced both tremendous accomplishments and his share of setbacks.
He became only the second tight end in league history to surpass 1,000 yards as a rookie but suffered a knee injury that cost him the final seven games of the 2022 season and lingered into his third year. Pitts has played with six different quarterbacks and in multiple offensive systems, and he's still produced some of the best numbers among tight ends since he entered the league. In 78 games played, Pitts has 284 receptions for 3,579 yards with 15 touchdowns.
That work paid off for Pitts on Tuesday, when he reportedly agreed to terms on a contract extension with the Falcons. The new deal will keep the 26-year-old in Atlanta beyond the 2026 season, allowing Pitts to cement a lasting legacy with the Falcons by the time it expires.
As it stands, Pitts' 3,579 career receiving yards are the fourth-most by a tight end in team history. The names ahead of him on that list are beloved players in Falcons lore, but there's a chance he vaults atop it by the end of the season.
Pitts needs 609 yards to surpass the 4,187 yards Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez racked up during his time in Atlanta. He needs 634 yards to overtake Michael Vick's go-to guy, Alge Crumpler, who is second all-time with 4,212 yards. Given that Pitts has averaged 715 yards per season since entering the league, that is entirely possible if he remains healthy.
If Pitts can replicate what he did in 2025, however, when he gained 928 yards on 88 catches, he would surpass Jim Mitchell and move to the top of the Falcons' all-time receiving yards list for tight ends. Mitchell amassed 4,358 yards during his 11-year career in Atlanta from 1969-1979, a total Pitts would beat with 780 yards this fall.
Tight ends with the most receiving yards in Falcons history
|Player
|Years with Falcons
|Receptions
|Receiving yards
|Touchdowns
|Jim Mitchell
|1969-79 (11)
|305
|4,358
|28
|Alge Crumpler
|2001-07 (7)
|316
|4,212
|35
|Tony Gonzalez
|2009-13 (5)
|409
|4,187
|35
|Kyle Pitts
|2021-25 (5)
|284
|3,579
|15
|Austin Hooper
|2016-19 (4)
|214
|2,244
|16
Moving beyond the boundaries of Falcons franchise history, Pitts' production since entering the league firmly places him among the NFL's best.
In the midst of a recent tight end revival, Pitts ranks in the Top 5 at his position in multiple key metrics, including receiving yards, explosive plays and first downs gained. The names closest to him in many of these stats should be instantly recognizable by football fans: George Kittle, Mark Andrews and Trey McBride.
The table below is an overview of where Pitts ranks among the NFL's tight ends since 2021, according to TruMedia.
|Stat
|Pitts' Career Total
|Rank Among TEs
|Games Started
|72
|2nd
|Plays of 20+ Yards
|47
|2nd
|Receiving Yards
|3,579
|3rd
|Explosive Plays
|79
|3rd
|Plays of 10+ Yards
|152
|3rd
|Targets
|451
|5th
|First Downs
|170
|5th
|Receptions
|284
|6th
|Successful Plays
|224
|7th
|Touchdowns
|15
|11th
True to the "unicorn" label he was given as a draft prospect, Pitts has proven to be highly versatile and capable of taking over games in the way few players can. Nothing illustrates this better than Pitts' Thursday-night masterpiece against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2025 season, when he caught 11 passes for 166 yards and 3 touchdowns.
With that performance, Pitts became just the eighth tight end in league history to have at least 150 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns in the same game. He also joined Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase as the only players with 10-plus receptions, 150-plus receiving yards and 3-plus touchdowns during a Thursday night game. Pitts did a little bit of everything to put together that stat line, including scoring a touchdown on a wheel route.
It capped off a stretch where Pitts operated as the Falcons' top receiver while Drake London was sidelined with injury. Without London in the lineup from Weeks 12-15, Pitts caught 26 passes for 363 yards and 3 scores. Pitts' 363 yards were the third-most by a tight end over any four-game stretch in team history, and they came at a time when the offense had to lean on him more heavily.
Pitts' versatility should continue to be utilized by new head coach Kevin Stefanski and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, who have praised his work throughout the Falcons' offseason program. And with London, who recently signed an extension of his own, in the fold for the foreseeable future, Atlanta can continue to build around its first-round skill players.
Join the Atlanta Falcons on the practice fields during Week One of OTAs at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga.