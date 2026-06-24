Where Kyle Pitts ranks among tight ends in Falcons history

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — When the Atlanta Falcons drafted Kyle Pitts earlier than any tight end had been taken in the history of the NFL Draft, expectations for what he could become as a professional were sky high.

Through Pitts' first five seasons, the Falcons tight end has experienced both tremendous accomplishments and his share of setbacks.

He became only the second tight end in league history to surpass 1,000 yards as a rookie but suffered a knee injury that cost him the final seven games of the 2022 season and lingered into his third year. Pitts has played with six different quarterbacks and in multiple offensive systems, and he's still produced some of the best numbers among tight ends since he entered the league. In 78 games played, Pitts has 284 receptions for 3,579 yards with 15 touchdowns.

That work paid off for Pitts on Tuesday, when he reportedly agreed to terms on a contract extension with the Falcons. The new deal will keep the 26-year-old in Atlanta beyond the 2026 season, allowing Pitts to cement a lasting legacy with the Falcons by the time it expires.

As it stands, Pitts' 3,579 career receiving yards are the fourth-most by a tight end in team history. The names ahead of him on that list are beloved players in Falcons lore, but there's a chance he vaults atop it by the end of the season.

Pitts needs 609 yards to surpass the 4,187 yards Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez racked up during his time in Atlanta. He needs 634 yards to overtake Michael Vick's go-to guy, Alge Crumpler, who is second all-time with 4,212 yards. Given that Pitts has averaged 715 yards per season since entering the league, that is entirely possible if he remains healthy.

If Pitts can replicate what he did in 2025, however, when he gained 928 yards on 88 catches, he would surpass Jim Mitchell and move to the top of the Falcons' all-time receiving yards list for tight ends. Mitchell amassed 4,358 yards during his 11-year career in Atlanta from 1969-1979, a total Pitts would beat with 780 yards this fall.