Falcons Camp Report: Bijan Robinson looks sharp during physical practice

Notes and observations from practice

Another live-tackling period: Stefanski has introduced a new wrinkle to this year's training camp: Live-tackling periods. Typically, camp practices are filled with the sounds of cicadas and coaches yelling "stay up!" This week, however, as the pads came on, the Falcons started going down to the ground. There was a period during Wednesday's practice that featured tackling, and another on one Friday during what looked like a series of short-yardage plays.

It's the first time many players on the Falcons roster have experienced live tackling during a training camp practice in Atlanta, but wide receiver Drake London said he appreciated the ability to start getting accustomed to the level of physicality on Sundays. Before practice began, Stefanski explained his logic behind tackling in training camp.

"I've done it over the years," he said. "Shoot, my first NFL practice, 2005 up at Lehigh University, Andy Reid practice. First day, there's Brian Dawkins tackling Brian Westbrook. On the first day of practice. So, I know how it's been over the years. I also know the rules and what they are, and I respect them, and we will always do what is safe for our players. We will never do something that's unsafe. I think there's a way to work hard. I think there's a way to work smart. And I think there's a way to practice live because that's what the game is, and I think there's a way to do it safely, and I think you saw that the other day. We'll continue to do that throughout this camp. I think the guys understand how to do that the right way. You're still not taking a 'shot' on one of your teammates. You wouldn't take a cheap shot type of thing. But, like I've said before, to get ready to play football, you have to play football."

Creative short-yardage concepts: This time of year provides an excellent chance for offensive coordinators across the league to get creative. We saw some of that creativity during Friday's practice, particularly in the short-yardage and red-zone periods. Atlanta had some unique personnel groupings, including lining up both Bijan Robinson and Brian Robinson Jr. in the backfield together, that allowed for some deception and put players in positions of strength. Through the air, the route combinations were deployed in a way that sought to create confusion in tight quarters. Late in the period, one design led to a touchdown pass from Tua Tagovailoa to Olamide Zaccheaus. On the play, Tagovailoa worked through his progressions before finding Zaccheaus on a delayed dig in the back of the end zone.

Jessie Bates III misses third practice: Atlanta's playmaking safety missed his third straight practice on Friday after watching from the sidelines during the sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday. Stefanski was asked about Bates' status prior to the practice and said, "Jessie's dealing with a minor back thing that he's working through, not long term."

Competitive day in the trenches: As could be expected on a day that included a lot of close-quarters action, the offensive and defensive lines got a lot of serious work in. There was no clear winner between the offense and defense, and both units had their respective highlights. The 11-on-11 action was foreshadowed by an early 1-on-1 drill between the offensive and defensive lines that lasted for quite some time. Here is some of what I saw during that drill*:

Left tackle Jake Matthews had a calm, confident rep against defensive end Samson Ebukam, who has had a strong training camp so far.

Interior lineman Corey Levin smothered a bull rush from defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu and held his ground.

Defensive end Keshawn Banks won his rep against offensive tackle Wanya Morris.

Edge defender Bralen Trice had one of the best reps of the period against tackle Brandon Walton. Trice dipped low underneath Walton's outstretched arms and somehow maintained his balance through a sharp turn around the edge. It was a very impressive rush from Trice, who has looked good in practice.

Defensive tackle Devonnsha Maxwell won his rep against rookie guard Kam Dewberry.

Rookie center James Brockermeyer had a good rep to stall another power rush from Tuipulotu.

Defensive lineman Chris Williams beat offensive tackle Andrew Steuber on a rep.

Rookie offensive tackle Riley Mahlman won a rep against Banks.

Rookie offensive tackle Ethan Onianwa impressively held his ground against James Pearce Jr. and used his size to slow him down. Pearce did have a nice win earlier in the period by using a speed move against right tackle Michael Jerrell.

Offensive guard Chris Lindstrom expertly gained leverage against defensive lineman Maason Smith and held the bigger defender at bay.

Smith recovered nicely from that rep, though, and scored a win against Ryan Neuzil a bit later on.