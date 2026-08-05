Jalon Walker to miss 2026 season

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Jalon Walker will miss the entirety of the 2026 season, the organization announced Wednesday.
This news comes after Walker was carted off the field at the end of Tuesday's practice. It was later reported by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that Walker did indeed tear his ACL after further imaging confirmed.
The team has also confirmed the nature of the injury.
Walker was entering into Year 2 of his professional career, slated to be one of the cornerstones of the Falcons' defense.
Speaking to the media earlier this training camp, Walker expressed excitement for the year ahead, saying he'd spoken with defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich about how his role could increase in responsibility in 2026.
"When he comes in the room, we feel it," Falcons outside linebacker coach John Time said to media Wednesday. "... Huge loss."
The Falcons selected Walker with the 15th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. As a rookie, Walker had 36 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
According to Next Gen Stats, Walker's 27 pressures were the seventh-most among rookies last season and his 10.3% pressure rate ranked fourth.