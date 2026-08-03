The best quotes from the first week of Falcons training camp

Question: What is your philosophy on playing starters in the preseason?

Stefanski: "I think every team is different. What your team needs can be different year to year. I do think in general, it's good to play in the preseason. Now the number of plays varies, of course. We'll really treat the first game and the third game as games that we'll play some of our starters in. The second game, you know we're going over to Indianapolis to practice versus the Colts for a couple days, so majority of the reps versus the Colts will go to our starters. So those guys will not play in that second game. We'll work through our plan for the first and third games. But in general, guys, to get ready to play football, you've got to play football."

Question: What is the most rewarding part of training camp and preseason to you?

Stefanski: "We don't want to chase the reward. We want to reward the chase, is what we're trying to do. So what that means is all of it is part of the process, whether it's those drills we just did on the field. And even the minutia of football is so simple - and they're everyday drills that you do - they're all just trying to get you ready for the long haul. What we do in the weight room, what we do in the meeting rooms, how we attack this training camp and get our minds and our bodies ready for a long season. I just think it's so important for us as coaches, us as players, to keep our heads down. Keep the main thing, the main thing, work like crazy and not focus on what comes after that. We're just going to keep our heads down, and we're going to work."

Question: How have you seen Zachariah Branch progress?

Stefanski: "Zachariah [Branch] is wired the right way. That's something we knew going into the draft and certainly have figured out about him spending so much time with him through the offseason program into training camp. He's somebody that really puts in the effort on a day-to-day basis. Again, that was no surprise because that's what [Georgia Head Coach] Kirby [Smart] told me. That's what all his coaches have told us in the past. And it's true. You watch him at practice, and he goes and he goes and he goes. He's got the right makeup for what we want him to be."

Question: Can you expand on Michael Penix Jr. not being cleared for 11-on-11s?

Stefanski: "All along, as you guys can imagine, we have put total trust into Mike [Penix Jr.] and the medical team and the doctor who performed his surgery. I'm very, very comfortable with where we are and the plan that we have. Also, I know Mike and he has the absolute right attitude, which is he's going to keep on grinding every single day and get better every single day. When that time comes, he'll be a part of those types of drills. In the meantime, he's working very, very hard. He's working very hard in all aspects of what goes into playing quarterback."

Question: How do you handle the Bijan Robinson situation from your end?

Stefanski: "Understand that there's a business side to everything we do. There's the football side, and sometimes you're living in both worlds, if you will. But just going to continue coaching the football team."