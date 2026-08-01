Falcons sign G Matthew Bergeron to contract extension

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to terms on an extension with left guard Matthew Bergeron.

The extension consists of four years and will keep Bergeron in Atlanta through the 2030 season. Jeremy Fowler and Mike Garafolo reported the deal is worth $96 million with $60 million fully guaranteed.

"Matthew is the type of player you build around," Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham said. "He's establishing himself as one of the top young guards in the NFL, and his toughness, consistency and leadership have made him a cornerstone of our offensive line and the culture we're building in Atlanta.

"Extending players like Matthew reflects our commitment to investing in the trenches and building a strong foundation for the future. We're very excited he will be a Falcon for years to come. We also appreciate Chase Callahan for his professionalism, communication and partnership throughout this process."

A second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Bergeron has missed only two starts since joining the Falcons. With 49 games as a starter under his belt, Bergeron has developed into a well-rounded blocker and an asset for Atlanta's offense.

"This means the world," Bergeron told AtlantaFalcons.com. "I'm from Canada, and the second I got to Atlanta everybody welcomed me with open arms. Atlanta is a special place for me and my family. And now, I have the resources to give back to a community that has given me so much and changed my life."

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Since Bergeron's arrival, the Falcons have been one of the most consistently excellent rushing offenses in the league. Last season, no team's running backs gained more yardage off the left side of their offensive line than Atlanta's 1,119, according to TruMedia. The Falcons also picked up a league-leading 61 first downs behind Bergeron and left tackle Jake Matthews, and they scored nine touchdowns.

"I always thought growing up, you got to take things how they are, and that's how it is," Bergeron said during OTAs. "And I got to go out there and play my best football for this team. You know, we've been working so hard this offseason to get back to some playoff football. And hopefully I can help the team do that."

Pro Football Focus ranked Bergeron 19th among all NFL guards in 2024 and 22nd in 2025, signifying his place among the top interior linemen in the league. The Canadian native has quickly ascended in the sport and is part of the Falcons' future in the trenches.

After working under former offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford during his first three professional seasons, Bergeron will now receive coaching from Bill Callahan, who is renowned as one of the best teachers of the position.

"It's a great group of guys," Callahan said this offseason. "Coach Led did a phenomenal job here when he was here. He's got the line rolling. They're physical; they have a great attitude about themselves; they did a great job producing in the run game. So, I'm just here to help maintain what they've done."

Bergeron is the third Falcons player to receive either a contract extension or a new contract this offseason after wide receiver Drake London signed a new extension and tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. inked a new deal in June.

The Falcons now continue training camp with three foundational players of their offense secured for the future.