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Falcons sign G Matthew Bergeron to contract extension

The extension will keep Bergeron in Atlanta through the 2030 season. 

Aug 01, 2026 at 12:25 PM
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by Will McFadden & Tori McElhaney

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to terms on an extension with left guard Matthew Bergeron.

The extension consists of four years and will keep Bergeron in Atlanta through the 2030 season. Jeremy Fowler and Mike Garafolo reported the deal is worth $96 million with $60 million fully guaranteed.

"Matthew is the type of player you build around," Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham said. "He's establishing himself as one of the top young guards in the NFL, and his toughness, consistency and leadership have made him a cornerstone of our offensive line and the culture we're building in Atlanta.

"Extending players like Matthew reflects our commitment to investing in the trenches and building a strong foundation for the future. We're very excited he will be a Falcon for years to come. We also appreciate Chase Callahan for his professionalism, communication and partnership throughout this process."

A second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Bergeron has missed only two starts since joining the Falcons. With 49 games as a starter under his belt, Bergeron has developed into a well-rounded blocker and an asset for Atlanta's offense.

"This means the world," Bergeron told AtlantaFalcons.com. "I'm from Canada, and the second I got to Atlanta everybody welcomed me with open arms. Atlanta is a special place for me and my family. And now, I have the resources to give back to a community that has given me so much and changed my life."

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Since Bergeron's arrival, the Falcons have been one of the most consistently excellent rushing offenses in the league. Last season, no team's running backs gained more yardage off the left side of their offensive line than Atlanta's 1,119, according to TruMedia. The Falcons also picked up a league-leading 61 first downs behind Bergeron and left tackle Jake Matthews, and they scored nine touchdowns.

"I always thought growing up, you got to take things how they are, and that's how it is," Bergeron said during OTAs. "And I got to go out there and play my best football for this team. You know, we've been working so hard this offseason to get back to some playoff football. And hopefully I can help the team do that."

Pro Football Focus ranked Bergeron 19th among all NFL guards in 2024 and 22nd in 2025, signifying his place among the top interior linemen in the league. The Canadian native has quickly ascended in the sport and is part of the Falcons' future in the trenches.

After working under former offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford during his first three professional seasons, Bergeron will now receive coaching from Bill Callahan, who is renowned as one of the best teachers of the position.

"It's a great group of guys," Callahan said this offseason. "Coach Led did a phenomenal job here when he was here. He's got the line rolling. They're physical; they have a great attitude about themselves; they did a great job producing in the run game. So, I'm just here to help maintain what they've done."

Bergeron is the third Falcons player to receive either a contract extension or a new contract this offseason after wide receiver Drake London signed a new extension and tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. inked a new deal in June.

The Falcons now continue training camp with three foundational players of their offense secured for the future.

"Hopefully we can give back to (the fans) some meaningful football," Bergeron said about the year ahead. "Let's get the Benz rocking. The city deserves to be back on that stage. And I am very excited to be able to do that with Matt (Ryan), Ian (Cunningham), Kevin (Stefanski) and all those guys. A special thank you to Arthur Blank as well. Without him, I wouldn't be here."

Photos | Matthew Bergeron Extended

The Atlanta Falcons extend Matthew Bergeron's contract through the 2030 season. Take a look at some of our favorite images of the Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman.

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 poses for a photo during 2026 Creative Days at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, June 11, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 poses for a photo during 2026 Creative Days at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, June 11, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 poses for a photo during 2026 Creative Days at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, June 11, 2026. (Photo by Serena Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 poses for a photo during 2026 Creative Days at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, June 11, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 poses for a photo during 2026 Creative Days at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, June 11, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 poses for a photo during 2026 Creative Days at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, June 11, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 prepares in the locker room before the Week 17 Game against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Monday, December 29, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 warms up before the Week 17 Game against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Monday, December 29, 2025. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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AJ Reynolds/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 arrives before the Week 16 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, December 21, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 blocks during the first quarter of the Week 16 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, December 21, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 celebrates during the Week 15 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Thursday, December 11, 2025. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mitch Martin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 celebrates in the locker room during the Week 15 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Thursday, December 11, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 in the locker room before the Week 14 Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 7, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 warms up before the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, November 23, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 looks on before the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, November 23, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 during the National Anthem before the Week 8 Game against the Miami Dolphins at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 26, 2025. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 arrives before the Week 6 Game against the Buffalo Bills at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Monday, October 13, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 blocks during the Week 6 Game against the Buffalo Bills at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Monday, October 13, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 in the locker room after the Week 6 Game against the Buffalo Bills at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Monday, October 13, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 and Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 during the Week 4 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, September 28, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 and Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 during the Week 4 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, September 28, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 prior to the Week 3 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, September 21, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 blocks during the Week 2 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. on Sunday, September 14, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 and Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 during the Week 1 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, September 7, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 poses for a photo during 2025 Creative Days at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. On Thursday, June 5, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 poses for a photo during 2025 Creative Days at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. On Thursday, June 5, 2025. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 poses for a photo during 2025 Creative Days at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. On Thursday, June 5, 2025. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 poses for a photo during 2025 Creative Days at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. On Thursday, June 5, 2025. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 runs out during team introductions before the Week 18 game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, January 5, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tackle Kaleb McGary #76, Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63, Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67, Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65, and Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70 line up before a play during the Week 16 game against the New York Giants at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, December 22, 2024. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 on the sideline during the Week 15 Game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Monday, December 16, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 arrives before the Week 11 Game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Sunday, November 17, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 arrives before the Week 9 Game against the Dallas Cowboys at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 3, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 prior to the Week 6 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, October 13, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 during the Week 5 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Thursday, October 3, 2024. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Steven Burroughs/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 during the Week 3 Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 22, 2024. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 blocks during the first half of the Week 2 Game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelpha, Pennsylvania on Monday, September 16, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 arrives before the Week 2 Game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelpha, Pennsylvania on Monday, September 16, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 walks out before the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 9, 2024. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 poses for a photo during 2024 Creative Days at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. On Thursday, June 6, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 poses for a photo during 2024 Creative Days at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. On Thursday, June 6, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 poses for a photo during 2024 Creative Days at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. On Thursday, June 6, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 and offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 line up during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 runs out prior to the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)
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Kevin Liles/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 walks out of the tunnel before the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 reacts after the game-winning field goal by kicker Younghoe Koo #6 during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Kim Klement/Atlanta Falcons)
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Kim Klement/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates with offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 after a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67, Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65, and Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70 line up at the line of scrimmage during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich. on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 and Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 celebrate during the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 celebrates after a touchdown by running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during the fourth quarter of the Week 1 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 10, 2023. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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AJ Reynolds/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 during Creative Days in Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 during Creative Days in Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 during Creative Days in Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
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