Kyle Pitts locked in: 'Whatever needs to be done for us to get to meaningful ball, I'm in'

It's that version of Pitts that Kevin Stefanski and Ian Cunningham got to know. The Falcons placed the franchise tag on Pitts earlier this year, giving the organization another season to evaluate the former top-five pick. Who would they coach? Who would they be investing in?

The player they saw every day was someone they not only liked but believed was worth keeping in the building for years to come.

"That was my opportunity," Pitts said of signing his franchise tag, "that Atlanta picked me up for another year to showcase (my skills), and then it was time to squeeze the rag. I was fortunate that I got the call and the interest in the long-term and when it happened it was pretty great.

"... It's always good to know when people like you and for them to invest and trust that I have a lot more to go is pretty cool to see and feel."

Pitts believes there's still much more ahead. After all, he's only 26 years old.

The NFL has plenty of examples of tight ends reaching another level after turning 25. Travis Kelce and George Kittle continue to produce well into their 30s, and Falcons fans don't have to look far into the franchise record book to remember what Tony Gonzalez accomplished during the later years of his career in Atlanta.

Pitts feels his growth as a player has been well documented. Even so, he believes that evolution is just hitting its second act.