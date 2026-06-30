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Kyle Pitts locked in: 'Whatever needs to be done for us to get to meaningful ball, I'm in'

With the ink dry on his new deal with the Falcons, the Falcons tight end reflects on the journey that shaped him and what he sees as his career enters its second act.

Jun 30, 2026 at 09:55 AM
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Tori McElhaney

Senior Reporter

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FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Kyle Pitts Sr. is officially locked in with the Atlanta Falcons through the 2028 season after signing a new three-year deal Monday.

With every new chapter comes a chance to reflect on the ones that led there. That's what Monday became for Pitts as he looked back on his career to this point.

He started at the beginning.

When asked what moment best captures the emotional high point of his time in Atlanta, Pitts didn't hesitate.

"Getting drafted," he said. "Being able to get the chance to get to this next level and play at the highest level, that's been a dream of mine since I started playing the game."

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Five seasons ago, Pitts entered the NFL as the highest-drafted tight end in league history at the time. His rookie season included record-setting performances, more than 1,000 receiving yards and a Pro Bowl selection. Looking back, though, Pitts remembers catching passes from Matt Ryan as the foundation of his career.

"You start out raw," Pitts said.

He credited veterans Hayden Hurst and Lee Smith with showing him what it meant to be a professional. In the years that followed, Jonnu Smith and MyCole Pruitt helped him stay the course as he worked his way back from a knee injury.

Pitts has caught passes from more quarterbacks than the number of seasons he's played in the league. He's learned three offensive systems. He's experienced the highs and lows of professional football, both individually and as part of the team.

Those experiences — those chapters — didn't harden Pitts. They shaped him. They gave him a more mature mindset, one that has carried him to his second contract.

It's that version of Pitts that Kevin Stefanski and Ian Cunningham got to know. The Falcons placed the franchise tag on Pitts earlier this year, giving the organization another season to evaluate the former top-five pick. Who would they coach? Who would they be investing in?

The player they saw every day was someone they not only liked but believed was worth keeping in the building for years to come.

"That was my opportunity," Pitts said of signing his franchise tag, "that Atlanta picked me up for another year to showcase (my skills), and then it was time to squeeze the rag. I was fortunate that I got the call and the interest in the long-term and when it happened it was pretty great.

"... It's always good to know when people like you and for them to invest and trust that I have a lot more to go is pretty cool to see and feel."

Pitts believes there's still much more ahead. After all, he's only 26 years old.

The NFL has plenty of examples of tight ends reaching another level after turning 25. Travis Kelce and George Kittle continue to produce well into their 30s, and Falcons fans don't have to look far into the franchise record book to remember what Tony Gonzalez accomplished during the later years of his career in Atlanta.

Pitts feels his growth as a player has been well documented. Even so, he believes that evolution is just hitting its second act.

"I want to do my part very well in whatever the coach asks me to do, whether that's blocking, running, being a leader to the rookies, pulling somebody aside to come along with me to do anything," Pitts said. "Whatever needs to be done for us to get to meaningful ball, I'm in. That's how I have been, and now it's just more enhanced."

Best Photos of Kyle Pitts: Atlanta Falcons Tight End Signs New Contract

Locked in for the future. Browse 50 photos of Kyle Pitts Sr. after signing a new contract, featuring the star tight end's best plays, celebrations, and career moments.

2021: Kyle Pitts
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Gregory Payan/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Images of first round draft pick Kyle Pitts arriving at Atlanta Falcons Training Ground in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Saturday May 1, 2021. (Photo by Austin Hittle/Atlanta Falcons)
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Kyle Pitts/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after catching a pass during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after catching a pass during the first half against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
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Adam Hagy/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 celebrates after making a catch against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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Shanna Lockwood/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after catching a pass during the first half against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York on Sunday, January 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 kneels before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 11, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
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Matthew Grimes/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 catches a pass during warmups before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
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Matthew Grimes/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 celebrates after a touchdown during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 16, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Sunday, October 30, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
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Matthew Grimes/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after a catch during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 6, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 stands for the national anthem before facing the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during Creative Days in Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, June 12, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 makes a catch during the Week 1 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Thursday, September 21, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 scores a touchdown during the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 prior to the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 catches a touchdown pass during the first quarter of the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 poses for a photo during 2024 Creative Days at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. On Monday, June 10, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 celebrates during the Week 3 Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 22, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs out of the tunnel before the Week 7 Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 20, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 celebrates after a touchdown during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 27, 2024. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brennan Asplen/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 catches a pass during the third quarter of the Week 10 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, November 10, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 during the Week 1 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, September 7, 2025. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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AJ Reynolds/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 during the Week 1 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 7, 2025. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 reacts after a first down during the Week 2 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Sunday, September 14, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 and Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 celebrate after a touchdown during the Week 4 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 28, 2025. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Steven Burroughs/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 scores a touchdown during the Week 4 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 28, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the Week 4 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 28, 2025. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 during player introductions before the Week 6 Game against the Buffalo Bills at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Monday, October 13, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 prepares to run out during the Week 6 Game against the Buffalo Bills at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Monday, October 13, 2025. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 reacts during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, October 19, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 runs with the ball during the second half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, November 30, 2025. (Photo by Caean Couto/Atlanta Falcons)
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Caean Couto/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 arrives before the Week 14 Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 7, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 catches a pass during the second quarter of the Week 14 Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 7, 2025. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)
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Kevin Liles/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 scores a touchdwon during the Week 15 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Thursday, December 11, 2025. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mitch Martin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 celebrates during the Week 15 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Thursday, December 11, 2025. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mitch Martin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 celebrates his touchdown during the Week 15 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Thursday, December 11, 2025. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 during the Week 15 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Thursday, December 11, 2025. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during the Week 16 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Sunday, December 21, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 prepares in the locker room before the Week 17 Game against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Monday, December 29, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 during the Week 17 Game against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Monday, December 29, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 reacts after the touchdown during the Week 17 Game against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Monday, December 29, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 reacts after a catch during the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 4, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 runs with the ball during the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 4, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, May 21, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 poses for a photo during 2026 Creative Days at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, June 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 poses for a photo during 2026 Creative Days at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, June 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 poses for a photo during 2026 Creative Days at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, June 15, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
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