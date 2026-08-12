Falcons Camp Report: Kevin Stefanski details plan for starters in first preseason game

Roll call: Right tackle Jawaan Taylor was out there for individual drills on Wednesday as he continues to work back into the mix after missing offseason work due to an injury. He did not take part in the full-team session, but it was a good sign in his progression back that he was working with the offensive line after not participating in Tuesday's practice. Veteran safety Jessie Bates III did not practice, but he was off working to the side and is "getting better," according to Stefanski. Edge defender Bralen Trice was also working with a trainer away from the team, making it the second practice he's missed. Other players who did not practice include rookie cornerback Avieon Terrell and defensive tackle Da'Shawn Hand. Defensive back Jammie Robinson returned to practice on Wednesday.

Good day for the defense: Although the offense made its share of plays, the defense made them when it mattered. There was a lengthy period near the end of practice where the first-team offense faced the second-team defense and vice versa. It was a live-clock period where players either had to get out of bounds or a timeout had to be used to preserve the limited clock available to start the drive. It's meant to simulate end-of-game strategic scenarios and help players practice the important details of preserving time before the pressure is truly on.

The series started with Cooper Rush leading the second-team offense against the starting defenders. The offensive line in front of Rush included, from left to right: Wanya Morris, Kyle Hinton, Corey Levin, Layden Robinson, Ethan Onianwa. Rush didn't hesitate to test the Falcons' top defenders, throwing a ball deep down the left sideline towards Keelan Marion that was broken up by DeMarcco Hellams and A.J. Terrell. Rush followed that up with a nice completion to tight end Charlie Woerner for a healthy amount of yardage, but an incomplete pass on the next play brought the drive to an end.

That brought out the starting offense to square off against the first-team defense. Led by Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback, the offensive line included Michael Jerrell at left tackle, Matthew Bergeron at left guard, Ryan Neuzil at center, Chris Lindstrom at left guard and Brandon Walton at right tackle. Starting left tackle Jake Matthews did not participate in the period but was on the field at the beginning of practice. The offense began their series with two easy completions to Bijan Robinson in the right flat to get the drive started. A deep shot to Olamide Zaccheaus nearly connected for a touchdown, but the incompletion brought out the field goal unit for a mock attempt.

Rush and the second-team offense returned to the field after what appeared to be a successful imaginary field goal based on the kicking team's reaction, and they didn't waste any time getting going. Running back Tyler Goodson made a strong catch while tiptoeing the left sideline and simultaneously protecting the ball from a hard punch from linebacker Christian Harris. Rush then connected with undrafted rookies Vinny Anthony II and Keelan Marion on back-to-back plays. He found Marion again against cornerback Mike Hughes, and the rookie receiver made a savvy toe-tap to complete the catch. Rush looked Austin Hooper's way on the next two plays, and the veteran tight end nearly made the play of camp on the first throw. Hooper leapt up over linebacker J.D. Bertrand and attempted to reverse-grab the ball with his left hand while fully outstretched. He had it for a split second before it ultimately slipped away. After two incompletions, the starting offense came back on.