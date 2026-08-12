A Cut Above: What separates Bijan Robinson from everyone else

In recent offseasons, Robinson has trained with Christian McCaffrey, who has long been the standard-bearer for versatility at the running back position and is well on his way to joining that exclusive 10,000/5,000 club. Through nine seasons, McCaffrey already has 5,390 receiving yards and 7,589 rushing yards.

That is the kind of duality Robinson brings to Atlanta and why the Falcons made him the highest-paid running back in NFL history at the time when they signed him to a three-year contract extension this offseason.

"Running the football is obviously fun. That's what we do—you run the football, make people look silly, get in the end zone," Robinson said. "That's always how you want to do it as a running back. But in order to be the dominant threat as a football player, your coach has to trust you to line up at receiver and do the same thing.

"When you go out to receiver and the defense sees you go out there, then they're like, 'What do we do? What's the matchup? How do we stop this?' When it gets to that point, when you can go to that position and corners are on you—and that's just immense respect from the other team—then you're becoming an all-around guy … not just as a running back but as a true dominant force."

While everyone agreed about Robinson's special talent as a draft prospect, there was debate, at least among the Atlanta fan base and media, about whether the Falcons needed to draft a running back in 2023. Tyler Allgeier was fresh off breaking the franchise's rookie rushing record while powering the league's third-best rushing attack in 2022.

Despite Allgeier's impressive season, the Falcons understood Robinson could transcend the typical running back's role. Atlanta's front office operated with a best-player-available approach, and it was clear Robinson was exactly that because of his immense upside as a receiver.

"They're splitting him out at receiver, five-wide sets; they'll have him playing in the slot. They're moving around everywhere, just allowing him to showcase his full ability," Jacksonville Jaguars legend Fred Taylor told atlantafalcons.com. "A lot of people question why Atlanta would take a back so high. But this is a once-in-a-lifetime type talent."

Taylor understands what it's like to be viewed as a generational talent. During his four-year career at the University of Florida, Taylor accumulated 3,792 yards, scored 31 touchdowns and won a national championship in 1996. That was enough to put him in the first-round conversation for the 1998 NFL Draft.

Then, Taylor was clocked running the 40-yard dash at Florida's pro day in 4.29 seconds. He didn't just run the 40-yard dash faster than Devone Achane; he did so at 6-foot-1 and weighing 228 pounds. That combination of size, speed and productivity vaulted him into a different category, and the Jaguars selected Taylor ninth overall—one spot behind Robinson's ultimate draft slot.

After 13 seasons in the NFL, Taylor hung up his cleats with 14,079 scrimmage yards, including 11,695 rushing yards. His unique combination of physical gifts helped Taylor compile the 15th-most rushing yards in league history at the time of his retirement in 2010. In Robinson, however, Taylor sees a trait he considers among the rarest gifts for a back.

"I think it's his balance," Taylor said. "Obviously he has great vision, but his balance is what allows him to be able to run full speed while being able to make a cut move on the defender. He doesn't lose stride or pace. And not many guys have that. And that's something that you cannot absolutely under any circumstances teach."

On nearly every carry, Robinson displays some combination of anticipatory vision, balance and propulsive jukes. Few plays, however, illustrate the point Taylor makes better than Robinson's first-down carry with 2:11 remaining in the first quarter of Atlanta's win against the Buffalo Bills in Week 6 of the 2025 season.