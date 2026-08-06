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Falcons place OLB Jalon Walker on injured reserve

The second-year linebacker has been placed on the team's reserve/injured list after tearing his ACL during training camp.

Aug 06, 2026 at 05:40 PM
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Will McFadden

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons placed outside linebacker Jalon Walker on the reserve/injured list on Thursday after he suffered an ACL injury during Tuesday's training camp practice.

It was announced Wednesday that Walker would miss the remainder of the 2026 season due to the injury, and Thursday's move confirms that.

"Man, he was definitely coming into his own," Falcons defensive end Samson Ebukam said. "He was rushing the crap out of the passer. He was playing the run great. He was dropping great. He was a huge part of this defense. So, definitely going to miss him. But he's still going to be here, though. Still going to be here helping out everybody."

The Falcons selected Walker with the 15th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. As a rookie, Walker had 36 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. According to Next Gen Stats, Walker's 27 pressures were the seventh-most among rookies last season and his 10.3% pressure rate ranked fourth.

In his second season under defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, Walker's role was expected to expand to take advantage of the versatility he offers as an off-ball defender. He was consistently running with the first-team unit off the left edge and told reporters he worked hard throughout the offseason to improve all facets of his game.

"Nobody is a perfect player," Walker said. "Nobody is that ideal player. Everybody's game can improve each year. All realms of my game — run stopping, pass rush, leadership — it's all very important to my values, and putting my effort into that is very important to me."

Without Walker in the lineup, the Falcons rotated through several different players during Wednesday's camp practice and will continue to cross-train players to determine who gives them the best option off the edge.

In a corresponding move, the Falcons have claimed defensive back Keidron Smith.

Smith, who is 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, began training camp with the New York Jets. He was signed by the Jets late last season off the Denver Broncos practice squad and had 15 tackles in three games while making one start at safety.  Smith began his NFL career as an undrafted free agent with the Miami Dolphins. He spent a short time on the Commanders' practice squad before joining the Broncos' practice squad in December 2023. Smith made the Broncos' 53-man roster in 2024 and appeared in 9 games while mostly playing on special teams.

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