Jack Strand's debut, Harold Perkins Jr.'s versatility and more notes from Panthers vs. Falcons

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Welcome back to Early Bird Report!
The day after each game this season, we will collect all the nuggets we haven't used and organize them in a digestible way to give fans as comprehensive a view of the Falcons as possible.
Atlanta has a quick turnaround in Week 3 with a game on Thursday night against the Green Bay Packers. The team will take a hard look at its 34-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday and learn the lessons from that game before turning the page.
Here are the notes and quotes you should know from Panthers vs. Falcons.
Cleaning up the turnovers
This was the primary talking point for head coach Kevin Stefanski after Sunday's game, and for good reason. The Falcons turned the ball over on their first offensive play, and they finished with five giveaways against the Panthers.
"As you guys know, giveaways and takeaways are the key to this game," Stefanski said. "To turn it over that many times, and obviously, we didn't take away at all, there's no way to win in the NFL like that. We'll have to learn from it, and then we'll have to get better from these experiences."
Atlanta finished with a minus-five turnover margin on Sunday against the Panthers. Its first two drives ended with a fumble and an interception, respectively, allowing Carolina to quickly build a 10-0 lead by the end of the first quarter despite some good stands by the defense.
"Our defense in that first half battled their asses off and gave us a chance [to] try to get stuff going," Falcons quarterback Cooper Rush said after the game. "They played really well early on, and we kept turning the ball over."
Heading into Week 1, Stefanski noted that "ball security is paramount in this league." Winning in the NFL is difficult to begin with, and it becomes exponentially more so when a team is on the wrong side of the turnover margin. So far this season, Atlanta has turned the ball over seven times and taken it away once.
Defensively, coordinator Jeff Ulbrich wants his players to create turnovers whenever possible, and the group consistently stressed scooping up any ball that hit the turf during training camp. However, as Jessie Bates III noted after the game, opportunities for takeaways can decrease if an opponent builds up a lead.
"When teams are up on you, it's hard to get the ball back," Bates said. "They play it safe and run the ball, run a lot of bootlegs. The ball's not in the air a lot. So we've got to be able to create those early enough to put points on the board so we can have more opportunities at it."
Another record for Bijan Robinson
By his exceptional standards, Bijan Robinson's game on Sunday wouldn't jump out to the casual box score observer. He finished with 72 rushing yards on 16 carries and 9 receiving yards on 3 catches—bringing his season total to 254 scrimmage yards.
Robinson hit another notable milestone, however, with a 3-yard carry midway through the first quarter. On that run, Robinson surpassed 4,000 career rushing yards, making him the first player in Falcons history to reach that threshold before turning 25.
He reached that total in his 53rd game, beating William Andrews' record for fewest games needed to reach 4,000 rushing yards. Andrews reached that mark in his 54th game. Only Michael Turner, who did so in 44 games, reached 4,000 rushing yards as a Falcon in fewer games than Robinson. But Turner was signed as a free agent during the 2008 offseason, so Robinson holds the record for homegrown players drafted by the franchise.
Considered by many the best running back in the NFL, Robinson will continue to be a key focal point for Atlanta moving forward. Some of his best games last season came in prime time, and the Falcons are set to begin a three-week stretch of prime-time games on Thursday against Green Bay.
"I love those kinds of games," Robinson said. "That's prime time, so we get to go out there and have fun playing. We have to regroup, get back to it, and go to the Packers and put on the show. But I think it's a blessing for us."
Jack Strand sees first NFL action
After a strong training camp and preseason, during which he endeared himself to the Falcons' fan base, undrafted rookie quarterback Jack Strand made his first appearance in an NFL regular-season game.
The decision drew cheers from the crowd in Atlanta, which was excited to see what the 6-foot-5, 240-pound quarterback could do in a live game. Strand has shown a lot of maturity in his short time with the Falcons, noting throughout the summer that his approach and mindset needed to remain the same even in the midst of shifting circumstances around him.
After the game, Strand continued to express the importance of keeping that mentality and learning from his first time on the field.
"It was a special moment," Strand said. "One that I've been preparing for for a long time. I knew that, going up into the game, I had to be ready to go in if my number was called, and just happened to be. But it's definitely a special moment; one that I'll look back on. Definitely some things I'd like to clean up from it, things that we all like to clean up from it, but things that we'll get better from moving forward."
Strand finished the game with eight completions on 15 pass attempts for 59 yards with no touchdowns and an interception. He also carried the ball twice for 16 yards.
Harold Perkins Jr.'s versatility peaking through
This is a smaller note to end on, but it could have larger ramifications as the season continues. There was a play midway through the first quarter that showed why the Falcons believe Perkins can develop as an off-ball pass rusher and a movable piece on this defense.
On a first-and-15 play at Carolina's 39-yard line, Perkins blitzed through the A gap and bull-rushed Panthers running back Chub Hubbard right into the lap of quarterback Bryce Young. The rush forced Young off his spot and led to an inaccurate pass to the right sideline that might have been completed otherwise.
"I feel like I'm blending in real nice with our defense and our scheme," Perkins said. "Our personnel feels like it fits me a lot. Feels like it fits the players this year, too. So it's been going smooth."
The rookie defender says that the defensive coaches have come to better understand his game after their short time working together, allowing Ulbrich and his staff to find creative ways to use his versatility. According to Next Gen Stats, Perkins rushed the passer seven times on Sunday and logged three quarterback pressures.
Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium during Week 2.