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Game Breakdown: What happened in Falcons vs. Steelers

The main takeaways and observations from Atlanta's first regular season game of the 2026 season.

Sep 13, 2026 at 04:11 PM
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by Will McFadden & Tori McElhaney

PITTSBURGH — After a week of quarterback news and fluctuation, the Atlanta Falcons relied on the run against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Their Week 1 performance, however, was punctuated by penalties, turnovers and possessions without much production.

We take a look back on the organization's first showing of 2026.

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Final score: 20-13, Steelers

Why it's important: The Falcons now start the year 0-1, with a home opener against an NFC South foe on tap.

This game continues the quarterback conversation in Atlanta. Cooper Rush, who was named the starting quarterback Friday when Tua Tagovailoa was ruled out with an oblique injury, went 12 of 22 through the air. He had two interception and touchdown pass on a screen. He was sacked four times and had a passer rating of 51.9.

Not much is known at this point what Tagovailoa's or Penix's availability in Week 2 will be.

Key takeaway: There were too many self-inflicted miscues for the Falcons on Sunday.

Atlanta was penalized seven times in the first half against Pittsburgh, and they made it difficult for any kind of consistent momentum to develop—especially on offense.

There were multiple occasions where Atlanta crossed midfield and seemed destined to put points on the board, but a holding penalty erased any positive yardage and set the team back 10 yards. The Falcons did not score on any drive that included a penalty against them in the first half. They scored a touchdown on their cleanest drive before halftime.

Defense and special teams each had a costly miscue in the first half as well. We'll get to the special teams penalty in the next section. A.J. Terrell's pass interference early in the second quarter gifted the Steelers 37 yards and flipped the field, moving the offense from Pittsburgh's own 37-yard line to the Falcons' 26-yard line. Terrell was in a tough position on the play and seemingly stumbled while trailing Steelers receiver Roman Wilson. Had he not interfered, Wilson could have potentially caught a long touchdown. Still, the miscue led to a Steelers field goal after Atlanta's defense had been playing very well to that point.

In the lead-up to Sunday's game, head coach Kevin Stefanski discussed the importance of playing a clean game and coming out ahead in the turnover margin. Atlanta managed to create a turnover of its own, but gave two away, including a 35-yard pick-six to T.J. Watt early in the fourth quarter. The turnover created a big swing in momentum for the Steelers and contributed to a theme of self-inflicted mistakes in Week 1. The miscues extended to special teams as well. The normally reliable Nick Folk, who was the league's most accurate kicker in each of the last three seasons, missed his first two field goal attempts as a Falcon. There were some things the Falcons can build upon from Sunday, but it was a tough task to overcome both the Steelers and their own setbacks.

Key moment: For the first time as an Atlanta Falcon, Zachariah Branch lined up as the return man. The ball punted to him, he streaked down the sideline. A big gain that would put the Falcons with great field position in a tight game in the second quarter. A holding call on Josh Woods, however, brought the ball back to the spot of the foul.

Not the end of the world, though. The Falcons were up ever so slightly. However, the game tilted when Rush overshot Jahan Dotson. The ball sailed into the waiting arms of Jaquan Brisker. He returned it to the Atlanta 31-yard line, and four plays later, Aaron Rodgers connected with Pat Freiermuth for the touchdown that put the Steelers ahead.

Despite chances, the Falcons never took the lead back.

Standout performance: Who else? Bijan Robinson.

The Falcons' dynamic star was a true workhorse in Pittsburgh. He touched the ball 14 times in the first two quarters, accounting for more than half of the team's 27 offensive plays. He caught all seven passes thrown his way in the first half for 66 yards, including a 23-yard touchdown on a screen.

Robinson picked up right where he left off in the second half, looking fast and decisive in the Falcons' redesigned run scheme. It's no great secret that Atlanta is going to feature Robinson a lot during the 2026 season, and Week 1 provided a look at the variety of ways in which they plan to do it.

The good news for offensive coordinator Tommy Rees is that however they got Robinson the ball, he looked as dangerous as ever with it in his hands.

In total, Robinson touched the ball 29 times on Sunday and gained 173 scrimmage yards. That total was the sixth-most by a Falcon in a season opener all-time.

Number(s) to know:

88 - 87

  • The first number was how many yards the Falcons had of total offense in the first half. Bijan Robinson made up for nearly 50% of said production. The second number is how many yards the Falcons were penalized as a team in the first half.

2

  • This is how many field goals Nick Folk missed in the Falcons' Week 1 season opener. This comes after Folk missed just three field goals total in the last three seasons. It is also how many interceptions Rush threw, as well as how many fumbles Robinson had despite his otherwise standout performance.

23

  • The Steelers converted just three of their 13 third down opportunities, which rounds out to just a 23% conversion rate. Despite the offense's shortcomings, the defense stood tall when they needed to, and were bailed out by some dropped passes by the Steelers in some critical moments. The defense held their opponent under 25% on third down conversions in three games last season. Overall, the defense did enough to keep the game manageable. Za'Darius Smith made his Falcons debut by sacking Aaron Rodgers twice.

Injury updates:

  • DT Da'Shawn Hand sustained a knee injury on Sunday and was ruled out for the remainder of the game during the second quarter.
  • CB A.J. Terrell landed hard after breaking up a pass down the left sideline in the third quarter. He was quickly attended to by trainers and walked off the field with them and into the blue medical tent.
  • RB Chris Lindstrom sustained an injury early in the fourth quarter while attempting to tackle T.J. Watt on his 35-yard interception return. He went into the blue tent and was replaced by Kyle Hinton on the Falcons' next drive. Lindstrom was later ruled out of the game with a concussion and did not return.

Looking forward: The Falcons will return home to Atlanta for Week 2. They'll host the reigning NFC South champions, the Carolina Panthers, inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the team's home opener.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 20.

Game Photos | Week 1 Falcons vs Steelers

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium during Week 1.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Cooper Rush #13 throws the ball during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avieon Terrell #12 during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sydney Brown #29 looks on during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Maason Smith #92 during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #23 and Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 defend during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. #24 and safety Jessie Bates III #3, safety Xavier Watts #31, cornerback Avieon Terrell #12 celebrate during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Maason Smith #92 reacts during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons linebacker Josh Woods #42 during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. #24 blocks during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 and cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. #24 make a tackle during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Cooper Rush #13 and offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 prepare to snap the ball during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons fans in the stands during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 and linebacker Channing Tindall #55 celebrate after a big play during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons linebacker Channing Tindall #55 celebrates during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons players celebrate during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons players celebrate during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Joshua Lavallee/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Joshua Lavallee/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Joshua Lavallee/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 celebrates during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sydney Brown #29 during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Joshua Lavallee/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 makes a tackle during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Joshua Lavallee/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Cooper Rush #13 during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Joshua Lavallee/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive end Samson Ebukam #52 blocks during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Joshua Lavallee/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Maason Smith #92 makes a sack during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 celebrates after a big play during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 runs with the ball during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 defends during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Cooper Rush #13 during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Cooper Rush #13 throws the ball during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 makes a tackle during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Joshua Lavallee/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari #51 during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 and defensive tackle Maason Smith #92 during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons linebacker Channing Tindall #55 during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 returns the ball during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 celebrates with linebacker Daveren Rayner #42 after returning the ball during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 makes a tackle during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons fans during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons fans during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 looks on during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. #24 blocks during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford Jr. #28 celebrates during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons fans during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons linebacker Daveren Rayner #42 and tight end Charlie Woerner #89 make a tackle during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Maason Smith #92 makes a sack during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Joshua Lavallee/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Maason Smith #92 and Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Joshua Lavallee/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sydney Brown #29 makes a tackle during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Joshua Lavallee/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons kicker Nick Folk #6 attempts a field goal during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 returns a punt during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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XXXXX makes a tackle during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Divine Deablo #0 makes a tackle during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 blocks a throw during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford Jr. #28 during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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XXXXX blocks during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive end Samson Ebukam #52 during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sydney Brown #29 during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. #24 makes a tackle during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Joshua Lavallee/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 makes a tackle during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Joshua Lavallee/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Maason Smith #92 reacts during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Joshua Lavallee/Atlanta Falcons)
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Joshua Lavallee/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 returns a punt during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Joshua Lavallee/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 runs with the ball during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs with the ball during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive end Za'Darius Smith #55 makes a sack during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Joshua Lavallee/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive end Za'Darius Smith #55 celebrates a sack during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive end Za'Darius Smith #55 and Atlanta Falcons defensive end Samson Ebukam #52 celebrate a sack during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Joshua Lavallee/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari #51, defensive end Za'Darius Smith #55, defensive end Samson Ebukam #52, and defensive tackle Maason Smith #92 celebrate after a big play during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avieon Terrell #12 during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford Jr. #28 and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Blair #19 celebrate during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford Jr. #28 celebrates during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Joshua Lavallee/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 catches a punt during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Joshua Lavallee/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs with the ball during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Joshua Lavallee/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive end Cameron Thomas #99 makes a tackle during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Joshua Lavallee/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Divine Deablo #0 makes a tackle during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Joshua Lavallee/Atlanta Falcons)
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A general view during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Joshua Lavallee/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 defends during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Joshua Lavallee/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford Jr. #28 makes a tackle during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Joshua Lavallee/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. #56 on the line of scrimmage during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Joshua Lavallee/Atlanta Falcons)
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Joshua Lavallee/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fans cheer during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Nick Folk #6 kicks the ball during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. #56 makes a tackle during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Bralen Trice #48, Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3, and Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 make a tackle during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Josh Woods #42 during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Joshua Lavallee/Atlanta Falcons)
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Joshua Lavallee/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avieon Terrell #12 makes a tackle during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Nick Folk #6 celebrates making a field goal during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Jared Ivey #51 hypes up his teammates during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich hypes up the players during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman LaCale London #94 during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. #56 during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 and cornerback Mike Ford Jr. #28 celebrate during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31, safety Jessie Bates III #3, and outside linebacker Divine Deablo #0 make a tackle during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Za'Darius Smith #55 celebrates a sack during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Za'Darius Smith #55 celebrates his sack with cornerback Avieon Terrell #12 during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 defends during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman LaCale London #94 defends during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman LaCale London #94 makes a tackle during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman LaCale London #94 celebrates a tackle during the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday, September 13, 2026. (Photo by Joshua Lavallee/Atlanta Falcons)
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Joshua Lavallee/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
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