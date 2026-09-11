Falcons Game Report: QB Tua Tagovailoa ruled out of Sunday's game

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa did not participate in practice Friday after being limited in Thursday's practice with an oblique injury. He has officially been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Below is the full injury and game report for the Falcons.
Injury Report — Friday, Sept. 11
Full Participation
- WR Zachariah Branch (hamstring)
- LB Kendal Daniels (Achilles)
- DL Brandon Dorlus (groin)
- DL Da'Shawn Hand (knee)
- OL Kyle Hinton (knee)
- QB Michael Penix Jr. (knee)
- DE Za'Darius Smith (shoulder)
- OT Jawaan Taylor (knee)
Limited Participation
- CB Billy Bowman Jr. (Achilles)
Did Not Participate
- LT Jake Matthews (not injury related — resting player)
- QB Tua Tagovailoa (oblique)
- OT Cameron Williams (ankle)
Game Report — Friday, Sept. 11
Questionable
- DE Za'Darius Smith
Doubtful
- N/A
Out
- QB Tua Tagovailoa
- QB Michael Penix Jr.
- CB Billy Bowman Jr.
- OT Cameron Williams