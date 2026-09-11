NFL Expert Picks: Who will win in Week 1, Falcons or Steelers?

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday to kick off their 2026 regular season.

It's a matchup that holds a lot of intrigue because of the combination of continuity and novelty on both sides, and it's one that much of the country will get to see in the early window of games. Kevin Stefanski will make his regular-season debut as Falcons head coach, while Mike McCarthy will do the same for the Steelers on the opposing sideline.

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Many of the faces in this game are familiar, such as Bijan Robinson and A.J. Terrell for Atlanta and Aaron Rodgers and T.J. Watt for Pittsburgh, but how they look in each team's new approach has yet to be determined. For that reason, much of the focus this week for each group has been internal.

"It's our job to make sure we give our players a plan and then understand as much as it is about your opponent, who you respect and is a great opponent, it's also about you and how you perform," Stefanski said. "How you execute on what you've been working so hard for over the past few months."

The Steelers are reigning AFC North champions and finished with a 10-7 record last season before losing in the wild card round of the postseason. The Falcons finished with an 8-9 record, an identical mark to division rivals Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers, but missed the postseason due to tiebreaker rules.