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Kevin Stefanski details plan for QB position, updates Michael Penix Jr.'s status

The organization named Tua Tagovailoa the starter for the team's Week 1 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Sep 07, 2026 at 11:30 AM
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Tori McElhaney

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons named Tua Tagovailoa the starter for the team's Week 1 showdown against the Steelers up in Pittsburgh this coming weekend.

In his first press conference of the week, head coach Kevin Stefanski detailed not just the reasoning behind the decision, but also the ripple effects off of it. The main piece of news being that Cooper Rush will act as Tagovailoa's backup against the Steelers and Michael Penix Jr. will be inactive.

Stefanski said the evaluation of the quarterbacks was "all-encompassing" and that Tagovailoa's work since April was taken into account for this decision.

"I know preseason games get a lot of attention, and they should," Stefanski said. "But I've gotten to see (Tagovailoa) work really, really hard throughout this entire process of learning a new system, learning his teammates.

"So much of quarterback play comes down to knowing your teammates. You've got to know how this receiver comes out of this break versus that receiver."

Overall, Stefanski said Tagovailoa has "put himself in a position to go be the best version of himself."

As for Penix and his inactive status, Stefanski noted "everyone is on the same page" when it comes to his return-to-play plan.

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Penix was cleared just recently on Aug. 22 to participate in full-team, 11-on-11 work in practice. Stefanski said he is very proud of Penix's progress, but discussed there is a difference between being cleared medically to play versus actually being ready.

"You can get cleared for 11-on-11 or you get cleared for a game, but then you have to be able to do your job," Stefanski explained. "I can think of offensive tackles over the years that sure, they're cleared to play, but are you able to function at the level that you need to function at?"

The Falcons are very cognizant of this distinction.

"This will continue to be something that we work on together with Mike," Stefanski said about Penix's status. "We're all on the same page— myself, our medical staff, Mike, everyone — and everybody feels good about where Mike is heading. He'll continue just to work like crazy, and that's his focus."

Stefanski was asked about the Penix's prognosis moving forward, along with how the Falcons are setting up to handle the starting quarterback decisions in the weeks to come. Stefanski declined to go into much detail in response, stating he wishes not to look too far beyond Week 1 at this point. He said he would not want to speculate about future decisions.

For now, the Falcons' quarterback plan is clear. Tagovailoa will start in Pittsburgh, Rush will back him up and Penix will remain inactive. What happens after Week 1, though, remains unwritten, and Stefanski intends to keep it that way for now.

Photos | Practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Check out the best photos from practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, ramping up to the 2026-2027 Season.

Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich high fives players during the Atlanta Falcons Open Practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, September 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during the Atlanta Falcons Open Practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, September 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during the Atlanta Falcons Open Practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, September 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 during the Atlanta Falcons Open Practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, September 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. #15 during the Atlanta Falcons Open Practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, September 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Goodson #25 during the Atlanta Falcons Open Practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, September 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during the Atlanta Falcons Open Practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, September 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 during the Atlanta Falcons Open Practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, September 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during the Atlanta Falcons Open Practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, September 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Nick Folk #6 during the Atlanta Falcons Open Practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, September 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Samson Ebukam #52 during the Atlanta Falcons Open Practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, September 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during the Atlanta Falcons Open Practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, September 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 during the Atlanta Falcons Open Practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, September 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 during the Atlanta Falcons Open Practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, September 3, 2026. (Photo by Serena Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
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Serena Brown/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during the Atlanta Falcons Open Practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, September 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 and Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. #24 during the Atlanta Falcons Open Practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, September 3, 2026. (Photo by Serena Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
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Serena Brown/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #14 during the Atlanta Falcons Open Practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, September 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during the Atlanta Falcons Open Practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, September 3, 2026. (Photo by Serena Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
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Serena Brown/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 during the Atlanta Falcons Open Practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, September 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper #81 during the Atlanta Falcons Open Practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, September 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during the Atlanta Falcons Open Practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, September 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during the Atlanta Falcons Open Practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, September 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Samson Ebukam #52 during the Atlanta Falcons Open Practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, September 3, 2026. (Photo by Serena Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
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Serena Brown/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during the Atlanta Falcons Open Practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, September 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avieon Terrell #12 and Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 during the Atlanta Falcons Open Practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, September 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during the Atlanta Falcons Open Practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, September 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 during the Atlanta Falcons Open Practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, September 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #23 during the Atlanta Falcons Open Practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, September 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during the Atlanta Falcons Open Practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, September 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3, Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avieon Terrell #12, and Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 during the Atlanta Falcons Open Practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, September 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback C.J. Henderson #26 during the Atlanta Falcons Open Practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, September 3, 2026. (Photo by Serena Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
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Serena Brown/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 during the Atlanta Falcons Open Practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, September 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford Jr. #28 during the Atlanta Falcons Open Practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, September 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Nick Folk #6 during the Atlanta Falcons Open Practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, September 3, 2026. (Photo by Serena Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
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Serena Brown/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 and Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper #81 during the Atlanta Falcons Open Practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, September 3, 2026. (Photo by Serena Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
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Serena Brown/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 and Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper #81 during the Atlanta Falcons Open Practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, September 3, 2026. (Photo by Serena Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
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Serena Brown/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jack Velling #84 and Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper #81 during the Atlanta Falcons Open Practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, September 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. #9 during the Atlanta Falcons Open Practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, September 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. #82 during the Atlanta Falcons Open Practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, September 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. #82 during the Atlanta Falcons Open Practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, September 3, 2026. (Photo by Serena Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
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Serena Brown/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. #82 and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during the Atlanta Falcons Open Practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, September 3, 2026. (Photo by Serena Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
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Serena Brown/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. #82 during the Atlanta Falcons Open Practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, September 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. #82 during the Atlanta Falcons Open Practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, September 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during the Atlanta Falcons Open Practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, September 3, 2026. (Photo by Serena Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
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Serena Brown/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Kevin Stefanski announces captains after the Atlanta Falcons Open Practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, September 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Kevin Stefanski announces captains after the Atlanta Falcons Open Practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, September 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during the Atlanta Falcons Open Practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, September 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons captains are announced after the Atlanta Falcons Open Practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, September 3, 2026. (Photo by Serena Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
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Serena Brown/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons captains are announced after the Atlanta Falcons Open Practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, September 3, 2026. (Photo by Serena Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
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Serena Brown/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during the Atlanta Falcons Open Practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, September 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during the Atlanta Falcons Open Practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, September 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during the Atlanta Falcons Open Practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, September 3, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
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