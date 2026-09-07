Kevin Stefanski details plan for QB position, updates Michael Penix Jr.'s status

Penix was cleared just recently on Aug. 22 to participate in full-team, 11-on-11 work in practice. Stefanski said he is very proud of Penix's progress, but discussed there is a difference between being cleared medically to play versus actually being ready.

"You can get cleared for 11-on-11 or you get cleared for a game, but then you have to be able to do your job," Stefanski explained. "I can think of offensive tackles over the years that sure, they're cleared to play, but are you able to function at the level that you need to function at?"

The Falcons are very cognizant of this distinction.

"This will continue to be something that we work on together with Mike," Stefanski said about Penix's status. "We're all on the same page— myself, our medical staff, Mike, everyone — and everybody feels good about where Mike is heading. He'll continue just to work like crazy, and that's his focus."

Stefanski was asked about the Penix's prognosis moving forward, along with how the Falcons are setting up to handle the starting quarterback decisions in the weeks to come. Stefanski declined to go into much detail in response, stating he wishes not to look too far beyond Week 1 at this point. He said he would not want to speculate about future decisions.