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Bijan Robinson's top 5 moments as an Atlanta Falcon

With Robinson's selection as the No. 3 overall player in the NFL Top 100 list, we look back at some of the best plays and moments of his career.

Sep 02, 2026 at 10:07 AM
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Tori McElhaney

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — It's been a big offseason for Bijan Robinson. The star running back signed a major contract extension this summer that will keep him in Atlanta through the 2030 season. Now, he's ranked the No. 3 overall player in the NFL Top 100.

Robinson is coming off one of the greatest single season performances in all of league history, which earned him First- and Second-Team All-Pro status as well as his second consecutive Pro Bowl nod. He was also a finalist for Offensive Player of the Year.

Robinson broke the Falcons' all-time scrimmage record with 2,298 total yards, which ranked first among all NFL players last season and stands as the 12th-highest single-season total in league history.

His total scrimmage yards came on 366 touches and broke down to 1,478 yards rushing and 820 yards receiving. His 6.3 yards per touch last year are tied with O.J. Simpson's 1975 season and Marshall Faulk's 2001 season as the fifth-best average in league history among players with at least 2,000 scrimmage yards in a single season.

Needless to say, Robinson's 2025 season was one worthy of a No. 3 overall selection in one of the league's most respected lists, seeing as it is voted on by players across the league.

To commemorate and celebrate Robinson, we're looking back at some of the best plays and moments of his career as a Falcon so far. The one draw back to this list being... there are only five spots.

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No. 5: The shot(s) seen 'round the world

Robinson went viral for his elusive juke moves via the Atlanta Falcons' Roof Cam shots. On Oct. 8, 2023, Robinson actively caught a shovel pass behind his back whilst juking a defender for a touchdown.

It's the shot that birthed his legend.

No. 4: Bijan becomes Atlanta's engine against the Panthers

Final stat line: 28 carries | 170 rushing yards | 2 touchdowns | 6.1 yards per carry

No. 3: The first — of many — 100-yard games vs. Green Bay in his rookie year

Final stat line: 19 carries | 124 rushing yards | 6.5 yards per carry average | 48 receiving yards

No. 2: Robinson moves into "the best player in football" territory after exploding in style on Monday Night Football vs. the Buffalo Bills

Final stat line: 19 carries | 170 rushing yards | 1 TD | 8.9 yards per carry average | 6 catches | 68 receiving yards

No. 1: Robinson to the record books against Los Angelas Rams on national stage

Final stat line: 22 carries | 195 rushing yards | 2 TDs | 8.9 yards per carry average | 5 receptions | 34 receiving yards

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