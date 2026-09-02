Bijan Robinson earns No. 3 spot in NFL Top 100 ranking

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — After leading the league in scrimmage yards during the 2025 season, Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson has cemented his reputation across the NFL.

Robinson claimed the No. 3 spot in this year's NFL Top 100 list, a 59-spot jump from where he landed last year. He is the second Falcons player named in the NFL Top 100, joining wide receiver Drake London, who appeared at No. 66. Players' votes determine this ranking, indicating just how much respect Robinson has earned from his peers in his first three seasons.

THE BEST OF BIJAN

The Falcons signed Robinson to a three-year extension this offseason, and he is expected to be a focal point for the offense under new coordinator Tommy Rees. Each offseason, Robinson has worked to improve specific elements of his game. Before the 2025 season began, Robinson aimed to produce more explosive runs and long touchdowns. The results were historic. Robinson scored a 93-yard touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 17, the longest ever by a Falcons running back. He also had an 81-yard house call on a carry against the Buffalo Bills in Week 6. Three of the four longest plays of Robinson's career happened last season.

Under Rees and new head coach Kevin Stefanski, the Falcons are expected to evolve their offense. With Bill Callahan in place as the team's offensive line coach, Atlanta could incorporate more gap and power elements in its run scheme, which has been an outside-zone approach thus far in Robinson's time with the team. In addition to what he can do on the ground, Robinson has also developed as a receiver in his first three seasons. In 2026, he's excited by what he sees as a more diverse screen package from Rees.

"We've been doing the same kind of screen the past year, which has been effective," Robinson said. "I love us having to add more screens, and screens that can go across the play. There are just so many things that we can do with that scheme."