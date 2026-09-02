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Bijan Robinson earns No. 3 spot in NFL Top 100 ranking

Robinson led the NFL in scrimmage yards last season and is one of the most electric playmakers in the league.

Sep 02, 2026 at 10:01 AM
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Will McFadden

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — After leading the league in scrimmage yards during the 2025 season, Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson has cemented his reputation across the NFL.

Robinson claimed the No. 3 spot in this year's NFL Top 100 list, a 59-spot jump from where he landed last year.  He is the second Falcons player named in the NFL Top 100, joining wide receiver Drake London, who appeared at No. 66. Players' votes determine this ranking, indicating just how much respect Robinson has earned from his peers in his first three seasons.

THE BEST OF BIJAN

The Falcons signed Robinson to a three-year extension this offseason, and he is expected to be a focal point for the offense under new coordinator Tommy Rees. Each offseason, Robinson has worked to improve specific elements of his game. Before the 2025 season began, Robinson aimed to produce more explosive runs and long touchdowns. The results were historic. Robinson scored a 93-yard touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 17, the longest ever by a Falcons running back. He also had an 81-yard house call on a carry against the Buffalo Bills in Week 6. Three of the four longest plays of Robinson's career happened last season.

Under Rees and new head coach Kevin Stefanski, the Falcons are expected to evolve their offense. With Bill Callahan in place as the team's offensive line coach, Atlanta could incorporate more gap and power elements in its run scheme, which has been an outside-zone approach thus far in Robinson's time with the team. In addition to what he can do on the ground, Robinson has also developed as a receiver in his first three seasons. In 2026, he's excited by what he sees as a more diverse screen package from Rees.

"We've been doing the same kind of screen the past year, which has been effective," Robinson said. "I love us having to add more screens, and screens that can go across the play. There are just so many things that we can do with that scheme."

Since he entered the league as the No. 8 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Robinson has forced more missed tackles than any other player. According to Next Gen Stats, he has made a defender miss 243 times, which puts him just ahead of Derrick Henry, who has 231 missed tackles forced.

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During the 2025 season, Robinson gained 2,298 scrimmage yards, which is the 12th-best single-season total in NFL history. He topped 100 scrimmage yards in 11 of Atlanta's 17 games and had seven games in which he gained more than 150 total yards. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Robinson's two best yardage games also happened to be the ones with his two longest touchdown runs. In Week 6 against the Bills, Robinson gained 238 total yards. In Week 17 against the Rams, he had 229 yards.

Robinson did not play in any preseason games for the Falcons, but he looked sharp in practices throughout training camp. With some additional wrinkles expected on offense, Robinson should once again continue to be one of the most dangerous weapons in the league.

Photos | Bijan Robinson Extended

The Atlanta Falcons extend Bijan Robinson's contract through 2030. Take a look at some of our favorite images and relive some of his best moments in Atlanta.

The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson poses for photos during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 poses for a polaroid during Creative Days in Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Emily Hendrix/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during Creative Days in Ticketmaster Studios at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 walks back to the locker room after warm ups before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs out before the Week 1 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 10, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
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Alex Slitz/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 1 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 10, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
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Alex Slitz/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs the ball during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, September 10, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
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Alex Slitz/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 interacts with fans after the Week 1 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 10, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
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Alex Slitz/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Atlanta Falcons)
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Raj Mehta/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs in for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates with offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 after a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 walks out to warmups before the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 attempts a catch during the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 carries the ball during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 after the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 carries the ball during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Scenes from the Bijan Robinson feature filmed in Austin, Texas on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 poses for a photo during 2024 Creative Days at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. On Monday, June 10, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 and wide receiver Drake London #5 pose for a photo during 2024 Creative Days at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. On Monday, June 10, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 poses for a photo during 2024 Creative Days at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. On Monday, June 10, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 poses for a photo during 2024 Creative Days at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. On Monday, June 10, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 signs autographs during the AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Seckinger High School in Buford, Georgia on Saturday, July 27, 2024. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7's hat as he arrives before the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 9, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice during 2024 AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, August 21, 2024. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 and Glen Powell on the sideline before the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 8, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the first quarter of the Week 1 Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 8, 2024. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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AJ Reynolds/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 stands during the anthem during the Week 2 Game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Monday, September 16, 2024. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the Week 2 Game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelpha, Pennsylvania on Monday, September 16, 2024. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 walks out to warm ups before the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 29, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during the anthem before the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 29, 2024. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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AJ Reynolds/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 carries the ball during the Week 4 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 29, 2024. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brennan Asplen/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the Week 5 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, October 3, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 after the Week 5 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, October 3, 2024. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Steven Burroughs/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 high fives fans after the Week 5 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, October 3, 2024. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Steven Burroughs/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates after rushing for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, October 13, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the third quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, October 13, 2024. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 7 Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 20, 2024. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)
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Kevin Liles/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 7 Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 20, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 7 Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 20, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 7 Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 20, 2024. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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AJ Reynolds/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores touchdown during the Week 7 Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 20, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 makes a one-handed catch during the Week 7 Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 20, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 prior to the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 27, 2024. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brennan Asplen/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins #18 hands off to running back Bijan Robinson #7 during the second quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 27, 2024. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the second quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 27, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the third quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 27, 2024. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brennan Asplen/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs for a touchdown during the third quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 27, 2024. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs for a touchdown during the third quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 27, 2024. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brennan Asplen/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates after a touchdown during the third quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 27, 2024. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brennan Asplen/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the Week 9 Game against the Dallas Cowboys at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 3, 2024. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 and Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris in the locker room after the Week 9 Game against the Dallas Cowboys at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 3, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 and running back Tyler Allgeier #25 prior to the Week 10 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, November 10, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates after a touchdown during the second quarter of the Week 10 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, November 10, 2024. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the third quarter of the Week 10 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, November 10, 2024. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes for a touchdown during the third quarter of the Week 10 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, November 10, 2024. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates after a touchdown during the third quarter of the Week 10 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, November 10, 2024. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates after a touchdown during the third quarter of the Week 10 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, November 10, 2024. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during the Week 11 Game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Sunday, November 17, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 prepares in the locker room before the Week 13 Game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 1, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 13 Game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 1, 2024. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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AJ Reynolds/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 reacts after a touchdown during the third quarter of the Week 14 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Sunday, December 8, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 arrives before the Week 15 Game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Monday, December 16, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7, Atlanta Falcons tackle Kaleb McGary #76, Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63, Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67, Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65, Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70, Atlanta Falcons tight end Charlie Woerner #89, Atlanta Falcons offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford, Atlanta Falcons offensive line assistant Shawn Flaherty and Atlanta Falcons running backs coach Michael Pitre after the Week 15 Game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Monday, December 16, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 touchdown and celebration during the Week 16 game against the New York Giants at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, December 22, 2024. (Photo by Steven Burroughs/Atlanta Falcons)
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Steven Burroughs/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 16 Game against the New York Giants at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 22, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 16 Game against the New York Giants at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 22, 2024. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the Week 16 Game against the New York Giants at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 22, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 16 Game against the New York Giants at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 22, 2024. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
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Matthew Grimes/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 17 Game against the Washington Commanders at Commanders Field in Greater Landover, Maryland on Sunday, December 29, 2024. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
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Shanna Lockwood/© 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 poses for a portrait at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, May 6, 2025. (Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 poses for a portrait at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, May 6, 2025. (Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7poses for a photo during 2025 Creative Days at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. On Monday, June 9, 2025. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 signs autographs during 2025 AT&T Training Camp at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. On Thursday, July 24, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Nathan Carter #38 scores a touchdown during the Preseason Game against the Tennessee Titans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 15, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during practice at AT&T Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, August 18, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 speaks during the Week 1 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 7, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 4 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, September 28, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 6 Game against the Buffalo Bills at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Monday, October 13, 2025. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)
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Kevin Liles/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 6 Game against the Buffalo Bills at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Monday, October 13, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 6 Game against the Buffalo Bills at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Monday, October 13, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, October 19, 2025. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, October 19, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 and Christian McCaffery the Week 7 Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Sunday, October 19, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 before the Week 10 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Olympic Stadium in Berlin, Germany on Sunday, November 9, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs out of the tunnel before the Week 11 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 16, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the Week 11 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 16, 2025. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs for a touchdown during the third quarter of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, November 30, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates after a touchdown during the third quarter of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, November 30, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 huddles before the Week 14 Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 7, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs the ball during the Week 15 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Thursday, December 11, 2025. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mitch Martin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 thanks fans during the Week 15 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Thursday, December 11, 2025. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Mitch Martin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 greets fans after the Week 16 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, December 21, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 17 Game against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Monday, December 29, 2025. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the Week 17 Game against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Monday, December 29, 2025. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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AJ Reynolds/© 2025 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 poses for a photo in the new uniform at PC&E Studio in Atlanta, Ga. On Thursday, March 5th, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 poses for a photo during 2026 Creative Days at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, June 15, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 poses for a photo during 2026 Creative Days at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, June 15, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 poses for a photo during 2026 Creative Days at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, June 15, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 poses for a photo during 2026 Creative Days at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, June 15, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 poses for a photo during 2026 Creative Days at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Monday, June 15, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
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