Bijan Robinson excited by Falcons' offensive designs

So far in training camp, Robinson has noticed an emphasis on helping Atlanta's running backs reach the second level where they can be most effective. That is how most big runs begin.

"We have a lot of different variations," Robinson said. "But, for me, it's to create space for yourself. He does a really good job of being intentional in trying to get us to the second level as fast as possible because when we get to the second level, I feel like that's where we're super dangerous as runners."

Robinson and the rest of the Falcons' backfield should benefit from a penetrating approach oriented around getting them into second-level space quickly. Rushing yards over expectation is a Next Gen Stat that can account for a running back's individual effort and success on a play, as it removes what an average back would be expected to gain based on the blocking.

Last season, Robinson had 32 plays where he gained at least 5 yards more than what was expected based on the blocking in front of him, which ranked fourth among all backs. He had 13 plays where he gained at least 10 more yards than expected, which was tied for fourth. Those numbers support what Robinson proclaimed and what Falcons fans have witnessed: Few players are as difficult to pin down in space.

That's why Rees, Callahan and the rest of the Falcons' offensive staff are finding ways to create room for Robinson to run. Organizing blocks to create second-level freedom isn't the only way to do that, either.

"A couple new screens," Robinson explained. "We've been doing the same kind of screen the past year, which has been effective. I love us having to add more screens, and screens that can go across the play. There are just so many things that we can do with that scheme."