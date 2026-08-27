Bijan Robinson excited by Falcons' offensive designs

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — There will be a lot that's different about the Atlanta Falcons' offense under coordinator Tommy Rees, including fresh ways to utilize their most dynamic weapon, running back Bijan Robinson.
With new offensive line coach Bill Callahan in place, the Falcons could increase their number of gap- and power-style run plays, an added wrinkle to complement the outside zone scheme that has been their bread and butter in recent seasons. And while Robinson led the NFL in scrimmage yards last season, he also had more outside runs than any other player.
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ESPN NFL Analyst Ben Solak explained on the Atlanta Falcons Podcast Network last season the benefits of the north-south approach.
"Big explosive runs are the result of good interior blocking that gets a running back to the third level vertically," Solak said. "We don't waste time going horizontal, letting the defense figure out what's happened. No, we're on you, quick. We're upfield on you, now. That's how you get flat-footed safeties. That's how you still get corners who are still looking at receivers. Now, you can actually get that big, explosive run."
Robinson had the longest rushing touchdown in the league in 2026, taking off for 93 yards against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 17. The play was a clear showcase of Robinson's talents and provided a look at just how dangerous he can be when going downhill.
So far in training camp, Robinson has noticed an emphasis on helping Atlanta's running backs reach the second level where they can be most effective. That is how most big runs begin.
"We have a lot of different variations," Robinson said. "But, for me, it's to create space for yourself. He does a really good job of being intentional in trying to get us to the second level as fast as possible because when we get to the second level, I feel like that's where we're super dangerous as runners."
Robinson and the rest of the Falcons' backfield should benefit from a penetrating approach oriented around getting them into second-level space quickly. Rushing yards over expectation is a Next Gen Stat that can account for a running back's individual effort and success on a play, as it removes what an average back would be expected to gain based on the blocking.
Last season, Robinson had 32 plays where he gained at least 5 yards more than what was expected based on the blocking in front of him, which ranked fourth among all backs. He had 13 plays where he gained at least 10 more yards than expected, which was tied for fourth. Those numbers support what Robinson proclaimed and what Falcons fans have witnessed: Few players are as difficult to pin down in space.
That's why Rees, Callahan and the rest of the Falcons' offensive staff are finding ways to create room for Robinson to run. Organizing blocks to create second-level freedom isn't the only way to do that, either.
"A couple new screens," Robinson explained. "We've been doing the same kind of screen the past year, which has been effective. I love us having to add more screens, and screens that can go across the play. There are just so many things that we can do with that scheme."
Per Next Gen Stats, Robinson led all running backs with 20 receptions on screens in 2025. He gained 103 total yards on those screens, which ranked fifth, but had 196 yards after catch, which ranked first. When executed effectively, the screen game is a proven way to get dynamic playmakers in space with blockers in front, but even if those blockers don't provide a perfect path, Robinson can do the rest.
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Last year, the Cleveland Browns picked up the second-most yards of any team in the NFL on screens. Their 413 yards on such plays are a testament to Rees and head coach Kevin Stefanski's aptitude at deploying them effectively, and while Callahan was on Stefanski's staff with the Browns from 2020-23, Cleveland ranked fourth in expected points added per target on screens.
In Robinson, they have a player who is as good as any at picking up yards outside of the design of a play. Combining that with an intentional design that has a proven track record should bear fruit for the Falcons. And that's only the beginning.
"Thing I like about Tommy, man, is if he sees something work, he's going to add it," Robinson said. "If he sees another team do it really well, shoot, we'll add that, too. We have the players that can execute the plays and make it all work."