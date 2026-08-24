Falcons using final week of preseason to get feel for regular-season schedule

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The week leading into the Atlanta Falcons' preseason finale against the Miami Dolphins won't resemble the ones that came before.

"We'll be into our regular-season work," Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday. "So, for instance, today is Wednesday to us and our players. I want them to get a feel for what the meetings are like during the regular season, what the practice schedule is like."

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Ahead of their third-and-final preseason contest, the Falcons will work through a typical game week. Before Stefanski's first regular season as Atlanta's head coach, this provides an important test run to identify any potential changes and give players an idea of what to expect.

It's an all-systems check before the plane takes off.

"The challenge for all of us—players and coaches—this week is the game plan aspect of it, making sure the dress rehearsal for opponent scouting procedures is where we want it," Stefanski said. "Coach [Jeff] Ulbrich, Coach [Tommy] Rees, Coach [Craig] Auckerman are working very hard to make sure the players are feeling a game-plan week this week."

Unlike in the offseason program, training camp and preseason, where each unit's playbook installs are a consistent drip over the course of weeks and months, in-season game plans come together quickly.

Typically, teams begin earnestly preparing for their next opponent on Wednesdays of game week. Players attend team and position-group meetings where new plays, formations or personnel groupings are installed for the upcoming matchup. Then, the team conducts walkthroughs to reinforce those installs and discuss specific coaching nuances before ultimately running them later in practice.

That is what Falcons players can expect ahead of Friday night's game against Miami.

"We'll give them some game plan stuff on Miami, do some work on Miami," Stefanski said. "Now, there's a bunch of stuff that you'll install on offense, defense and special teams for this game that you won't show in this game, but I want the guys to get used to, 'Hey, here's a game plan; here's a new concept; here's a new pressure; here's a new pressure that we're running. We're going to practice it the next few days.' Just get into the rhythm of that's what happens in the season."

Atlanta's starters did not play in the second preseason game after receiving extensive work in joint practices against the Indianapolis Colts. In the third preseason game, however, Stefanski said starters will suit up and play.

Whether or not Michael Penix Jr. will be among those who play against the Dolphins remains to be seen. The third-year quarterback has been fully cleared to begin 11-on-11 work for the first time this season after a season-ending knee injury last fall, and the team will monitor how his body responds this week in practice.

"Mike takes great comfort in knowing he's done everything in his power to get his body ready, and now we'll just continue along in the process," Stefanski said. "Again, this is Day 1 of 11-on-11 for him, first time being out there in the team drills. We'll get through today. We'll check in, see how he's feeling, and then have a plan for tomorrow."

With roster cutdowns looming on August 30, the third week of preseason is a final evaluation opportunity for coaches around the league. Stefanski and his staff are also using it as a dry run for the rhythms of a regular practice week.