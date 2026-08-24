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Falcons Camp Report: Recapping Michael Penix Jr.'s return to full-team work

Penix split time with Tua Tagovailoa throughout all reps with the first-team offense

Aug 24, 2026 at 05:06 PM
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Tori McElhaney

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — For the first time in his road to recovery from a season-ending knee injury last season, Michael Penix Jr. participated in full-team work during Monday's practice.

Though Penix had been cleared to do just about everything aside from 11-on-11 work up to this point, this was still a major milestone for Penix in his personal recovery as well as a key development in the Falcons' quarterback competition.

"11-on-11 is the closest approximation to football. Those preseason games are games and they're keeping score. But, certainly 11-on-11 is the closest thing that we have to what we do in the fall," Kevin Stefanski said. "This is a big step for Mike, and he's excited for it."

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Through a few team periods, Penix and Tagovailoa rotated in with the first-team offense. By my count, Penix got an extra three or so plays of 11-on-11, running with the 1s and 2s through the first team period, but beyond that reps were very even as the practice neared its end.

In the first team period of the day, Penix rotated in with the 2s after Tagovailoa finished his five players with the 1s (all but one of those plays a handoff to Bijan Robinson).

Penix was pressured a little through his first couple drop backs, scrambling out of the pocket on the third play and running towards the sideline. With the first-team offensive line rotating in shortly thereafter, Penix was able to hit Drake London over the middle for a nice gain. The team followed that up with a jet sweep via Zachariah Branch.

The highlight of the entire day, however, came in the next team period, when Tagovailoa and Penix each had six plays a piece with the first team before the offensive and defensive units split to end practice on an install/walk through session.

Tagovailoa had just one attempt through the six plays, an incompletion to London. He scrambled on two drop backs, and handed the ball off three times.

Penix went 3-for-4 when he rotated in with the first team, hitting Kyle Pitts over the middle, and then checking it down to Pitts a couple plays later.

He handed the ball off twice in the period, and tried to hit Jahan Dotson deep as the receiver raced to the left sideline, but didn't connect.

Penix's best throw — and arguably the best moment of the day — ended the session as Penix layered a nice ball over A.J. Terrell to hit London right in stride.

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After practice, Dotson said it was nice to see Penix out there during the full team periods. He praised his professionalism, command of the huddle and arm talent.

"He can truly make every single throw on the field," Dotson said.

With Week 1 on the horizon, Stefanski and his offensive staff have decisions to make about who gets the nod as the team's starting quarterback — Penix or Tagovailoa.

For Stefanski and Co., though, he says the Falcons are not quite there yet.

"I really have to stay in the moment on this one, stay in the process and worry about that this is Mike's first 11-on-11 day," Stefanski explained, "so lets see how he feels after today."

This also includes the plan for whether or not Penix will play in Friday evening's final preseason game against the Miami Dolphins. Stefanski said the coaching staff will have a more concrete plan in place for just who will play, and for how long, later in the week. Starters are expected to get reps in Friday's game.

Still, Stefanski feels that Penix is exactly where he needs to be. The future, the head coach said, will come soon enough, but he's not going to be the one to rush it.

"I think Mike takes great comfort in knowing he's done everything in his power to get his body ready. Now, we will just continue along on the process," Stefanski said. "This is Day 1 of 11-on-11 for him. First time being out there in the team drills. We'll get through today and then check in and see how he's feeling and make a plan for tomorrow."

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Notes and observations from practice

Roll call: CB Aveion Terrell returned to practice, but he was not see participating in team periods.

DE Bralen Trice and DL LaCale London returned to the fold in varying capacities after working through injuries the last couple weeks. Trice was seen rotating in during team periods, wearing a non-contact yellow jersey.

DL Da'Shawn Hand and OL Kyle Hinton — the latter of whom left Saturday's game with trainers in the second quarter of the game — did not practice.

Newly signed edge rusher Za'Darius Smith participated in individual drills and was present with a helmet, but he has not taken any team reps yet as he continues his acclimation period.

Safety Jessie Bates III continued to not participate in team periods, as S DeMarcco Hellams continued to run in his stead alongside S Xavier Watts.

Competition reigns at ILB: Both Kendal Daniels and Harold Perkins Jr. received looks alongside Divine Deablo with the starting defensive lineup. It seemed to be a pretty nice split of work between the two.

A centerfold note: For much of the latter team period, Corey Levin took the starting center reps sandwiched between Chris Lindstrom and Matthew Bergeron. However, when the team went back to the starters during the walk through portion at the end of practice, Ryan Neuzil returned with the starters.

Goodson with a good opportunity: After a standout performance in last Saturday's second preseason game, RB Tyler Goodson is fighting for a spot on the 53-man roster. And it would seem the Falcons are trying to highlight value to that endeavor.

During the team's special teams period focusing on kickoff return, Goodson partnered with Brian Robinson Jr. as the return men. Olamide Zaccheaus and Dylan Drummond rotated in, but Goodson and Robinson Jr. took the first reps.

Branch worked primarily as the first return man up during the punting special teams period.

Game Photos | Preseason Week 2 Falcons at Colts

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium during Preseason Week 2.

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 lines up during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 lines up during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Devonnsha Maxwell #73 lines up during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Devonnsha Maxwell #73 lines up during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Devonnsha Maxwell #73 rushes the quarterback during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Devonnsha Maxwell #73 rushes the quarterback during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 makes a tackle during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 makes a tackle during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 runs down field during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 runs down field during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 makes a catch during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 makes a catch during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Cooper Rush #13 throws a pass during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Cooper Rush #13 throws a pass during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Goodson #25 rushes during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Goodson #25 rushes during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Goodson #25 rushes during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Goodson #25 rushes during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Nick Folk #6 kicks a field goal during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons kicker Nick Folk #6 kicks a field goal during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

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Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Goodson #25 returns a kick during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Goodson #25 returns a kick during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Goodson #25 reacts after returning a kick during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Goodson #25 reacts after returning a kick during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Nick Muse #87 runs after a catch during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons tight end Nick Muse #87 runs after a catch during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Nick Muse #87 reacts after a catch during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons tight end Nick Muse #87 reacts after a catch during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Kevin Stefanski looks on during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Kevin Stefanski looks on during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Goodson #25 runs for a touchdown during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Goodson #25 runs for a touchdown during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Goodson #25 runs for a touchdown during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Goodson #25 runs for a touchdown during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Goodson #25 runs for a touchdown during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Goodson #25 runs for a touchdown during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Josh Woods #46 reacts during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons linebacker Josh Woods #46 reacts during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Goodson #25 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Goodson #25 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Goodson #25 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Goodson #25 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts after a touchdown by running back Tyler Goodson #25 during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts after a touchdown by running back Tyler Goodson #25 during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Goodson #25 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Goodson #25 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sydney Brown #29 makes a tackle during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sydney Brown #29 makes a tackle during the first quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Cooper Rush #13 looks to pass during the first half of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Cooper Rush #13 looks to pass during the first half of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Blair #19 lines up during the first half of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Blair #19 lines up during the first half of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Blair #19 reacts after a catch during the first half of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Blair #19 reacts after a catch during the first half of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Vinny Anthony II #86 runs after a catch during the first half of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Vinny Anthony II #86 runs after a catch during the first half of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Vinny Anthony II #86 reacts after a catch during the first half of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Vinny Anthony II #86 reacts after a catch during the first half of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Offensive huddle during the first half of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Offensive huddle during the first half of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Cooper Rush #13 prepares to take a snap during the first half of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Cooper Rush #13 prepares to take a snap during the first half of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Nathan Carter #38 reacts after a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Nathan Carter #38 reacts after a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Nick Folk #6 prepares to kick a PAT during the first half of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons kicker Nick Folk #6 prepares to kick a PAT during the first half of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Dylan Drummond #80 reacts during the first half of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Dylan Drummond #80 reacts during the first half of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Josh Woods #46 runs up field during the first half of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons linebacker Josh Woods #46 runs up field during the first half of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Carlos Allen Jr. #79 reacts after a tackle during the first half of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Carlos Allen Jr. #79 reacts after a tackle during the first half of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Carlos Allen Jr. #79 reacts after a tackle during the first half of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Carlos Allen Jr. #79 reacts after a tackle during the first half of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Josh Woods #46 defends during the first half of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons linebacker Josh Woods #46 defends during the first half of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Dylan Drummond #80 runs after a catch during the first half of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Dylan Drummond #80 runs after a catch during the first half of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jack Velling #84 catches a pass during the first half of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons tight end Jack Velling #84 catches a pass during the first half of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Jack Strand #18 runs with the ball during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Jack Strand #18 runs with the ball during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cash Jones #32 runs for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Cash Jones #32 runs for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cash Jones #32 scores a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Cash Jones #32 scores a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cash Jones #32 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Cash Jones #32 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Josh Woods #46 reacts after a hit during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons linebacker Josh Woods #46 reacts after a hit during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Josh Woods #46 reacts after a hit during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons linebacker Josh Woods #46 reacts after a hit during the second quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Jack Strand #18 runs for a touchdown during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Jack Strand #18 runs for a touchdown during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Jack Strand #18 runs for a touchdown during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Jack Strand #18 runs for a touchdown during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Jack Strand #18 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Jack Strand #18 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Jack Strand #18 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Jack Strand #18 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Nick Folk #6 kicks a PAT during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons kicker Nick Folk #6 kicks a PAT during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Cobee Bryant #37 and cornerback Darren Hall #41 line up during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback Cobee Bryant #37 and cornerback Darren Hall #41 line up during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Christian Harris #45 reacts after a tackle during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons linebacker Christian Harris #45 reacts after a tackle during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Beaux Collins #88 catches a pass during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Beaux Collins #88 catches a pass during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Beaux Collins #88 catches a pass during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Beaux Collins #88 catches a pass during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Beaux Collins #88 reacts after catching a pass during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Beaux Collins #88 reacts after catching a pass during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Jack Strand #18 prepares to take a snap during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Jack Strand #18 prepares to take a snap during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Jack Strand #18 prepares to take a snap during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Jack Strand #18 prepares to take a snap during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Keshawn Banks #59 lines up during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive end Keshawn Banks #59 lines up during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Jack Strand #18 throws a pass during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Jack Strand #18 throws a pass during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Jack Strand #18 runs with the ball during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons quarterback Jack Strand #18 runs with the ball during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Cam Sample #69 sacks the quarterback during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive end Cam Sample #69 sacks the quarterback during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Cam Sample #69 reacts after a sack during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive end Cam Sample #69 reacts after a sack during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons center James Brockermeyer #66, guard Kam Dewberry #61, and offensive lineman Andrew Stueber #74 line up during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons center James Brockermeyer #66, guard Kam Dewberry #61, and offensive lineman Andrew Stueber #74 line up during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cash Jones #32 rushes during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Cash Jones #32 rushes during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cash Jones #32 rushes during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Cash Jones #32 rushes during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cash Jones #32 rushes during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons running back Cash Jones #32 rushes during the third quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Chris Williams #93 sacks the quarterback during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Chris Williams #93 sacks the quarterback during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Chris Williams #93 celebrates after a sack during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Chris Williams #93 celebrates after a sack during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Nick Muse #87 makes a tackle during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons tight end Nick Muse #87 makes a tackle during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Nick Muse #87 reacts after making a tackle during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons tight end Nick Muse #87 reacts after making a tackle during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford Jr. #28 defends during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford Jr. #28 defends during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford Jr. #28 defends during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford Jr. #28 defends during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford Jr. #28 makes a hit during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford Jr. #28 makes a hit during the fourth quarter of the Preseason Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, August 22, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
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