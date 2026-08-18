Atlanta Falcons depth chart for second preseason game vs. Indianapolis Colts

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have released their unofficial depth chart ahead of the team's second preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts this weekend. The Colts will host the Falcons this week for two joint practices on Wednesday and Thursday before the game Saturday.
Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET inside Lucas Oil Stadium.
Head coach Kevin Stefanski said during his Monday morning press conference that the plan is for starters to get the bulk of the reps in both days of joint practices. Starters will not play in the game, Stefanski confirmed.
There are a couple changes to the depth chart from the first week of the preseason last week. Jawaan Taylor has had his injured player designation removed and he has been elevated to the starting right tackle slot.
Pro Bowl edge rusher Za'Darius Smith has been added to the team's depth chart after signing with the team Tuesday.
As a reminder, the Falcons have designated players with injuries, placing them at the end of the depth chart pecking order. These players — Michael Penix Jr. included — have been identified with an asterisk (*).
OFFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|Reserve
|Reserve
|Reserve
|WR
|Drake London
|Chris Blair
|Antwane Wells Jr.
|Beaux Collins
|LT
|Jake Matthews
|Wanya Morris
|Riley Mahlman
|LG
|Matthew Bergeron
|Kyle Hinton
|Andrew Stueber
|C
|Ryan Neuzil
|Corey Levin
|James Brockermeyer
|RG
|Chris Lindstrom
|Kam Dewberry
|Jaeden Roberts
|RT
|Jawaan Taylor
|Michael Jerrell
|Brandon Walton
|Ethan Onianwa
|TE
|Kyle Pitts
|Austin Hooper
|Jack Velling
|TE
|Charlie Woerner
|Joshua Simon
|Nick Muse
|RB
|Bijan Robinson
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|Tyler Goodson
|Nathan Carter
|Cash Jones
|Trey Sermon
|QB
|Tua Tagovailoa
|Cooper Rush
|Jack Strand
|*Michael Penix Jr.
|WR
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|Zachariah Branch
|Vinny Anthony II
|WR
|Jahan Dotson
|Dylan Drummond
|Keelan Marion
*Injured player
DEFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|Reserve
|Reserve
|DE
|Cameron Thomas
|Azeez Ojulari
|James Pearce Jr.
|Keshawn Banks
|Za'Darius Smith
|DL
|Maason Smith
|Zach Harrison
|DL
|Da'Shawn Hand
|Devonnsha Maxwell
|Marlon Tuipulotu
|DL
|LaCale London
|Chris Williams
|Carlos Allen Jr.
|DE
|Brandon Dorlus
|Samson Ebukam
|Bralen Trice
|Cam Sample
|ILB
|Divine Deablo
|Kendal Daniels
|Josh Woods
|Channing Tindall
|ILB
|Christian Harris
|Harold Perkins Jr.
|JD Bertrand
|Daveren Rayner
|CB
|A.J. Terrell Jr.
|C.J. Henderson
|Cobee Bryant
|Jammie Robinson
|S
|Jessie Bates III
|DeMarcco Hellams
|Darren Hall
|Keidron Smith
|S
|Xavier Watts
|Sydney Brown
|Natrone Brooks
|CB
|Mike Hughes
|Clark Phillips III
|C.J. Henderson
|Malcolm Dewalt IV
|Nickel
|Darnay Holmes
|Avieon Terrell
|A.J. Woods
|Mike Ford Jr.
SPECIAL TEAMS
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|Reserve
|K
|Nick Folk
|P
|Jake Bailey
|LS
|Liam McCullough
|KR
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|Tyler Goodson
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|Zachariah Branch
|PR
|Zachariah Branch
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|Dylan Drummond
|Jahan Dotson
Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium during Preseason Week 1.