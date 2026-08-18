 Skip to main content

Depth Chart

Presented by

Atlanta Falcons depth chart for second preseason game vs. Indianapolis Colts

The Falcons travel to Indianapolis this week to face the Colts in joint practices.

Aug 18, 2026 at 03:29 PM
Author Image
Tori McElhaney

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have released their unofficial depth chart ahead of the team's second preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts this weekend. The Colts will host the Falcons this week for two joint practices on Wednesday and Thursday before the game Saturday.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET inside Lucas Oil Stadium.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said during his Monday morning press conference that the plan is for starters to get the bulk of the reps in both days of joint practices. Starters will not play in the game, Stefanski confirmed.

RELATED: Team prepares for joint practices in Indy

There are a couple changes to the depth chart from the first week of the preseason last week. Jawaan Taylor has had his injured player designation removed and he has been elevated to the starting right tackle slot.

Pro Bowl edge rusher Za'Darius Smith has been added to the team's depth chart after signing with the team Tuesday.

As a reminder, the Falcons have designated players with injuries, placing them at the end of the depth chart pecking order. These players — Michael Penix Jr. included — have been identified with an asterisk (*).

Depth-Chart_16x9-PS2

Related Links

OFFENSE

PositionStarterBackupReserveReserveReserveReserve
WRDrake LondonChris BlairAntwane Wells Jr.Beaux Collins
LTJake MatthewsWanya MorrisRiley Mahlman
LGMatthew BergeronKyle HintonAndrew Stueber
CRyan NeuzilCorey LevinJames Brockermeyer
RGChris LindstromKam DewberryJaeden Roberts
RTJawaan TaylorMichael JerrellBrandon WaltonEthan Onianwa
TEKyle PittsAustin HooperJack Velling
TECharlie WoernerJoshua SimonNick Muse
RBBijan RobinsonBrian Robinson Jr.Tyler GoodsonNathan CarterCash JonesTrey Sermon
QBTua TagovailoaCooper RushJack Strand*Michael Penix Jr.
WROlamide ZaccheausZachariah BranchVinny Anthony II
WRJahan DotsonDylan DrummondKeelan Marion

*Injured player

DEFENSE

PositionStarterBackupReserveReserveReserve
DECameron ThomasAzeez OjulariJames Pearce Jr.Keshawn BanksZa'Darius Smith
DLMaason SmithZach Harrison
DLDa'Shawn HandDevonnsha MaxwellMarlon Tuipulotu
DLLaCale LondonChris WilliamsCarlos Allen Jr.
DEBrandon DorlusSamson EbukamBralen TriceCam Sample
ILBDivine DeabloKendal DanielsJosh WoodsChanning Tindall
ILBChristian HarrisHarold Perkins Jr.JD BertrandDaveren Rayner
CBA.J. Terrell Jr.C.J. HendersonCobee BryantJammie Robinson
SJessie Bates IIIDeMarcco HellamsDarren HallKeidron Smith
SXavier WattsSydney BrownNatrone Brooks
CBMike HughesClark Phillips IIIC.J. HendersonMalcolm Dewalt IV
NickelDarnay HolmesAvieon TerrellA.J. WoodsMike Ford Jr.

SPECIAL TEAMS

PositionStarterBackupReserveReserve
KNick Folk
PJake Bailey
LSLiam McCullough
KRBrian Robinson Jr.Tyler GoodsonOlamide ZaccheausZachariah Branch
PRZachariah BranchOlamide ZaccheausDylan DrummondJahan Dotson

Game Photos | Preseason Week 1 Falcons vs Broncos

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium during Preseason Week 1.

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Samson Ebukam #52 on the line of scrimmage during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 83
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. #24 lines up during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 83
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. #56 during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 83
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 and Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 83
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 defends during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 83
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Christian Harris #45 on the line of scrimmage during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 83
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #14 returns a punt during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 83
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. #24 makes a tackle during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 83
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Josh Woods #46 and Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #23 celebrate after a play during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 83
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 83
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 on the line of scrimmage during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 83
Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 runs with the ball during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 83
Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #23 makes a tackle during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 83
Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 on the line of scrimmage during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 83
Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 blocks during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 83
Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 makes a tackle during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 83
Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sydney Brown #29 during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 83
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Cameron Thomas #99 during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 83
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Kevin Stefanski on the sideline during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 83
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Samson Ebukam #52 during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 83
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 83
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
A group huddle during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 83
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 runs with the ball during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 83
Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Defensive Line during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Nathan Bolster/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 83
Nathan Bolster/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 83
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Christian Harris #45 and Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 make a tackle during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 83
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 makes a fair catch during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 83
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Clark Phillips III #22 during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 83
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons punter Jake Bailey #16 punts the ball during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 83
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 83
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darnay Holmes #30 during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 83
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Defensive Line during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Sofia Cupertino/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 83
Sofia Cupertino/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Sofia Cupertino/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 83
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #23 celebrates after a play during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Daniel Varnado/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 83
Daniel Varnado/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Clark Phillips III #22 and Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #23 react during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 83
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Cooper Rush #13 throws the ball during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Daniel Varnado/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 83
Daniel Varnado/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Chris Williams #93 looks on during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 83
Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Cameron Thomas #99 reacts after a play during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 83
Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 83
Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Defensive Line during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Nathan Bolster/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 83
Nathan Bolster/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 83
Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Clark Phillips III #22 on the line of scrimmage during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 83
Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels #53 makes a tackle during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 83
Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu #95 during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 83
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Vinny Anthony II #86 carries the ball during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 83
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
46 / 83
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons punter Jake Bailey #16 punts the ball during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Daniel Varnado/Atlanta Falcons)
47 / 83
Daniel Varnado/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players huddle during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Daniel Varnado/Atlanta Falcons)
48 / 83
Daniel Varnado/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Corey Levin #62 and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Cooper Rush #13 on the line of scrimmage during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
49 / 83
Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Cameron Thomas #99 during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
50 / 83
Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Cameron Thomas #99 makes a block during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
51 / 83
Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Goodson #25 during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Nathan Bolster/Atlanta Falcons)
52 / 83
Nathan Bolster/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #23 makes a tackle during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
53 / 83
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Blair #19 carries the ball during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
54 / 83
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Clark Phillips III #22 breaks up a pass during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
55 / 83
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sydney Brown #29 carries the ball during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
56 / 83
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Blair #19 during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Nathan Bolster/Atlanta Falcons)
57 / 83
Nathan Bolster/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Vinny Anthony II #86 and Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford Jr. #28 during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
58 / 83
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 catches the ball during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
59 / 83
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
XXXXX makes a catch during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
60 / 83
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Vinny Anthony II #86 runs with the ball during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
61 / 83
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 catches the ball during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
62 / 83
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Corey Levin #62, Atlanta Falcons quarterback Cooper Rush #13, and Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Kyle Hinton #68 on the line of scrimmage during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
63 / 83
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Chris Blair #19 runs with the ball during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
64 / 83
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 runs with the ball during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
65 / 83
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Cobee Bryant #37 during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
66 / 83
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #41 makes a tackle during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
67 / 83
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich on the sideline during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
68 / 83
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Jack Strand #18 makes a touchdown during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
69 / 83
Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Jack Strand #18 scores a touchdown during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
70 / 83
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Nick Folk #6 kicks an extra point during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
71 / 83
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Jack Strand #18 makes a touchdown during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
72 / 83
Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Jack Strand #18 makes a touchdown during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
73 / 83
Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fans celebrate touchdown during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Nathan Bolster/Atlanta Falcons)
74 / 83
Nathan Bolster/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
An Atlanta Falcons fan cheers during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
75 / 83
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons celebration during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Sofia Cupertino/Atlanta Falcons)
76 / 83
Sofia Cupertino/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ethan Onianwa #75 during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
77 / 83
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Dylan Drummond #80 during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
78 / 83
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Jack Strand #18 during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
79 / 83
Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Jack Strand #18 hands off the ball during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Daniel Varnado/Atlanta Falcons)
80 / 83
© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Josh Woods #46 makes a tackle during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
81 / 83
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Cobee Bryant #37 blocks the ball during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Daniel Varnado/Atlanta Falcons)
82 / 83
Daniel Varnado/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Cobee Bryant #37 reacts after a play during the Preseason Game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
83 / 83
Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
061926_NFL+_FY26_Affiliate_Club_ATL_1920x1080

Related Content

news

Falcons sign Pro Bowl pass rusher Za'Darius Smith

Smith, a three-time Pro Bowler, has previously played for Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski. Atlanta also released two players from its training camp roster

news

Falcons sign WR Beaux Collins, release WR Kristian Wilkerson

Collins signed with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent in 2025, and he appeared in nine games with the team before an injury ended his season.

news

Jack Strand scores first touchdown in front of surprise visitors

Strand's NFL career is off to a memorable start.

news

Falcons Camp Report: Team prepares for joint practices with Indianapolis Colts

Kevin Stefanski details plan for starters over the next week of practices and second preseason game.

news

Kevin Stefanski: 'We trust we have the guys to step up' in wake of James Pearce Jr. suspension, Jalon Walker injury

Falcons are confident they have individuals in place across the defense to still generate impactful defensive play.

news

Game Breakdown: What happened in Falcons' preseason game vs. Denver Broncos

The main takeaways, moments and more from Atlanta's first preseason game of the 2026 season.

news

NFL suspends James Pearce Jr. for first 8 games of 2026 season

The NFL has announced its decision regarding the Atlanta Falcons' pass rusher.

news

Where to watch Denver Broncos vs. Atlanta Falcons

How to catch the Falcons' preseason opener on Friday night against the Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

news

Atlanta Falcons depth chart for first preseason game vs. Denver Broncos

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said starters will play at Mercendes-Benz Stadium Friday evening.

news

Falcons Camp Report: Kevin Stefanski details plan for starters in first preseason game

Tua Tagovailoa will start the game at quarterback. Cooper Rush and Jack Strand will rotate in.

news

A Cut Above: What separates Bijan Robinson from everyone else

Three legendary NFL running backs explain what makes Bijan Robinson a true original.

Top News

Atlanta Falcons depth chart for second preseason game vs. Indianapolis Colts

Falcons sign Pro Bowl pass rusher Za'Darius Smith

Falcons sign WR Beaux Collins, release WR Kristian Wilkerson

Jack Strand scores first touchdown in front of surprise visitors