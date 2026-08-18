Atlanta Falcons depth chart for second preseason game vs. Indianapolis Colts

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have released their unofficial depth chart ahead of the team's second preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts this weekend. The Colts will host the Falcons this week for two joint practices on Wednesday and Thursday before the game Saturday.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET inside Lucas Oil Stadium.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said during his Monday morning press conference that the plan is for starters to get the bulk of the reps in both days of joint practices. Starters will not play in the game, Stefanski confirmed.

There are a couple changes to the depth chart from the first week of the preseason last week. Jawaan Taylor has had his injured player designation removed and he has been elevated to the starting right tackle slot.

Pro Bowl edge rusher Za'Darius Smith has been added to the team's depth chart after signing with the team Tuesday.