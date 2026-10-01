Atlanta Falcons partner with Good Sports to increase youth sports equity across Georgia

During Hometown Huddle, players from the Falcons and Flowery Branch High School split into various groups and were provided a box to fill at various stations located around the team's indoor practice facility. After adding all of the necessary items in each box, the groups then signed a personalized card for each recipient organization and took a Polaroid photo to include inside.

"I think it's amazing when you can affect a large community like this," Falcons safety Sydney Brown said. "It just opens your eyes. It doesn't matter if they pick it up for the first time, pick it up for however many times they can; it opens up new horizons. It just inspires the youth for a new future."