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Falcons elevate OLB Bralen Trice to game day roster

This is Trice's second elevation. A player can be elevated three times per season.

Sep 24, 2026 at 03:57 PM
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Tori McElhaney

Senior Reporter

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Atlanta Falcons have used a standard practice squad elevation on outside linebacker Bralen Trice.

This is Trice's second elevation as he was activated for the Falcons' Week 1 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. That game was the first of Trice's career as injuries sidelined him for his first two seasons with the Falcons after the organization drafted him in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

"It was amazing for me, coming off those two years and injuries," Trice said after the game. "It was a lot of work, but being elevated last week, especially after getting released, cut, and then them bringing me back, I was so grateful to be able to have that chance again to really show myself and show what I'm about. Having them elevate me was an extreme blessing. It felt so good to go out there finally and do it. I can't really say much more about it except I just had the time of my life, finally."

Every team can elevate two players from the practice squad to the active roster for each game day. A player can be elevated three times per season. A fourth elevation would require the player to be signed to the 53-man roster.

2026 Falcons Practice Squad Elevations

Week 1: OLB Bralen Trice | TE Nick Muse

Week 2: DL Zach Harrison

Week 3: OLB Bralen Trice

Throwback Thursday | Falcons vs Packers

This Throwback Thursday, we're taking a look back at the Falcons vs Packers match-up through history as we gear up for Thursday's game against Green Bay in Week 3.

Group Photo of the Atlanta Falcons during the game in Green Bay against the Green Bay Packers on December 31, 1995. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1995 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick #7 during the game in Green Bay against the Green Bay Packers on November 18, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
0192Atl at Packers
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0209Atl at Packers
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Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Tony Casillas #75 during a game against the Green Bay Packers in Atlanta, GA on November 6, 1988. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1988 Atlanta Falcons
Duckett - GB Playoffs
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Dunn - GB Playoffs
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Atlanta Falcons defensive back Tim McKyer #22 during the game in Atlanta against the Green Bay Packers on December 1, 1991 (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1991 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Steve Broussard #34 during the game in Atlanta against the Green Bay Packers on December 1, 1991 (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1991 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Steve Broussard #34 during the game in Atlanta against the Green Bay Packers on December 1, 1991 (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1991 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Steve Broussard #34 during the game in Atlanta against the Green Bay Packers on December 1, 1991 (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1991 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Darion Conner #56 during the game in Atlanta against the Green Bay Packers on October 4, 1992. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1993 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Andre Rison #80 during the game in Atlanta against the Green Bay Packers on December 1, 1991 (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1991 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Mike Zandofsky #72 during the game in Green Bay against the Green Bay Packers on December 18, 1994. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1994 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Mike Zandofsky #72 during the game in Green Bay against the Green Bay Packers on December 18, 1994. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1994 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Jumpy Geathers #97 during the game in Green Bay against the Green Bay Packers on December 18, 1994. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1994 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Eric Metcalf #21 during the game in Green Bay against the Green Bay Packers on December 31, 1995. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1995 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Elbert Shelley #37 during the game in Green Bay against the Green Bay Packers on December 31, 1995. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1995 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Elbert Shelley #37 during the game in Green Bay against the Green Bay Packers on December 31, 1995. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1995 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Mitch Lyons #86 during the game in Green Bay against the Green Bay Packers on December 31, 1995. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1995 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Jay Feely #4 during the game in Green Bay against the Green Bay Packers on November 18, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Chris Chandler #12 during the game in Green Bay against the Green Bay Packers on November 18, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Darrien Gordon #21 during the game in Green Bay against the Green Bay Packers on November 18, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Shane Dronett #75 during the game in Green Bay against the Green Bay Packers on November 18, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Shawn Jefferson #84 during the game in Green Bay against the Green Bay Packers on November 18, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Group Photo of the Atlanta Falcons with a Coach during the game in Green Bay against the Green Bay Packers on November 18, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Keith Jones #38 during the game in Atlanta against the Green Bay Packers on October 4, 1992.
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© 1992 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Bruce Pickens #39 during the game in Atlanta against the Green Bay Packers on October 4, 1992. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
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Jimmy Cribb/© 1992 Atlanta Falcons
030104 GREEN BAY:--NO MORE LAMBEAU MISTIQUE--FAVRE FUMBLES/FALCONS RECOVER--Packers quarterback Bret Favre sits dejected in the snow as Falcons defensive ends Brady Smith, center, and Patrick Kerney, right, come up with his fumble celebrating during 4th quarter action at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2003. (CURTIS COMPTON/staff)
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CURTIS COMPTON
GB Playoffs
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Kerney - GB Playoffs
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Packers165
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Packers570
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Packers572
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Vick - GB Playoffs
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