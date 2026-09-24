Falcons elevate OLB Bralen Trice to game day roster

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Atlanta Falcons have used a standard practice squad elevation on outside linebacker Bralen Trice.
This is Trice's second elevation as he was activated for the Falcons' Week 1 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. That game was the first of Trice's career as injuries sidelined him for his first two seasons with the Falcons after the organization drafted him in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
"It was amazing for me, coming off those two years and injuries," Trice said after the game. "It was a lot of work, but being elevated last week, especially after getting released, cut, and then them bringing me back, I was so grateful to be able to have that chance again to really show myself and show what I'm about. Having them elevate me was an extreme blessing. It felt so good to go out there finally and do it. I can't really say much more about it except I just had the time of my life, finally."
Every team can elevate two players from the practice squad to the active roster for each game day. A player can be elevated three times per season. A fourth elevation would require the player to be signed to the 53-man roster.
2026 Falcons Practice Squad Elevations
Week 1: OLB Bralen Trice | TE Nick Muse
Week 2: DL Zach Harrison
Week 3: OLB Bralen Trice
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