Week 3 NFL Power Rankings Roundup: Where your favorite teams rank

There are a handful of statistics that exemplify the historic futility of the Falcons' offense under third-string quarterback Cooper Rush. But none are better than this: Atlanta is the fourth team since NFL play-by-play was first tracked in 1978 without a red zone drive through two games -- and the first in 18 seasons. With three straight primetime games, the Falcons badly need Penix to be back to old self quickly. Thursday against the Packers will mark his first start since tearing his ACL last November. -- Marc Raimondi