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Week 3 NFL Power Rankings Roundup: Where your favorite teams rank

Falcons placed towards the bottom of the aggregated rankings.

Sep 22, 2026 at 11:04 AM
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Tori McElhaney

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — And just like that, Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season is already upon us. Already, surprises have taken hold, injuries have changed teams' outlooks and some teams (think the Bills, Bengals, Seahawks and 49ers) are separating themselves from the bunched up pack early.

The Falcons play on Thursday night this week, which is the first of a three-game prime-time slate. Where do they rank after starting the season 0-2? And how is the Top 10 shaping out across the board? Let's find out.

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ESPN

Publish date: Sept. 22

ESPN's Top 10

  1. Buffalo Bills (Week 2 result: Beat Lions 41-31)
  2. Seattle Seahawks (Beat the Cardinals 31-7)
  3. San Francisco 49ers (Beat the Dolphins 35-13)
  4. Kansas City Chiefs (Beat the Colts 33-30 in OT)
  5. Los Angeles Rams (Beat the Giants 28-6)
  6. Philadelphia Eagles (Beat the Titans 24-20)
  7. Baltimore Ravens (Lost to the Saints 24-17)
  8. Denver Broncos (Beat the Jaguars 20-13)
  9. Cincinnati Bengals (Beat the Texans 20-6)
  10. New England Patriots (Beat the Steelers 20-3)

Biggest ranking change:

Raiders +8 from No. 28 in Week 2 to No. 20 in Week 3

Commanders -5 from No. 23 in Week 2 to No. 28 in Week 3

Where the Atlanta Falcons rank: No. 31

One thing we know about the QB1: The Falcons are desperate for Michael Penix Jr.

There are a handful of statistics that exemplify the historic futility of the Falcons' offense under third-string quarterback Cooper Rush. But none are better than this: Atlanta is the fourth team since NFL play-by-play was first tracked in 1978 without a red zone drive through two games -- and the first in 18 seasons. With three straight primetime games, the Falcons badly need Penix to be back to old self quickly. Thursday against the Packers will mark his first start since tearing his ACL last November. -- Marc Raimondi

THE ATHLETIC

Publish date: Sept. 22

The Athletic's Top 10

  1. San Francisco 49ers
  2. Buffalo Bills
  3. Seattle Seahawks
  4. Kansas City Chiefs
  5. Los Angeles Rams
  6. New England Patriots
  7. Cincinnati Bengals
  8. Detroit Lions
  9. Philadelphia Eagles
  10. Minnesota Vikings (Beat the Bears 9-3)

Biggest ranking change:

Browns +8 from No. 31 in Week 2 to No. 23 in Week 3

Bears -9 from No. 4 in Week 2 to No. 12 in Week 3

Where the Atlanta Falcons rank: No. 31

Rookie spotlight: Jack Strand

The undrafted free agent out of Division II Minnesota State Moorhead made his NFL debut Sunday to the delight of Falcons fans, who booed starter Cooper Rush consistently until he was pulled following his third turnover. Strand then threw a pick six on his first NFL pass (the first player to do that since Sam Darnold in 2018). It wasn't his fault, but it was emblematic of Atlanta's day. Kendal Daniels, a fourth-round linebacker out of Oklahoma, may end up being a steal in the long run. — Josh Kendall

BLEACHER REPORT

Publish date: Sept. 22

Bleacher Report's Top 10

  1. Seattle Seahawks
  2. Buffalo Bills
  3. San Francisco 49ers
  4. Kansas City Chiefs
  5. Philadelphia Eagles
  6. Los Angeles Rams
  7. Denver Broncos
  8. Cincinnati Bengals
  9. Baltimore Ravens
  10. Jacksonville Jaguars (Lost to the Broncos 20-13)

Where the Atlanta Falcons rank: No. 31

The Atlanta Falcons probably wish starting quarterbacks fell out of the sky, because they're in desperate need of one. Atlanta benched Cooper Rush in the third quarter of its Week 2 matchup and inserted undrafted rookie Jack Strand, who threw a pick-six on his first drive.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Michael Penix Jr. could return for Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday. While the third-year pro may push to play, the Falcons shouldn't rush him back after knee surgery with his history of ACL tears.

Atlanta will be abysmal until Penix or Tagovailoa is back under center, but at least the former seems close to a return. — Maurice Moton

FOX Sports

Publish date: Sept. 22

NFL.com's Top 10

  1. Buffalo Bills
  2. Seattle Seahawks
  3. San Francisco 49ers
  4. Cincinnati Bengals
  5. Los Angeles Rams
  6. Denver Broncos
  7. Philadelphia Eagles
  8. Kansas City Chiefs
  9. Baltimore Ravens
  10. Chicago Bears

Where the Atlanta Falcons rank: No. 31

Jack Strand, an undrafted rookie out of D-II Minnesota State-Moorhead, finished the game against the Panthers at QB for Atlanta. That sums up the Falcons' early quarterback issues, I think. — Ralph Vacchiano

CBS SPORTS

Publish date: Sept. 22

CBS Sports' Top 10

  1. Seattle Seahawks
  2. Buffalo Bills
  3. San Francisco 49ers
  4. Cincinnati Bengals
  5. Kansas City Chiefs
  6. Minnesota Vikings
  7. Philadelphia Eagles
  8. Los Angeles Rams
  9. Denver Broncos
  10. Jacksonville Jaguars

Biggest ranking change from Week 2 to Week 3:

Las Vegas Raiders +12

Houston Texans -12

Where the Atlanta Falcons rank: No. 30

The quarterback situation is bleeding out to the rest of the team. They know they can't win with what they have under center. The good news is Michael Penix Jr. is back this week against Green Bay. — Pete Prisco

Monochrome Monday | Week 2 Falcons vs Panthers

Immerse yourself in the subtle drama of the Falcons-Panthers meetup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with our monochrome snapshots from Week 2.

Locker room scene setters prior to the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Scene setter image before the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Locker room scene setters prior to the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 arrives before the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. #33 arrives prior to the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Josh Woods #42 arrives before the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avieon Terrell #12 arrives before the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. #24 arrives before the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jawaan Taylor #71 arrives prior to the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 arrives before the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 arrives before the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Pregame party prior to the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
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Matthew Grimes/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Pregame party prior to the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
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Matthew Grimes/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Pregame party prior to the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
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Matthew Grimes/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Pregame party prior to the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
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Matthew Grimes/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Kyle Hinton #68 in the locker room prior to the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Christian Harris #45 in the locker room prior to the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 prior to the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 before during the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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AJ Reynolds/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Team huddle prayer in the locker room prior to the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford Jr. #28 warms up prior to the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 leads a huddle before the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Team huddle prior to the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. #95 before the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 and XXXXX before the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players warm up before the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)
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Kevin Liles/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 warms up prior to the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. #56 prior to the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. #95 before the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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AJ Reynolds/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
The Freddie Stunt before the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)
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Kathryn Skeean/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players prepare to take the field before the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Cheerleaders prior to the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
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Matthew Grimes/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players run out to the field before the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 prior to the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs out to the field before the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. #8 prior to the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 prior to the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 prior to the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Captains walk to midfield for the coin toss prior to the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman LaCale London #94 reacts during the first quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Kevin Stefanski looks on during the first quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Fans during the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
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Matthew Grimes/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the first quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avieon Terrell #12 makes a tackle during the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avieon Terrell #12 celebrates a tackle during the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Za'Darius Smith #55 celebrates during the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Za'Darius Smith and XXXXX celebrate during the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons punter Jake Bailey #16 punts the ball during the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)
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© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs a route during the first quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback C.J. Henderson #26 makes a tackle during the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)
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Kevin Liles/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback C.J. Henderson #26 makes a tackle during the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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AJ Reynolds/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 during the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
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AJ Reynolds/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 and defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus #54 react during the first quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 runs with the ball during the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Kevin Liles/Atlanta Falcons)
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Kevin Liles/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch #17 runs with the ball during the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70 lines up during the first quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Samson Ebukam #52 and defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. #95 react after a sack during the second quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
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Matthew Grimes/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Samson Ebukam #52 makes a sack during the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Samson Ebukam #52 and Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. #95 make a sack during the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts #31 during the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)
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Kathryn Skeean/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Samson Ebukam #52 celebrates after a sack during the second quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21 makes a tackle during the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the second quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
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Matthew Grimes/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs with the ball during the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)
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Kathryn Skeean/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive edge Za'Darius Smith #55 reacts after a sack during the second quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
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Matthew Grimes/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Cameron Thomas #99 celebrates a sack during the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Taylor McLaughlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive edge Za'Darius Smith #55 reacts after a sack during the second quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 runs with the ball during the third quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
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Jay Bendlin/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson #4 runs with the ball during the fourth quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 20, 2026. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
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Brandon Magnus/© 2026 Atlanta Falcons
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