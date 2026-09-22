Week 3 NFL Power Rankings Roundup: Where your favorite teams rank

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — And just like that, Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season is already upon us. Already, surprises have taken hold, injuries have changed teams' outlooks and some teams (think the Bills, Bengals, Seahawks and 49ers) are separating themselves from the bunched up pack early.
The Falcons play on Thursday night this week, which is the first of a three-game prime-time slate. Where do they rank after starting the season 0-2? And how is the Top 10 shaping out across the board? Let's find out.
Publish date: Sept. 22
ESPN's Top 10
- Buffalo Bills (Week 2 result: Beat Lions 41-31)
- Seattle Seahawks (Beat the Cardinals 31-7)
- San Francisco 49ers (Beat the Dolphins 35-13)
- Kansas City Chiefs (Beat the Colts 33-30 in OT)
- Los Angeles Rams (Beat the Giants 28-6)
- Philadelphia Eagles (Beat the Titans 24-20)
- Baltimore Ravens (Lost to the Saints 24-17)
- Denver Broncos (Beat the Jaguars 20-13)
- Cincinnati Bengals (Beat the Texans 20-6)
- New England Patriots (Beat the Steelers 20-3)
Biggest ranking change:
Raiders +8 from No. 28 in Week 2 to No. 20 in Week 3
Commanders -5 from No. 23 in Week 2 to No. 28 in Week 3
Where the Atlanta Falcons rank: No. 31
One thing we know about the QB1: The Falcons are desperate for Michael Penix Jr.
There are a handful of statistics that exemplify the historic futility of the Falcons' offense under third-string quarterback Cooper Rush. But none are better than this: Atlanta is the fourth team since NFL play-by-play was first tracked in 1978 without a red zone drive through two games -- and the first in 18 seasons. With three straight primetime games, the Falcons badly need Penix to be back to old self quickly. Thursday against the Packers will mark his first start since tearing his ACL last November. -- Marc Raimondi
Publish date: Sept. 22
The Athletic's Top 10
- San Francisco 49ers
- Buffalo Bills
- Seattle Seahawks
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Los Angeles Rams
- New England Patriots
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Detroit Lions
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Minnesota Vikings (Beat the Bears 9-3)
Biggest ranking change:
Browns +8 from No. 31 in Week 2 to No. 23 in Week 3
Bears -9 from No. 4 in Week 2 to No. 12 in Week 3
Where the Atlanta Falcons rank: No. 31
Rookie spotlight: Jack Strand
The undrafted free agent out of Division II Minnesota State Moorhead made his NFL debut Sunday to the delight of Falcons fans, who booed starter Cooper Rush consistently until he was pulled following his third turnover. Strand then threw a pick six on his first NFL pass (the first player to do that since Sam Darnold in 2018). It wasn't his fault, but it was emblematic of Atlanta's day. Kendal Daniels, a fourth-round linebacker out of Oklahoma, may end up being a steal in the long run. — Josh Kendall
Publish date: Sept. 22
Bleacher Report's Top 10
- Seattle Seahawks
- Buffalo Bills
- San Francisco 49ers
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Los Angeles Rams
- Denver Broncos
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Baltimore Ravens
- Jacksonville Jaguars (Lost to the Broncos 20-13)
Where the Atlanta Falcons rank: No. 31
The Atlanta Falcons probably wish starting quarterbacks fell out of the sky, because they're in desperate need of one. Atlanta benched Cooper Rush in the third quarter of its Week 2 matchup and inserted undrafted rookie Jack Strand, who threw a pick-six on his first drive.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Michael Penix Jr. could return for Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday. While the third-year pro may push to play, the Falcons shouldn't rush him back after knee surgery with his history of ACL tears.
Atlanta will be abysmal until Penix or Tagovailoa is back under center, but at least the former seems close to a return. — Maurice Moton
Publish date: Sept. 22
NFL.com's Top 10
- Buffalo Bills
- Seattle Seahawks
- San Francisco 49ers
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Los Angeles Rams
- Denver Broncos
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Baltimore Ravens
- Chicago Bears
Where the Atlanta Falcons rank: No. 31
Jack Strand, an undrafted rookie out of D-II Minnesota State-Moorhead, finished the game against the Panthers at QB for Atlanta. That sums up the Falcons' early quarterback issues, I think. — Ralph Vacchiano
Publish date: Sept. 22
CBS Sports' Top 10
- Seattle Seahawks
- Buffalo Bills
- San Francisco 49ers
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Minnesota Vikings
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Los Angeles Rams
- Denver Broncos
- Jacksonville Jaguars
Biggest ranking change from Week 2 to Week 3:
Las Vegas Raiders +12
Houston Texans -12
Where the Atlanta Falcons rank: No. 30
The quarterback situation is bleeding out to the rest of the team. They know they can't win with what they have under center. The good news is Michael Penix Jr. is back this week against Green Bay. — Pete Prisco
Immerse yourself in the subtle drama of the Falcons-Panthers meetup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with our monochrome snapshots from Week 2.