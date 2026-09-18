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Cooper Rush named starting QB for Falcons vs. Panthers

The veteran will start his second game for Atlanta, and he will be backed up by rookie Jack Strand.

Sep 18, 2026 at 02:26 PM
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Will McFadden

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Cooper Rush will make his second consecutive start for the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, head coach Kevin Stefanski announced Friday after practice.

Undrafted rookie quarterback Jack Strand will serve as Rush's backup on Sunday, Stefanski said. Tua Tagovailoa is listed as doubtful for the team's home opener on Atlanta's game report, and Michael Penix Jr. has been ruled out.

"Cooper will start. Jack will be the backup," Stefanski said. "We'll continue; like I've told you guys all along, we'll work through it. Feel good about where we are, and feel good about putting a plan together to go find a way to win, and that's what we're charged to do."

In the Falcons' season opener, Rush completed 12 of his 22 pass attempts for 143 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. He suffered back spasms the day before the game, but was able to play and practiced fully throughout the week leading up to Sunday's game. After the team's 20-13 loss in Pittsburgh, Rush told reporters, "There was some good that showed of us to keep playing, and now we've got to take that into Carolina."

Rush will get the opportunity to carry some of that good he felt the offense showed in Week 1 into Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday. Surrounded by a cast of talented playmakers that includes Bijan Robinson, Drake London and Kyle Pitts, Rush has plenty of weapons at his disposal against a Panthers defense that allowed 59 points to the Chicago Bears in their season opener.

"It's the National Football League, so you're going to have some plays, you're going to have some moments, you're going to have some times where you don't play your best—or you're not at your best—and you bounce back. I expect nothing less from our football team, not just one person. There's going to be plays that you want back; we're not going to be perfect on any Sunday. But [you] understand that's why we work, that's why you put in the time, that's why you do everything in your power to get ready to roll on Sunday."

Earlier in the week, quarterback Michael Penix Jr. spoke with the media and explained that he was "really close" to feeling ready for live game action but that there were some "technical goals" that he wanted to achieve first. On Friday, Stefanski said he felt "really confident in the plan" that they have in place for Penix and his timeline for return before adding, "When he's ready, he'll be ready."

As the Falcons continue to work with Penix on his recovery plan, they will move ahead with Rush as their starting quarterback. The ninth-year veteran will make his 18th career start on Sunday and says his back is feeling "a lot better." With a full week of practice and a better back, Rush is ready to show the home crowd what he can do.

"It's always fun to go against the division," Rush said. "Those are big games. They're important. The home opener's fun, so I'm really excited about that."

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