Falcons place Da'Shawn Hand on IR, sign Nick Muse to active roster

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have placed veteran defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand on injured reserve.

Hand was listed on the team's injury report with a knee injury leading up to the team's season opener, but he was active for the game and did not carry an injury designation. Then, early in the second quarter, Hand was ruled out for the remainder of the game after sustaining a quad injury that head coach Kevin Stefanski indicated during his press conference on Monday would require surgery.

"What I appreciate about him in the first place is just the guy that he is," Stefanski said of Hand. "... He's a tough, tough dude. Injuries are a part of this game that nobody likes and guys have to step up. We will look at different things that we can do, but I am feeling really confident in the guys that we have currently in that room, in our building. Guys who we feel can really make an impact. But it is never easy when you lose somebody like D-Hand."

To fill their vacant roster spot after Hand's placement on IR, the Falcons have signed tight end Nick Muse to the 53-man roster. Muse joined the Falcons during training camp and played well in the preseason. He was part of the team's initial practice squad before getting elevated before Atlanta's season opener against Pittsburgh. Muse played 77% of special teams snaps in Week 1.