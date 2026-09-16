 Skip to main content

Falcons place Da'Shawn Hand on IR, sign Nick Muse to active roster

Atlanta also filled out its practice squad with the additions of DE Drake Jackson and RB Khalil Herbert.

Sep 16, 2026 at 11:33 AM
Author Image
Will McFadden

Senior Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have placed veteran defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand on injured reserve.

Hand was listed on the team's injury report with a knee injury leading up to the team's season opener, but he was active for the game and did not carry an injury designation. Then, early in the second quarter, Hand was ruled out for the remainder of the game after sustaining a quad injury that head coach Kevin Stefanski indicated during his press conference on Monday would require surgery.

"What I appreciate about him in the first place is just the guy that he is," Stefanski said of Hand. "... He's a tough, tough dude. Injuries are a part of this game that nobody likes and guys have to step up. We will look at different things that we can do, but I am feeling really confident in the guys that we have currently in that room, in our building. Guys who we feel can really make an impact. But it is never easy when you lose somebody like D-Hand."

To fill their vacant roster spot after Hand's placement on IR, the Falcons have signed tight end Nick Muse to the 53-man roster. Muse joined the Falcons during training camp and played well in the preseason. He was part of the team's initial practice squad before getting elevated before Atlanta's season opener against Pittsburgh. Muse played 77% of special teams snaps in Week 1.

The Falcons also filled out their vacant practice squad spots after the promotion of Muse by signing defensive end Drake Jackson, a former second-round pick, and veteran running back Khalil Herbert. Jackson has appeared in a total of 26 games in his career and has spent time with both the San Francisco 49ers and the Washington Commanders. The 6-foot-4, 273-pound defensive end has six career sacks and nine pass breakups. Herbert has played in 63 games during his five-year career with 13 starts, 12 of which came with the Chicago Bears. He has 1,957 rushing yards and nine touchdowns, and Herbert has familiarity with Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham from his time in Chicago.

Related Links

ATLFalcons_FinalPushFootball_1920x1080

Related Content

news

Michael Penix Jr. says 'I want to be out there' but has physical goals to hit first

Penix said he's "closer" than he was last week when he gave his initial update and explained why his recovery timeline is different than others'.

news

Falcons injury report: A.J. Terrell, Chris Lindstrom held out of practice

Atlanta also had three quarterbacks listed on its injury report ahead of its home opener against Carolina.

news

Falcons 'not ruling anyone out' at QB for home opener vs. Panthers

As the preparation for Carolina begins in earnest, all options are on the table for Atlanta.

news

Atlanta Falcons Week 2 depth chart vs. Carolina Panthers

The Falcons will host the Carolina Panthers in their Week 2 home opener.

news

Tracking the NFC South: Division remains on equal footing after Week 1

No NFC South team gained an early lead after a winless Week 1 for the division.

news

DL Da'Shawn Hand out for the year, plus other injury news ahead of Week 2

Hand suffered a quad injury in the Falcons' Week 1 loss to the Steelers.

news

Bijan Robinson surpasses Devonta Freeman and more notes from Falcons vs. Steelers

Catching you up on the news, notes and quotes from the Falcons' season opener.

news

Kevin Stefanski on Falcons' miscues vs. Steelers: 'Hard to win on the road when you do those things'

Untimely penalties and a minus-one turnover margin worked against Atlanta in its season opener.

news

Game Breakdown: What happened in Falcons vs. Steelers

The main takeaways and observations from Atlanta's first regular season game of the 2026 season.

news

Atlanta Falcons inactives for Week 1 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

QBs Tua Tagovailoa, Michael Penix Jr. among those inactive.

news

Where to watch Atlanta Falcons vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

All the information you need to watch, stream or listen to the Falcons' season opener against the Steelers.

Top News

Michael Penix Jr. says 'I want to be out there' but has physical goals to hit first

Falcons injury report: A.J. Terrell, Chris Lindstrom held out of practice

Falcons 'not ruling anyone out' at QB for home opener vs. Panthers

Falcons place Da'Shawn Hand on IR, sign Nick Muse to active roster